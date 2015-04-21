(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 21 Denial is said to be the first
emotional stage of grief - and that may be where many Americans
are at right now in their attitudes about retirement security.
The 2015 edition of the longest-running national survey of
retirement confidence, released on Tuesday by the Washington,
D.C.-based non-profit Employee Benefit Research Institute
(EBRI), reveals a second consecutive annual jump in the
percentage of workers and retirees in an upbeat mood about their
retirement finances. Unfortunately, that rising confidence is
likely unfounded.
EBRI's 25th annual Retirement Confidence Survey found that
37 percent of workers are "very confident" about their ability
to achieve a comfortable retirement - double the number found in
2013. Another 36 percent said they were "somewhat" confident.
But the survey showed little improvement in the fundamental
ingredients of successful retirement planning. In a majority of
households, the amount saved for retirement remains shockingly
low and many lack even a rudimentary understanding of how much
they need to sock away. Survey respondents also indicated an
unrealistic sense of confidence about their ability to meet
healthcare and long-term care expenses.
"There's probably a lot of false optimism there," says Jack
Vanderhei, EBRI's research director. "There hasn't been enough
change in the underlying conditions over the last two years to
justify a doubling of 'very confident' households."
The stock market's rally over that period gets much of the
credit for the increase and Vanderhei notes that the gains were
found only among workers lucky enough to be covered by some type
of workplace retirement account. But data from the U.S. Federal
Reserve Board data shows that rates of retirement account
ownership are actually falling.
U.S. workers who said they or a spouse have money in a
401(k), IRA or defined-benefit plan were more than twice as
likely (28 percent) to be very confident about retirement as
those without (12 percent).
Separate EBRI data shows that 401(k) account balances have
jumped substantially among workers who participate consistently
in their 401(k) plans, and for those on the job at least 5
years, account balances rose on average anywhere from 14 percent
to 28 percent last year.
"We know that 401(k) participants are guilty of excessive
extrapolation - they like to look at how good things have been,
and assume it will just continue that way," Vanderhei said.
Reduced worry about debt is another likely contributor to
the rising optimism as 13 percent of workers described their
debt levels as a major problem, down from 20 percent last year.
BLEAK SPOTS
On the other hand, EBRI's quantitative data reflects a bleak
retirement outlook for many. For starters, 57 percent of workers
say the total value of their household savings and investments -
not including their primary home and any defined benefit
pensions - is below $25,000.
Within that group, 28 percent have less than $1,000 in
savings. The numbers were somewhat better for older workers
nearing retirement - for example, 23 percent of workers aged 45
and older cite assets of $250,000 or more, compared with less
than 4 percent of workers aged 25-34.
Another looming blind spot is the cost of healthcare.
Healthcare inflation has been quiet lately, but many experts
expect prices for Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket health
costs to head back to historic norms of annual 6 percent growth
or more in the years ahead.
Very few Americans have any plan to handle long-term care
expenses and small retirement balances certainly will not help.
Yet there is unfounded confidence about being able to pay for it
- 14 percent are confident they will be able to afford long-term
care expenses, up from 9 percent in 2011.
"I really can't explain why so many people are confident
about their ability to pay for long-term care," Vanderhei says.
"It might be that they think - wrongly - that Medicare is going
to cover it, or maybe they'll just spend down to indigent levels
and go on Medicaid. But there's no way this is a justifiable
sense of optimism."
