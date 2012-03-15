(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
March 15 The Great Recession has left
millions of midlife Americans up a creek without a paddle.
Having lost jobs at the peak of their careers, they must find
new work for the second half of their lives. Many will likely
need to reinvent their careers -- and may consider themselves
too old to embark on something new.
Mark Walton begs to disagree.
The former CNN correspondent transformed his own career 20
years ago by becoming a Fortune 100 leadership consultant. Now
61, Walton has spent the past five years studying people who
transformed their careers successfully in their 50s or early
60s, and invented new ways of working that extended into their
70s, 80s or even 90s.
A growing body of neuroscience research suggests that old
dogs can learn new tricks, and that they can do it better than
the young ones.
Walton elaborates on how the scientific research connects
with the real life experiences of successful midlife
transformations in his new book, "Boundless Potential: Transform
Your Brain, Unleash Your Talents, Reinvent Your Work in Midlife
and Beyond" (McGraw-Hill).
He concludes that our brains are wired not for retirement,
but for constant reinvention. And that seniors can tap
extraordinary creative and intellectual powers in the second
half of life -- if they put in the required work.
SOME WORK REQUIRED
"The mature brain may lose some of the processing speed and
accuracy that the younger brain has, but it isn't inferior,"
says Walton. "The mature brain is just organized differently.
And especially when it is adequately challenged, it keeps
growing and developing new strengths and assets that the average
younger brain cannot compete with because of the reservoirs of
knowledge that we have -- what we sometimes call wisdom."
"The most significant factor influencing this process is how
-- and whether -- we challenge our brains in midlife and beyond,
by aspiring to and tackling higher levels of accomplishment," he
says. "Simply put, our brains work best when worked hard. Doing
this literally rewires and reorganizes the brain and allows new
creative, intellectual and social intelligences to emerge and be
put to work."
Walton draws on seminal research on aging brains, most
notably the work of the late Dr. Gene Cohen, a pioneer in
geriatric psychiatry. Cohen, who died in 2009, played a key role
in revolutionizing the conventional wisdom about aging, and was
well-known for his research on the effects that creativity can
have on older adults and the aging process.
He also draws inspiration from the work of management guru
Peter Drucker, who foresaw the shift to a knowledge economy and
how it would transform careers.
"Drucker wrote in the 1990s -- when he himself was in his
90s -- that in the new millennium, one of three things would
happen when we reached our 40s or beyond," Walton says.
"Either our careers or financial lives would be derailed by
rapid, unforeseen events, or we'd stay in the same job too long
and burn out. Or, we'd finally retire only to find ourselves
bored into an early grave. Why? Because we're all knowledge
workers in the 21st Century, and the brains of knowledge workers
are never really finished or worn out."
A SECOND INTEREST
"So, the implication is that extending success beyond the
first half of life requires knowledge workers to develop a
second major interest, and create their own work based on that
interest. In other words, in the post-industrial information
age, we need to manage ourselves."
Walton's study of successful midlife reinventors pointed
toward a pattern -- three steps all successful reinventors seem
to take.
"No matter what their previous profession had been, the
first step was to examine their lives up to that point, and to
ask themselves, 'Given what I've seen and experienced thus far,
what is it that really fascinates me? What tugs at my mind and
heartstrings? What truly lights me up?'"
The second step is to translate that personal fascination
into action -- real-world work that the career changer would
deeply enjoy and feel empowered them for success.
The final step is to find a structure for the new work,
whether it involves starting a new business or nonprofit, or
creating new roles or careers.
Walton began his own career at age 15 at a news talk radio
station in Hartford, Connecticut. After studying journalism at
the University of Missouri, he was press aide to both Secretary
of the Navy John Warner and Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral
Elmo Zumwalt Jr., during the Vietnam war.
Walton was one of the first 150 employees at CNN when the
network launched in 1980. He was CNN's first chief White House
correspondent, and also filed the first video reports from
Moscow when Soviet hard-liners staged a coup against Mikhail
Gorbachev in 1991.
"It was incredibly exciting, and by the time I was 40, I'd
already had a 25 year career in journalism," he says. "I started
to ask myself if I was going to do another 25 years. The
business was starting to change, so I thought if I was going to
do something different, it would be a good time to get started."
BABY STEPS
Walton started with some baby steps while still at the
network. "Different groups would often invite me to speak on
news-related topics. I'd ask if, instead, I could share with
them some of the things I knew about leadership communication --
how successful leaders communicate to generate buy-in."
"Not only were they interested, but responded so
enthusiastically to what I knew and shared with them, they asked
if I could create executive educational programs in leadership
communication. I couldn't do that while I was working as a
full-time reporter," he says.
"But when the time came, in 1992, to decide whether to stay
on at CNN for another three-year contract or attempt to turn
what fascinated me into a business and livelihood, I took the
plunge."
Walton was fascinated by the idea of building a consulting
practice that would allow him to teach and coach executives and
professionals about what he knew. He also liked the idea of
writing and traveling on his own schedule, independent of a
large organization. Twenty years later, he's taught leadership
and communication for universities, corporations and government.
He hasn't looked back once at the high-energy news business
he left behind.
"At heart, I will always be a journalist. But, in
reinventing myself in my early 40s, I discovered that I had
talents and skills in other areas -- including business -- that
I hadn't previously been aware of."
