(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 16 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
wants you to believe it is looking out for the little guy in its
fight against new government regulation of the retirement
investment advice industry.
But that is a facade - as one consumer advocacy group found
out when it checked the Chamber's claims of grassroots support
for its battle to stop the U.S. Department of Labor's new "best
interest" standard for retirement advice.
This fight is really about something else - $19 billion in
potential lost revenue now controlled by stock brokerage, life
insurance and other companies that do not want to make drastic
changes in their business models.
That is the amount of money up for grabs, according to
Morningstar, in the wake of the new DoL rule. The so-called
fiduciary standard requires any adviser working with retirement
accounts to avoid conflicts and act in the best interest of
clients in the products they recommend.
The final rules were released in April following years of
study and input from the financial services industry and others.
They are set to be phased in next year.
But opponents of the fiduciary rule continue their
resistance. Last week President Barack Obama vetoed legislation
approved by Congress in April to overturn the rule. Opponents
also are pressing their case in court, filing lawsuits
challenging the Labor Department's power to impose the rule and
calling it unworkable.
APPLYING SPIN
For public consumption, opponents of the rule spin their
campaigns as friendly to small investors, and to small
businesses. They have argued that the rule will force the
industry to stop offering "advice" to small account holders. But
what these retirement savers often receive is not advice at all.
It is selling.
A report by the White House Council of Economic Advisors
estimated that small investors lose $17 billion annually due to
conflicted advice that places them in risky or inappropriate
investments by conflicted advisers.
The second argument is that the DoL rule will hurt small
business - an especially odd point given that small employers
and their workers often are sold on the most expensive, least
competitive retirement plans and actually stand to gain from
higher professional industry standards.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a key backer of the
legislative and court fights, launched a public campaign themed
"Fix the Rule." It purportedly showcases 25 small business
people speaking out against the rule.
But the campaign appears to be more AstroTurf than grass
roots. Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group that
is fighting the Chamber on the fiduciary issue, attempted to
contact all of the small business owners quoted (skipping those
who actually are chamber lobbyists around the country).
One leader of a Chicago nonprofit told Public Citizen he did
not have a view on the rule and asked what he needed to do to
get himself removed from the website (he has since been
removed). One small-business owner told the watchdog group he
favors an even tougher rule. Eight people listed actually are
officials at local chambers of commerce or lobbyists, according
to the group.
All in all, Public Citizen received return phone calls from
just four of the people featured on the site who stepped up to
"speak out" against the best-interest rule. "I found not one
person that could legitimately be described as saying what
Chamber is saying," said Bartlett Naylor, financial policy
advocate for Public Citizen, who conducted the research for a
report the group published on the matter.
A U.S. Chamber spokeswoman declined to comment specifically
on Public Citizen's findings. She did reiterate the Chamber's
arguments about the fiduciary rule's impact on investors and
small businesses, adding: "Given that Public Citizen's Chamber
Watch has made it their mission to misinform the public
regarding the Chamber's work, it is no surprise that they
continue to mislead on an issue that will negatively impact
businesses."
OFF THE ASTROTURF
It may help to get off the AstroTurf and look at what this
fight really is about. A recent Morningstar report assessing
winners and losers from the Labor Department rule finds that it
will affect $3 trillion of assets held by wealth management
clients, and the aforementioned $19 billion of revenue to wealth
management firms.
The biggest battleground will be the market for rollovers at
the point of workers' retirement of 401(k) assets to Individual
Retirement Accounts (IRAs). Any advice from an adviser to do a
rollover will have to be demonstrably in the client's best
interest - and Morningstar estimates that $200 billion in IRA
rollover money will be affected annually. The report forecasts a
massive shift - more than $1 trillion - away from commission to
fee-based accounts, robo-adviser and low-cost passive index
funds.
The big losers will be life insurance companies peddling
expensive variable annuity and fixed-index annuities, and money
management firms specializing in actively-managed accounts. Also
on the losing end of the stick will be alternative asset
managers or products such as non-traded real estate investment
trusts and derivatives.
The ongoing rear-guard fight against the rule is especially
unfortunate because the need for real, holistic planning
services has never been greater - and the new rule offers a
massive opportunity for industry players who are able to adapt.
Some apparently recognize that, and are quietly preparing for
the new fiduciary world.
"Just a few months ago, we were hearing from a lot of
companies that they were fighting it, and not preparing for it,"
said Tricia Rothschild, head of global adviser and wealth
management solutions at Morningstar during the company's annual
investment conference this week. "But all that energy has
shifted in the last two months. The firms we work with are very
much focused on what they need to do to meet the new
requirements."
She added: "The large firms can hope and pray, but they need
to prepare. If they're not ready, they will be caught
flat-footed."
