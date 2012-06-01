(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 1 Retirement savers will get an
eyeful when 401(k) account statements hit their mailboxes this
summer.
A new format mandated by federal regulators will give
investors a more transparent view of the fees they pay and a
study released this week suggests many will be shocked by what
they see.
Demos, a progressive think tank, argues that even in
best-case scenarios, fees take an enormous bite from retirement
nest eggs. The report kicked off immediate blow-back from the
industry, which criticized its methodology.
The study looked at a median-earning couple that makes
substantial, escalating 401(k) contributions over a 40-year
period. The couple - each invested 50-50 in stock and bond index
funds - accumulates a $510,000 portfolio over that period, but
would end up paying a whopping $155,000 in fees, a number that
is disputed by some critics.
While the fee disclosures mandated under new U.S. Department
of Labor rules are a good start, Demos argues that transparency
is not nearly enough. The report suggests a more radical step -
scrapping the defined contribution system entirely and replacing
it with a new plan focused on low cost and guaranteed returns.
It is hard to dispute the critical importance of fees in
reaching retirement goals - or that fees are not well understood
by investors and even plan sponsors.
A recent AARP survey found that 71 percent of retirement
savers do not think they pay any investment fees at all. And a
report issued last month by the U.S. Government Accountability
Office found broad misunderstanding and ignorance among plan
sponsors about the fees charged by retirement plan providers.
The 401(k) service providers are permitted to charge a range
of management, administrative, marketing, distribution and
record-keeping fees. Costs are born either by plan sponsors or
participants, although the burden increasingly is on the latter.
A survey last year for the Investment Company Institute by
Deloitte Consulting found that employees pay 91 percent of all
401(k) fees, up from 78 percent two years earlier.
LIMITS OF DISCLOSURE
Robert Hiltonsmith, a Demos policy analyst who wrote the
report, thinks the new statement format will help raise
awareness, but argues that we need to re-think the entire
approach to financing retirement.
"The fee disclosures certainly will get some people angry,"
says Hiltonsmith. "But the 401(k) system can't be fixed through
transparency alone. The high cost and the risk of market
exposure we're all shouldering just are not a smart way to do
retirement for a majority of the country."
For one thing, he says there is a fairness question in that
small plans tend to have much higher costs than those of large
companies. The Deloitte study found that the smallest retirement
plans (up to 10 participants) had average expense ratios over
1.4 percent, compared with just 0.4 percent at the largest plans
(10,000 employees or more). And expense ratios include flat
per-participant costs such as record keeping, which favor savers
with high balances.
"Participants in small plans and smaller balances are
penalized," he says.
Expense ratios are just part of the story. Hiltonsmith's
report also focuses on additional fee expenses that are much
tougher to measure and that can be as large or greater than
stated expense ratios in actively managed funds. These include
commissions on trading and also charges assessed to investor
accounts for the lower share prices large funds often accept
when they trade large blocks of shares. These costs are
subtracted from investors' fund balances before returns are
calculated.
These costs will not be described in the industry's new
quarterly statements and can only be found by digging around in
the fine print of mutual fund statement documents.
DISPUTE OVER NUMBERS
But some in the industry strongly dispute the methodology
that yielded the fee data used for Demos' hypothetical couple.
Although the study assumes the couple is invested in stock and
bond index fund, it uses composite current weighted average
expense ratios supplied by the Investment Company Institute for
all stock and bond funds - 0.72 percent for bond funds and 0.95
percent for stock funds.
That overstates considerably the costs investors pay for
low-cost index funds, according to The American Society of
Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA), an industry trade
group.
Demos also estimated trading costs for the hypothetical
investors, relying on a report from Brightscope that states
these costs often equal or exceed stated expense ratios. Adding
together expense ratios and trading costs, Demos pegged total
stock fund costs at 190 basis points and bond fund costs at 122
basis points.
But Brightscope chief executive Mike Alfred disputes that
methodology.
"When you look at transaction costs, it's driven by many
different factors, but turnover is among the most important," he
says. "The study exaggerates the turnover costs, because they
are much lower than average for index funds."
Demos argues its hypothetical model actually under-estimates
the fees that would have been levied against the portfolio over
the 40-year period, since it applied today's lower costs as a
flat rate, even though expense ratios were higher in the past.
Hiltonsmith adds that "what we assume by using the weighted
average is that the couple's stock fund is invested in something
between an index fund and an actively-managed fund. That is what
people are invested in market-wide."
MEASURE OF SUCCESS
The total fee cost is among the most important factors
determining retirement investing success.
For example, a 2010 Morningstar study found that low-cost
funds turned in much better returns than high cost funds across
every asset class from 2005 through March 2010. The lowest-cost
domestic equity funds returned an annualized 3.35 percent over
that period, compared with 2.02 percent for the most expensive
group.
Hiltonsmith says the 401(k) system is inherently inefficient
because it divides assets among thousands of mutual funds in
dozens of investment classes, many of which differ little from
one another.
And market risk exposes retirement savers to excessive
volatility.
Better to replace the system, the report argues, with a
structure more closely resembling traditional pensions, which
have administrative costs 46 percent lower than the typical
401(k) plan, according to data from the National Institute on
Retirement Security.
Tectonic change of that type is highly unlikely at the
national level, but new ideas are gaining ground in several
states. Several proposals call for a pension-like option for
private-sector workers by leveraging the efficiencies of
public-sector defined-benefit plans. The idea is to create a
highly-automatic contribution system to a pension-like account
utilizing a cash balance model. Participant benefits would be
expressed as a virtual account balance and converted to monthly
annuity payments at retirement.
"What we need is a low cost set-it-and forget-it option,"
Hiltonsmith says. "You get your four percent return, the
balances don't go up and down like a yo-yo and at retirement you
get all or part of it as an annuity."
