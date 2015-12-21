(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Dec 21 If you are still licking wounds
inflicted by this year's volatile stock market, a Roth
conversion might be the healing balm you are seeking as 2015
draws to a close.
Converting assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth is worth
considering in any year as a way to diversify retirement
holdings for tax purposes. But the case for conversion - also
known as a backdoor Roth - is more compelling than usual this
year for investors holding IRA investments that have declined in
value. Any amounts you convert are taxed as ordinary income, and
a diminished asset generates less tax liability - or allows you
to convert larger sums.
Roth IRAs accept only post-tax dollars, and generally,
distributions are tax-free on accounts open at least five years,
assuming the distribution is made after age 59-1/2.
Contributions can be withdrawn at any time (earnings and assets
converted from traditional IRAs are subject to the usual IRA
penalty rules).
Contributing directly to a Roth is almost a no-brainer for
young retirement savers, who tend to be in lower tax brackets
and will benefit most from years of tax-free investing.
However, contributions are subject to the same annual limits
as traditional IRAs ($5,500 in 2015 and 2016, or $6,500 for
savers age 50 or older). Direct Roth contribution are also
phased out for higher-income workers.
Conversions, on the other hand, spark a pay-now or pay-later
question. They make the most sense for older retirement
investors who tend to be in higher tax brackets. "A market
decline alone doesn't mean you should do a conversion," cautions
Tim Steffen, director of financial planning at Robert W. Baird &
Co. "But in the right situation, it does make conversion less
expensive."
As retirement approaches, a strong case can be made for
diversifying your holdings between tax-deferred and post-tax
accounts. Most people assume they will be in a lower tax bracket
after 70. But leaving everything in a tax-deferred IRA or 401(k)
actually can push you into a higher tax bracket in retirement
because of required minimum distributions (RMDs), which begin at
age 70-1/2. RMDs are not required with a Roth.
At the same time, reducing the value of your tax-deferred
holdings will reduce your required RMDs from those accounts.
"Diversifying your holdings really gives you a lot of
flexibility to be as tax-efficient as possible in retirement,"
said Maria Bruno, senior investment analyst with Vanguard
Investment Strategy Group.
DO IT RIGHT
A particular sweet spot for conversions are people who may
no longer be working, but have not yet filed for Social
Security, and therefore may be in lower tax brackets, Bruno
said.
If squeezing in a 2015 Roth conversion before the Dec. 31
deadline appeals to you, here are some tips for doing it right:
* Do not convert unless you can fund the tax liability with
assets outside your IRA.
Using IRA assets to pay taxes and fees makes it difficult to
come out ahead in the long run, research from Robert W. Baird &
Co. shows.
"You need to get as much inside the Roth as possible to let
it grow tax free," Steffen said.
Also remember that if you are younger than age 59-1/2, you
will pay an additional 10 percent penalty on top of the tax.
* Consider a partial conversion that "fills up" your current
tax bracket.
Going just up to the limit of your current bracket will help
to minimize your tax liability.
* Keep in mind you always have the option of a "do-over" in
2016 if the conversion decision looks less attractive later.
If you convert $50,000 in mutual fund assets to a Roth
before the end of 2015, but by March 2016 the fund's value falls
to $40,000 - you might want a "recharacterization."
The recharacterization period begins on the day of
conversion and is open through the due date of your tax return
for that year. But you can use extensions to push it to October
15th of the year following the year of conversion. (The rules on
recharacterization are somewhat complex, so consult with your
tax adviser.)
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)