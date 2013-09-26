By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 26 When the autumn leaves start to
fall, it is time for Medicare enrollment. Starting on Oct. 15th,
seniors can shop for prescription drug or Medicare Advantage
managed-care plans in online exchanges that let them compare
features and prices.
Wait a minute, you're thinking - online health insurance
exchanges? Isn't that the Obamacare insurance market launch on
Oct. 1st?
No, these Medicare exchanges are completely different, but
they do sound alike - and that is causing confusion for some
retirees, who are asking what the Affordable Care Act exchange
launch means to them.
Here is the short answer: nothing. If you are already on
Medicare, there is no need to use the Obamacare health insurance
exchanges; in fact, it is illegal for insurers to sell an
exchange policy to anyone on Medicare.
Yet a recent survey by Medicare prescription drug plan
provider Express Scripts found that one in five seniors
thinks that they can enroll in a medical and prescription drug
plan through a health insurance exchange; while 17 percent think
health exchanges could replace their Medicare plan altogether.
"There's a lot of confusion out there about which programs
apply to different groups," says Matthew Eyles, executive vice
president of Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting and
research firm. "For Medicare-eligible people, nothing is really
changing."
That is not to say the Affordable Care Act is not important
to retirees. The law made some important improvements to
Medicare, including shrinking the catastrophic-level coverage
gap - known as the "donut hole" - and adding a free annual
preventative check-up.
And the new insurance exchanges will be important for
retirees ineligible for Medicare, either because they are
younger than 65 or have not worked at least 10 years (lifetime)
in a job that required payroll tax payments.
For these folks, the Affordable Care Act will make it much
easier to get coverage, because the law prohibits insurers from
turning away applicants with pre-existing conditions. Insurers
also can't put lifetime limits on the dollar value of coverage
or rescind coverage if you become ill.
One wrinkle, so to speak, will affect anyone who turns 65
sometime in 2014. If you are in that category, you will need to
sign up for exchange coverage taking effect Jan. 1st in order to
avoid the individual mandate penalty for failing to obtain
insurance. If you are already receiving Social Security
benefits, you will be enrolled automatically in Part A and
should receive your Medicare card in the mail three months
before your 65th birthday.
If you are not on Social Security, sign up three months
before your 65th birthday. Then you can proceed to complete the
picture with traditional Medicare (signing up for Part B
fee-for-service and a Part D drug plan), or an all-in-one
Advantage plan. And once you are certain of the start date for
your Medicare coverage, you can set termination of your exchange
coverage for that date.
But for anyone already over 65, it is time to keep on
keeping on. It is a good idea to use the Oct. 15-Dec. 7
enrollment period to re-shop your current coverage using the
Medicare Plan Finder (here),
just as you may have done in the past.
PRESCRIPTION DRUG PLANS
Premiums in the Part D drug program show why it can be so
important to re-shop coverage annually. Prices are expected to
rise only 5.1 percent on average, according to Avalere Health.
But half of the ten most popular plans are raising premiums at
double-digit rates.
What is more, medication coverage can change from year to
year. Even if a plan lists a drug as covered, it is important to
study the detailed "formulary," which specify the coverage
rules.
"You need to look carefully to make sure your drug is
covered, any restrictions on quality, or special rules governing
how and when a doctor can order a drug for you," says Paula
Muschler, operations manager for Allsup Medicare Advisor, a
fee-based service that assists seniors with plan shopping.
The donut hole will be $80 smaller in 2014. You will enter
the gap when combined spending by you and your drug plan
provider hits $2,850; you'll exit at $4,550. As in 2013, there
will be a combined 52.5 percent discount on brand name drug
coverage from manufacturers' discounts and government discounts.
The discount for generics during the donut hole will increase
from 21 percent to 28 percent.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
The Medicare Advantage plan market will be stable in 2014.
Avalere says monthly premiums will be up 5 percent on average,
with translates to just $1.64. If you like the plan you're
using, check to make sure there won't be changes to premiums,
deductibles and co-pays, or covered procedures, tests or medical
facilities.
Some seniors will have to shift plans, because 142 plans
will be discontinued across the country - a 5.3 percent
decrease, Avalere Health says. But the changes won't be even
across all parts of the country, Eyles says.
"It really will vary by geographic area," Eyles adds. "If
you're in an urban or suburban area, there will still be plenty
of choices. If you're in a rural area, you may not have as many
options."