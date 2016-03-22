(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 22 Denial is not just a river in
Africa. It also is a powerful driver of how Americans think
about their prospects for a secure retirement.
A new survey of retirement confidence published on Tuesday
confirms that many workers lack realistic plans for making ends
meet in retirement. It also suggests there is a disconnect
between Americans' confidence about retirement and their actual
preparations to ensure a comfortable one.
The Retirement Confidence Survey published by the Employee
Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) is the longest-running annual
survey of retirement confidence among both workers and today's
retirees - this is the 26th annual edition. It provides a long
view of how we are doing as a country in preparing for
retirement, and this year's survey does contain some encouraging
news.
EBRI found that the percentage of workers who are confident
about having enough money for a comfortable retirement has
continued to recover from the record lows following the Great
Recession. Twenty-one percent are very confident this year,
compared with 13 percent in 2013. Those who are somewhat
confident rose to 42 percent, up from 38 percent in 2013.
So that means 63 percent of those surveyed have some degree
of confidence. But here is the problem - many people are just
guessing. Only 48 percent of workers say that they or their
spouse have ever tried to calculate how much they will to have
save to live comfortably in retirement. That percentage has not
budged significantly since the recession's onset in 2008. Just
19 percent of those over age 55 have a formal, written financial
plan for retirement.
Moreover, some of the plans people are making may not be
realistic. For example, 65 percent of workers say they think
they could get along with less than half of their pre-retirement
income - yet most retirement planning experts suggest a
replacement rate of 70 to 80 percent. "People do a poor job of
understanding how much they will need for a retirement that
could last a long time - and many don't understand the basics of
what their expenses will be in retirement," said Matthew
Greenwald, president of Greenwald & Associates, which conducts
the survey for EBRI.
UNJUSTIFIED CONFIDENCE
Also troubling is the reliance workers are placing on their
ability to generate income from work at the end of their careers
and in retirement. That may reflect the increasing aspiration to
reinvent retirement, or simply never retire at all.
But work cannot always be counted on as a pillar of
financial support in retirement. Two-thirds of workers told EBRI
that they plan to supplement their income in retirement with
paid work - compared with just 27 percent of retirees who report
that they actually have worked for pay in retirement. And 46
percent of today's retirees told EBRI said that they retired
earlier than planned - a figure that has held steady in the EBRI
survey for many years.
The survey findings also suggest that workers are not making
smart decisions about timing their claims for Social Security.
Seventy-three percent say they are very or somewhat confident in
their ability to decide when to claim Social Security - yet
Social Security Administration data consistently shows that
roughly 40 percent of workers file for benefits at age 62, the
earliest age of eligibility, rather than waiting at least until
their full retirement age (currently 66).
Although there is certainly no single correct time to claim
benefits, it is to most people's advantage to wait at least
until the full retirement age, since the delayed retirement
credit delivers roughly 8 percent higher benefits annually for
each 12 months that one waits. The delayed credit is especially
helpful to married couples if the higher-earning spouse delays
his or her claim.
EBRI also found that the percentage of American workers who
have little or no retirement saving remains stubbornly high.
Fifty-four percent have saved less than $25,000 - and within
that group, 26 percent have less than $1,000.
The saving levels are better for older workers, who have had
more time to save. Among workers aged 55 or higher, 30 percent
have saved more than $250,000, and 15 percent have between
$100,000 and $249,000. But even within this older group, 33
percent have saved less than $25,000. That means many retirees
will be entirely reliant on Social Security, which replaces 39
percent of preretirement income, on average. It also means that
a significant portion of retirees will have no cushion to meet
emergency expenses, aside from the equity in their home.
What accounts for the disparity between retirement
confidence and actual preparation? Over time, confidence levels
have moved in tandem with macroeconomic trends, said Greenwald,
rather than individual household balance sheets. Confidence
levels peaked in 2000 before the tech bubble burst, and stayed
relatively high until the recession - and they fell after that.
The recovering economy is making people feel better, but that
may not be justified, he said.
"The actual behavior doesn't indicate that the confidence is
justified," he said.
