(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees will receive a paltry
increase in their Social Security checks in 2017 - the second
consecutive year of flat or near-flat benefits, and the fifth
year of inflation adjustments below 2 percent.
Next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be just
two-tenths of 1 percent, according to predictions in the annual
report of the trustees for Social Security and Medicare,
released on Wednesday.
That number could be revised upward this autumn, when the
official COLA is released, said Paul Van de Water, senior fellow
at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities - perhaps as high
as one-half of 1 percent.
"The trustees' assumptions are based on inflation numbers
that are a few months old," he said. "The latest numbers suggest
the COLA could be a bit higher." Still, for a retiree receiving
the average monthly Social Security benefit - $1,341 - the raise
is not likely to top a paltry $5 per month.
Don't spend it all in one place, folks.
TWEAKING THE FORMULA
The COLA news underscores the need to revisit Social
Security's formula for keeping seniors even with costs - and it
will provide fresh fuel for proponents of a broader expansion of
benefits as part of any eventual program reform.
Progressives have been calling for a more generous annual
COLA formula. The current formula is tied to the Consumer Price
Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which
gauges a market basket of goods and services of working people
-who tend to be younger and spend less on healthcare than
seniors.
A more generous COLA would be tied to the CPI-E, an
experimental measure created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor
Statistics focused on inflation affecting seniors.
Healthcare cost increases have been moderate over the past
few years, but they are starting to rise. The trustees project
that per-beneficiary costs in Medicare's Part B (outpatient
services) will rise 3.1 percent next year.
Even so, if the Social Security COLA is very low, the
monthly premium for Part B could stay flat at $104.90 per month
for the third consecutive year. That is because of a "hold
harmless" provision in federal law that prevents premiums from
rising if the increase would result in a net reduction in Social
Security benefits.
The hold-harmless clause would protect roughly 70 percent of
Medicare enrollees from a premium increase. But it also would
push rising program costs onto the remaining 30 percent, who
could see premiums jump to $149. That group includes new
Medicare enrollees, anyone on Medicare who is delaying filing
for Social Security benefits, and some federal and state
employees. Premiums for high-income seniors - who already pay
surcharges - also would rise.
However, uncertainty about the final COLA means it is too
early for these seniors to hit the panic button. "The number
might not be that large," said Van de Water.
The trustees also project a 5.6 percent jump in cost of the
Part D prescription drug program. That will push average Part D
premiums to $40, from $34 this year, notes Juliette Cubanski,
associate director of the program on Medicare policy at the
Kaiser Family Foundation, who adds that average deductibles will
rise to $400 from $360 this year.
"Much of the increase is due to introduction of high-cost
specialty medications," she said.
LOOMING DEBATE IN CONGRESS
Social Security's overall health did not change much in the
past year. The combined trust funds for Social Security's
retirement and disability benefits still are projected to be
depleted in 2034, at which point current income would be enough
to pay about three-quarters of benefits. But the financial
report card should set the stage for a reform debate in the next
Congress.
That debate is expected to focus on restoring long-range
stability to Social Security's trust fund - and modernization
and possible expansion of benefits. Expansion has been a
centerpiece of Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign;
Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama have also moved into
the expansion camp (reut.rs/28Q9Ke5).
The ideas floating around for expansion range from targeted
increases aimed at helping low-income seniors and those who live
to very advanced ages, to a more generous COLA and
across-the-board increases.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)