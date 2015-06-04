(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 4 The hand-off from employer
health insurance to Medicare can be one of the trickiest
challenges you will face in managing your retirement.
The rules are full of pitfalls that can cost you thousands
of dollars in unnecessary premiums or lead to a risky gap in
coverage.
Here are the six most frequent questions I get about the
work-to-Medicare transition:
1. Is the Medicare enrollment process automatic?
A: Only if you have already claimed Social Security benefits
by the time you turn 65, which is the Medicare eligibility age.
If not, Medicare requires you to sign up in a seven-month
window before and after your 65th birthday, unless you have
employer coverage or through your spouse.
Failing to sign up when required is costly. Monthly Part B
premiums, which cover doctor visits and medical supplies, jump
10 percent - lifetime - for each full 12-month period that you
should have been enrolled. Penalties also are applied for late
enrollment in Part D (prescription drugs).
If you retire after 65, you can take advantage of an
eight-month special enrollment period that begins the month
after employment ends.
2. Should I enroll in Medicare even if I am offered COBRA
health insurance when I leave my job?
A: Yes. Although you might need COBRA to cover a spouse or
dependent child, Medicare must be your primary insurance
coverage once you are over age 65.
"People often miss that memo and find out about the
consequences in a nasty way," says Katy Votava, president of
Goodcare.com, which advises consumers on health plan selection.
Besides leading to penalties, missing the special enrollment
window could mean going with nothing but COBRA, which provides
limited coverage to retirees, until the next enrollment period,
which could be a year away.
3. What if I am still working when I turn 65?
A: If your employer has fewer than 20 insurance-eligible
workers, Medicare will be your primary coverage, so go ahead and
enroll.
You can stick with your employer's coverage and forestall
Medicare enrollment if your employer has 20 or more
insurance-eligible workers. The insurance must be similar to
Medicare benefits as measured by a set of standards set by the
program.
You also could enroll in Medicare, which would provide
secondary coverage to fill gaps in your employer's plan.
One caveat: Do not enroll if you contribute to a Health
Savings Account linked to a high-deductible employer plan. You
are prohibited from making further contributions to the HSA once
enrolled in Medicare.
4. What if I want to execute a file-and-suspend strategy for
Social Security? Could I contribute to an HSA in that situation?
A: No. Claiming Social Security benefits automatically
triggers enrollment in Medicare Part A, which covers hospital
and nursing home stays. That would still be true if you file and
suspend your benefits while still working and participating in a
high-deductible employer health insurance plan.
5. Do I sign up for Medicare when I retire if my former
employer provides a retiree health benefit?
A: Even if your former employer offers a retiree health
benefit, it is important to sign up for Medicare at age 65 to
avoid penalties and coverage gaps. Employer-provided benefits
usually provide a secondary layer of coverage - often covering
co-pays or providing a drug benefit.
The key to coordinating the two insurance plans: "Understand
who pays first," says Votava.
But Votava says retirees should compare the cost of retiree
coverage with what is available on the open Medicare market. "I
often see people holding on to retiree coverage when it's not
the best value for them."
This is especially true for with supplemental plans that cap
out-of-pocket costs, either Medigap or Medicare Advantage. "I've
had clients find much less expensive Medigap or Medicare
Advantage policies with equal or better coverage," Votava says.
6. What if I retire, enroll in Medicare and then go back
into a full-time job?
A: If your new employer provides health insurance, you can
drop Medicare and re-enroll when you finally retire without
paying late enrollment penalties.
Call the Social Security Administration (1-800-772-1213),
which will send a form to sign that creates a record of what you
are doing. The paper trail is important because it helps you
avoid late enrollment penalties when you return to Medicare.
