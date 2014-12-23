(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Dec 23 John Turner wondered if he
should roll over his federal government retirement account into
an individual retirement account. So he called 15 IRA providers
to get some guidance.
That may sound like overkill, but Turner wasn't really
contemplating a rollover. He was calling IRA providers to test
the truthfulness and value of their advice on rollovers from
workplace retirement accounts to IRAs.
Turner, who once worked at the U.S. Department of Labor, is
director of the Pension Policy Center, an independent think tank
in Washington. The calls were research for a paper on what he
calls an "extreme case of bad advice." Eleven of the 15
companies he contacted advised him to roll over his funds from
the federal Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a move that would have
cost thousands of dollars in higher fees over 10 years. Four
declined to provide specific advice but pushed the idea that
rollovers are desirable.
When you retire or change jobs, you can roll over savings
from your 401(k) into a traditional or Roth IRA - and that is
big business. Nine of 10 new IRA accounts are rollovers,
according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI). Households
transferred $288 billion from workplace plans to IRAs in 2010,
according to the most recent ICI data - but made only $12.8
billion in direct contributions. And the rollover numbers are
expected to swell as more boomers retire.
A rollover can make sense if you're in a 401(k) plan with
bad investment choices or high fees, or if you want to take
advantage of the tax features of a Roth. But staying in the
401(k) is usually an option, and often a good one. Big plans can
negotiate low fees. And 401(k) plans are subject to the
fiduciary requirements of the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act (ERISA), meaning they must put the interests of
account holders first. Not so with IRAs.
With the TSP, the choice is clear. The plan has a simple set
of investment choices and ultra-low fees; its average net
expense ratio last year was just under three basis points (a
basis point is 1/100th of 1 percent). That's much lower than
most 401(k) plans, which had average mutual fund expense ratios
of 58 basis points in 2013, according to the ICI. And IRA
expenses are 25 to 30 basis points higher than 401(k)s,
according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
None of that kept the IRA providers from giving Turner a
hard sell.
Turner contacted seven mutual fund companies, seven banks
and one insurance company. Most of the call center "advisers"
didn't offer fee comparisons and tended to focus on the narrow
number of investment choices in the TSP compared with the myriad
options available to IRA account holders. One offered Turner a
$600 cash incentive to roll his account over, plus 300 free
stock trades. Some companies gave him false information - one
claimed he could reduce his fees while rolling over; one claimed
that Turner had no control over his investments in the TSP.
An ICI spokesperson said mutual fund companies that provide
recordkeeping services to workplace plans give participants full
information about their options when they separate from the plan
- including the option to leave assets in the plan, where that
is an option.
"The mutual fund industry supports these efforts and clear
disclosure of all fees and expenses in connection with any
rollover of assets from a 401(k) plan to an IRA," the
spokesperson said.
Still, the lesson from Turner's research is clear: When you
call an IRA provider about a rollover, you're getting a sales
pitch, not advice. And while you might argue that a Wall Street
investment adviser shouldn't be expected to be knowledgeable
about the TSP despite its enormous size (total 2013 assets:
$406.9 billion), Turner says some "but not all" of those he
spoke with claimed they were familiar with it.
"The best case you can make is that this is a 'caveat
emptor' situation," he says. "Most of the companies I called,
fees were never considered to be an issue."
But fees are a big issue. Turner calculates that a $150,000
rollover from the TSP would be 4.4 percent poorer after 10 years
if rolled over to an account charging 50 basis points; the loss
would be 8.9 percent in an account levying 100 basis points, and
13.2 percent at 150 basis points. (He assumed a 5 percent annual
rate of return.)
"This is something that's difficult for many people to
understand," he says. "Normally if you hear something has a 1
percent fee, that sounds almost like nothing. But it makes a big
difference over a long period of time."
And you should beware the pitfalls of the "investment
choice" argument. Often it's a come-on to get investors into
higher-cost actively managed mutual funds or to trade stocks,
when most would be better off with a simple menu of low-cost
passive mutual funds.
The red flags here are clear. There's also a lesson if you
happen to be in the TSP: Stay right where you are.
