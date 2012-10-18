By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 18 Is Social Security a good deal?
Many Americans worry that they will put more money into the
system via payroll taxes during their working years than they
will ever get back in benefits - and their concerns help fuel
the ongoing push by Republicans to transform Social Security
into a privatized system of personal accounts.
Mitt Romney has supported privatization in the past (see his
book, "No Apology"), and running mate Paul Ryan argued for it as
recently as last week's vice presidential debate: "Let younger
Americans have a voluntary choice of making their money work
faster for them within the Social Security system."
Could workers make their money grow more quickly with
personal accounts? The actuaries at the Social Security
Administration (SSA) ran an analysis recently that simulated
real (after inflation) annual rates of return on payroll tax
contributions for beneficiaries who were born between 1920 and
2004.
It showed that some workers might beat Social Security's
returns in some years if they took risks in the stock market.
But over a lifetime, Social Security's consistent, risk-free and
inflation-adjusted returns would be very tough to beat.
I say "simulated" because the amount of your Social Security
benefit is not based on tax contributions, but on your lifetime
wage history and longevity. Moreover, Social Security is not an
investment vehicle dependent solely on market returns - it is
more like a form of insurance, annuity or pension, since its
promise is to pay a monthly benefit amount no matter how long
you live. In that sense, there is a peace-of-mind value that is
i difficult to quantify.
"Since you're guaranteed an inflation-adjusted income stream
for life, you can think about your other sources of income and
assets knowing that you'll always have Social Security," said
Melissa Favreault, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute.
THE SIMULATIONS
The SSA ran simulations analyzing workers with low, medium
and high wages, and broke out results by four different life
situations: single men, single women, a one-earner couple, and a
two-earner couple. Then they adjusted the results for other key
factors, such as mortality rates and disability. In addition,
mindful that reforms will be coming at some point, they ran
variations from the current outlook showing the impact of
lifting the ceiling on taxable wages, and another scenario
showing scaled-back benefits.
Overall, they found that the current Social Security program
is a good deal. However, your mileage will vary by lifetime
earning history, longevity and your year of birth. The payroll
tax rate for Social Security's retirement and disability
programs reached its current peak level - aside from the current
payroll tax holiday - in 1990 (6.2 percent each for workers and
employers).
Since we do not know what will happen on the policy front, I
focused on the SSA's numbers assuming no change in current law.
They found that every age group received a positive return.
Among current workers and retirees, the rates of annual return
varied by about two percentage points - from a high of 6.52
percent (for single-earning couples born in 1920) to 4.52
percent (for their counterparts born in 1985). So if you wonder
whether you will "come out ahead" on Social Security, here are
some key differentiating factors to keep in mind:
--Younger workers will get less. Today's young people will
see lower rates of return, because they will have paid the
highest payroll tax rates of all the age groups compared in the
SSA analysis.
--Couples do better. Marital status is a key factor
affecting Social Security returns. In every age group, the best
returns went to married couples where one spouse works. That is
because Social Security's design includes valuable spousal
features that pay benefits to nonworking spouses and surviving
widows. Spouses are entitled to receive the greater of his/her
own benefit or half of their spouse's benefit. And surviving
widows can step up to 100 percent of a deceased spouse's
benefit.
A single-earning couple with medium wages, born in 1943,
will see a 4.59 rate of annual return, while a single female
born the same year - also with medium wages - can expect a 2.49
percent return. (Spousal benefits are also available in cases
where a lower-earning spouse had some earnings but so much less
that their worker benefit is less than half.)
--Longevity matters. All pension and annuity systems are
structured around mortality credits - that is, they use assets
of those who die young to fund the benefits of those who live to
a very advanced age. A projection by Favreault of Social
Security data found that 82 percent of individuals who live to
age 85 get back more in benefits than then pay in taxes; about
52 percent of those who die between 75 and 84 come out ahead.
Meanwhile, just 21 percent of those who die between 62 and 69
get back more than they put in to the system.
The odds here are especially good for women, since they have
a higher likelihood of surviving to retirement age and longer
lives after retirement. That gives them higher rates of Social
Security return - a medium-earning single female born in 1943
can expect a 2.49 rate of return compared with 2.09 percent for
her male counterpart.
--Lower-income workers come out ahead. Low-income workers
enjoy higher rates of return by design, because Social
Security's benefit formula is weighted toward lower-earning
beneficiaries and their payroll tax contributions will be
relatively lower. A very low-income couple born in 1943 will
receive a 6.79 percent annual return, compared with 3.92 percent
for their high-earning counterparts.