(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 28 401(k) accounts are not
designed as piggy banks to be tapped for nonretirement expenses.
But stuff happens.
Since the Great Recession, loans from 401(k) accounts have
been rising. Some 17.6 percent of plan participants had loans
outstanding last year, compared with 15.3 percent in 2008,
according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI). A much
smaller number of 401(k) participants (1.3 percent) took
hardship withdrawals last year, according to the ICI.
The loan numbers reflect the financial pressures facing so
many households. A recent survey by the Pew Charitable Trust
found that 60 percent of U.S. households experienced a financial
shock in the past 12 months. This was typically lost income due
to unemployment, illness, injury, death or a major home or
vehicle repair.
When trouble strikes, backup emergency cushions are often
glaringly absent. Lower-income households (income below $25,000)
had enough savings to replace only six days of household income.
Even households with more than $85,000 say they can replace just
40 days of income from savings, Pew found (reut.rs/1qR2Zwe).
Plan sponsors are not required to allow loans or hardship
withdrawals, but about 90 percent do, said Lynn Pettus, national
director of the employee financial services practice at Ernst &
Young LLP. "Most of them think flexibility is necessary because
at the end of the day employee is putting away their own money
for retirement," she said.
But employers and retirement policy experts worry about
early withdrawals.
This kind of account leakage is one of the culprits behind
the anemic retirement savings that so many workers must
eventually confront. In addition, pre-retirement withdrawals
come with plenty of downside and risk, ranging from lost
investment returns to taxes and penalties.
Retirement accounts are not a convenient way to obtain cash
in an emergency, because it can take time to access your funds.
"As soon as administratively possible is the norm" said Pettus.
"That said, we have seen 10 business days, 15 business - even 90
days."
LOANS
Your workplace plan can allow you to borrow up to half of
your plan balance, up to a maximum of $50,000. There is no 10
percent early withdrawal penalty, since you are borrowing, not
withdrawing, funds. There is no credit check, and you can repay
the loan through payroll deductions. Interest rates typically
are modest, often around 5 percent, and bear in mind that you
are paying interest to yourself.
A big downside: Foregone investment returns on the borrowed
funds are gone forever. Moreover, your repayments of principal
and interest on the loan typically come from after-tax dollars.
When you withdraw that money later on in retirement, the
interest effectively is subject to taxation a second time (that
does not apply to the principal, since when you take the loan it
is not a taxable distribution).
Also ask yourself if you are sure you can repay the loan,
which typically must be repaid within five years. Should you
default, the outstanding balance will be subject to the 10
percent early withdrawal penalty and any regular income taxes
owed. On a $20,000 balance, you are facing a $2,000 fine and
another $3,000 in income taxes (assuming a 15 percent tax
bracket). That can really hurt if you already are experiencing
financial stress.
HARDSHIP WITHDRAWALS
Retirement plans are not required to offer hardship
withdrawals, but if they do, the need must be based on a
demonstrated "immediate and heavy financial need," according to
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules. The withdrawal must be
used to satisfy that specific financial need, and cannot exceed
the amount of the demonstrated need. There is no guarantee the
withdrawal will be approved.
Examples of qualifying needs include certain medical
expenses, costs related to buying a home, college tuition,
payments to avoid an eviction or foreclosure, burial expenses
and home repairs.
This really is a last-resort measure, because the downsides
are big. You have permanently reduced the size of your
retirement account, and foregone future tax-deferred growth on
those dollars. The plan sponsor can prohibit additional
contributions for six months after the withdrawal, along with
any matching contributions.
You will owe income taxes on any amount withdrawn, along
with the 10 percent federal penalty if you are under age 59-1/2.
Withdrawals are exempt from the penalty under certain
circumstances. The IRS publishes a chart detailing withdrawals
that may be exempt from the penalty (1.usa.gov/1VQOtST).
So which option is better - a loan or a hardship withdrawal
- in case stuff happens? A loan, said Pettus. "It's always
better, because you pay yourself back."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)