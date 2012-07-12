(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, July 12 Now that the U.S. Supreme Court
has ruled on healthcare reform, the front line of the battle
moves to the states. Some are vowing to resist implementation of
the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while others are moving full
speed ahead. And the stakes for uninsured Americans are
enormous.
In states that do not implement their own public insurance
exchanges, the federal government will step in. Federally
sponsored exchanges will provide access to insurance for
middle-income residents without employer-provided health
insurance to buy policies with costs offset by subsidies.
The outlook for lower-income people is less certain, because
the ACA aims to cover them through Medicaid - a program that
currently serves mainly adults with very low incomes and seldom
adults with children. The new ACA funding will serve all
households with income near the federal poverty level - about
$30,000 in annual income for a family of four.
The Urban Institute estimates that 15.1 million Americans
fall into this category. The federal government will pay 100
percent of the cost of expanding Medicaid for the first three
years and 90 percent afterwards.
OPTING OUT
But the Supreme Court's ruling gives states the option not
to participate in the expansion and low-income residents in
states that opt out would be left high and dry. For example, the
Urban Institute estimates that Florida, whose governor is on
record as unwilling to expand Medicaid, has 1.3 million
residents who could be covered under the law. Texas, whose
governor is also against expansion, has 1.7 million potential
beneficiaries.
In the public exchanges, applicants will be eligible for
federal subsidies on the cost of coverage if they make less than
400 percent of the federally defined poverty level - currently
$92,000 for a family of four. For this group, the subsidy uses a
sliding scale to hold costs as a share of income between 2
percent and 9.5 percent. Those subsidies will be available even
to residents of states such as Florida and Texas through the
federally sponsored exchanges that are offered there.
Heather Howard, director of the State Health Reform
Assistance Network at Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson
School of Public and International Affairs, notes that governors
and legislatures also will face pressure from hospitals and
other providers in their states worried about the continued high
cost of charity care if low-income residents continue to go
without insurance coverage.
"I still think that after people take a breath and think
about this, it will be hard for states to turn down the money,"
she says.
PROGRESSIVE CASE STUDY
To get a sense of what's at stake, consider Maryland - a
state that has been moving aggressively to implement the ACA
since President Obama signed it in 2010. The state expects to
hit all the federal deadlines to be ready to go in January 2014.
An estimated 730,000 Maryland residents do not have health
insurance, according to Joshua M. Sharfstein, M.D., secretary of
the state's department of health and mental hygiene and chairman
of the board the state created to implement its public exchange.
Sharfstein expects half of those people will be insured under
the ACA - half through commercial policies bought in the state
exchange and half through Medicaid. The remainder will be made
up of undocumented immigrants, citizens who decline to buy
policies or people who are exempted under terms of the law.
Sharfstein estimates the ACA will bring in $500 million to
$1 billion in federal subsidies to the state annually to help
pay for the expanded coverage. Sharfstein also expects that the
law will be a big net positive for the state's overall budget
over the coming decade as it sharply reduces the cost of free
care to the uninsured.
"People in our state really want to see this work,"
Sharfstein says. "We may not all agree about the law, but we
have people across the state very engaged, ranging from health
advocates to the insurance industry and businesses. We all agree
it's better for the state to set up it's own exchange."
LONG-TERM CARE EXPANSION
Maryland is an early adopter of a little-noticed feature of
the ACA that allows states to shift its Medicaid system delivery
of long-term care services away from institutional settings such
as nursing homes and into community and home-based care.
"Medicaid has always covered institutional care like nursing
homes," says Charles Milligan, a deputy secretary of health for
Maryland who directs the state's Medicaid program. "It's been
slower to cover community-based long-term care. The ACA gives us
some big opportunities to re-balance that."
Maryland began rolling out additional slots in
community-based programs in the state's fiscal year that started
on July 1st. Other expanded services will be rolled out in the
fall, Milligan says.
Maryland received a federal grant of $106 million to help
re-balance services and will receive enhanced federal
reimbursements for patients that it serves through
community-based programs.
This part of the law has the potential to be a major
game-changer in the way long-term care is financed in the United
States because Medicaid is the nation's largest source of
long-term care funding. This year, the program will pay for 43
percent of all long-term care, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation. The program provides services not only to truly poor
people, but also middle class people who run out of money or
spend themselves down" to obtain coverage.
"Many people don't need around-the-clock institutional
care," says Maureen Fitzgerald, director of disability services
for The Arc, a national community-based advocacy and service
organization for people with intellectual and developmental
disabilities. "They might need someone to come in the morning to
help them get dressed and have a meal - that might be all they
need until the evening."
Nursing home care costs average $74,800 per year, according
to Kaiser. Fitzgerald says community-based care can be provided
for $7,000 to $12,000 annually.
"Spreading those services around a community might allow you
to serve two or three people for the price of one person in a
nursing facility," she adds.
Milligan expects Maryland to save an average of 30 percent
in annual per-patient spending through the shift to
community-based services.
