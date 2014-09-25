(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 25 It's a rude awakening for a
growing number of seniors: They file for Social Security, then
discover that the federal government plans to take part of their
benefit to pay off delinquent student loans, tax bills, child
support or alimony.
This month the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO)
released findings on the problem of rising student debt burdens
among retirees - and how the government goes after delinquent
borrowers by going after wages, tax refunds and Social Security
checks.
Under federal law, benefits can be attached and seized to
pay child support and alimony obligations, collection of overdue
federal taxes and court-ordered restitution to victims of
crimes. Benefits also can be attached for any federal non-tax
debt, including student loans.
It seems the student loan crisis isn't just for young
people. The GAO found that 706,000 of households headed by those
aged 65 or older have outstanding student debts. That's just 3
percent of all households, but the debt they hold has ballooned
from $2.8 billion in 2005 to about $18.2 billion last year. Some
27 percent of those loans are in default.
If you're among the 191,000 households that GAO estimates
have defaulted, your Social Security benefits can be attached
and seized.
"When that happens, the federal government pays off the
creditor, and now it's a debt to the federal government," says
Avram L. Sacks, an attorney who specializes in Social Security
law. "So they can go after you for the loans - and now that
students are reaching retirement age, long-forgotten debts are
coming back to haunt them."
The amounts that can be seized are limited, and the maximum
amounts vary. In the case of any federal non-tax debt, including
student loan debt, the government can take up to 15 percent of
your monthly Social Security check. That's a painful bite for
low-income seniors living primarily on their benefits.
The law prohibits any attachment due to a federal non-tax
debt that reduces a monthly benefit below $750. (Federal tax
debt is not subject to this limitation.) Retirement and
disability checks can be attached, but Supplemental Security
Income - a program of benefits for low-income people
administered by the Social Security Administration - is exempt.
In alimony or child support situations, garnishment is
limited to the lesser of whatever maximums are set by states or
the federal limit. The federal limits vary from 50 percent to 65
percent depending on how much the debt is in arrears and on
whether the debtor is supporting a spouse or child. In victim
restitution cases, the limit is 25 percent of the benefit.
Benefits can be deducted through an "administrative offset"
against the amount the government sends you or through
garnishment. In the case of garnishment, banks are required to
protect the two most recent months of benefits that have been
paid into your account, and the bank must notify you within five
days that benefits have been attached.
Sacks advises people who have had benefits attached to
establish stand-alone bank accounts for their Social Security
deposits. "It's much more simple and safe, and makes it much
easier to trace funds," he says.
Sacks says the government has been going after benefits more
often because of changes in federal law and court rulings that
have widened its powers. He urges people in their pre-retirement
years to make every effort to pay off delinquent debts.
"It can be painful, but consider going to legal aid or
finding a non-profit debt counselor who can help negotiate
repayment. The worst thing is to ignore it."
The government can go after delinquent debt while you're
working - but that requires a court judgment. " are a
known asset over which the federal government has total
control," says Sacks.
He adds that people sometimes are blindsided by garnishment
for unpaid debts they had forgotten about. If you're not sure
about a federal debt, contact the U.S. Department of the
Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service (800 304-3107), which
serves as a clearinghouse for debts.
If the bureau shows a debt that you dispute, contact the
agency that is owed. Do the same if your benefits already have
been tapped. "Don't try to deal with the Social Security
Administration," says Sacks. "They don't have direct
responsibility for the attachment."
Finally, Sacks notes funds not in the bank can't be
garnished. Most people don't hang on to Social Security benefits
for long - they're used to meet living expenses. "I hate to urge
people to keep money under the mattress, but money that's been
sitting in a bank account for more than two months is exposed to
attachment."
For more from Mark Miller, see link.reuters.com/qyk97s
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
Editing by Douglas Royalty)