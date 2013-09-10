By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 10 If you've been thinking about
getting a reverse mortgage, September offers a model-year
closeout sale opportunity.
A new set of rules governing Home Equity Conversion
Mortgages (HECMs), the most popular type of reverse loan, has
just been issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development, following up on Congressional action last month
authorizing reforms.
The upshot: Starting in October, HECM loan types will be
consolidated, loans will be smaller and fees will be higher.
There will be new limits on how much you can draw down on a HECM
during the first year of your loan. And starting in January,
some borrowers will be required to put a substantial part of
their loan proceeds in escrow accounts to pay future property
taxes and insurance costs.
The reforms are badly needed. The HECM program has
experienced rising loan defaults, posing risk for the Federal
Housing Administration insurance fund, which backstops the
loans.
But for borrowers, the new rules mean navigating a changed
HECM market.
Currently, homeowners age 62 or older can qualify if they
have sufficient equity in their property. The amounts you can
borrow are determined by a formula that takes into account the
percentage of the home's value based on the borrower's age and
prevailing interest rates.
Although reverse loan borrowers don't have to pay back their
loans until they move out of their homes or die, defaults are
possible because the loan terms require them to continue paying
property taxes, hazard insurance and any required maintenance on
their homes.
The changes are aimed at making HECMs safer for seniors, and
to discourage their use as a Hail Mary pass.
"It really presents a shift toward utilizing the HECM as a
long-term financial planning tool, rather than something for
crisis management," says Amy Ford, director of the National
Council on Aging's reverse mortgage counseling services network.
Here's a look at the key changes.
FEWER LOAN TYPES, HIGHER FEES
HECMs come in two flavors - standard and "saver." Standard
HECMs offer large loan amounts (up to $625,500) and carry higher
fees; saver HECM loan amounts are 10 to 18 percent lower than
standard loans, depending on the borrower's age. But fees are
much lower.
Going forward, there will be only one type of HECM loan, and
fees will vary depending on how much you borrow.
Next month, the mortgage insurance premium for larger loans
(more than 60 percent of the available principal) rises to 2.5
percent of your home's appraised value, up from two percent. For
loans below the 60 percent threshold, the fee is 0.005 percent,
up from 0.001 on the old saver loans. The fees were increased to
shore up reserves of the FHA Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund,
which is used to repay lenders in situations where they can't
recover the full amount at the loan's termination.
SMALL LOANS, SLOWER DRAW-DOWNS
Limits on the size of larger loans will be reduced, starting
next month. The formulas governing loan amounts are complex, but
the cuts amount to roughly a 15 percent reduction, according to
Peter Bell, president of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders
Association.
In general, borrowers won't be able to access more than 60
percent of the total loan in the first 12 months. This change is
aimed at discouraging large drawdowns that can leave borrowers
strapped later on if proceeds are used up and other income
sources dry up.
RISK ASSESSMENTS
Starting in January, borrowers will be required to undergo a
financial assessment to make sure they have the capacity to meet
their obligations and terms of the HECM. Lenders will be
required to assess your income sources, including income from
work, Social Security, pensions and retirement accounts. Your
credit history also will be considered.
Riskier borrowers can be denied, or required to make a "set
aside" fund out of loan proceeds to pay future property taxes,
hazard insurance and even flood insurance in areas identified as
flood zones by the federal government. The amount of money set
aside could reduce loan proceeds substantially, since it will
based on the borrower's life expectancy.
So, how about that model-year closeout sale? It's over on
Sept. 30. You'll be able to qualify for a loan under the old
terms if you apply, undergo required financial counseling
(different from the new financial assessments) and have a loan
case number by that date.
NCOA offers two online tools that can walk you through the
options. The Home Equity Advisor helps you assess whether a HECM
is a good fit for your current living situation. NCOA's Benefits
Check-up can help you identify benefit programs that can help
subsidize prescription drug, healthcare or food costs, or reduce
your property taxes.
Ford urges seniors in need of cash to think carefully about
all their options before borrowing.
"Do you want to tap home equity at all? That's the first
question to ask," Ford says.