By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Jan 7 Deciding when to claim Social
Security benefits is one of the most important retirement moves
you will make. Social Security is by far the largest retirement
asset for all but the wealthiest Americans, and the only source
of guaranteed lifetime income - with incredibly valuable annual
inflation adjustments.
And most of us are flubbing it.
In 2012, 38 percent of men, and 43 percent of women, filed
for benefits at age 62, according to the Social Security
Administration. An additional 41 percent of men, and 37 percent
of women, filed by their full retirement age. Just 3 percent
took benefits at age 67 or later. (The remainder were Social
Security disability recipients, who are converted automatically
to retirement benefits at their full retirement age.)
The majority of early filers could have received thousands
of dollars more in annual benefits after filing, because
benefits are adjusted up or down from full retirement age by
about 8 percent, up until age 70.
Waiting isn't right for everyone. If you're in ill health
and don't expect to have a long retirement, or you're in dire
straits because of a job loss, filing early can be a sensible
step. But the numbers show that most people will do much better
by waiting at least until their full retirement age.
That's especially true for married couples. The odds of one
spouse enjoying better-than-average longevity are high, and
Social Security benefits can be critical for surviving spouses
at an advanced age, when other resources often are exhausted.
But even shorter term, the boost to retirement security can
be huge. Consider this example, with numbers courtesy of T. Rowe
Price's Social Security Benefit Estimator, for a single,
62-year-old woman earning $50,000. Retiring today, she would
receive an estimated $14,000 in annual benefits. Waiting until
66 gets her 35 percent more annual income ($19,000), while
waiting until 70 ratchets up benefits a full 79 percent, to
$25,000.
If our retiree were fortunate enough to live to age 95, she
would collect $82,000 more in lifetime benefits by waiting until
age 66 to claim - and $157,000 more if she waits until age 70.
Why do so many of us get this wrong? Researchers at the
business schools of the University of California at Los Angeles
and Duke University decided to explore the psychology of Social
Security claiming decisions. They conducted a series of surveys
of Americans ages 35 to 65, examining their attitudes about
risk, values and how they make judgments. They concluded that
suboptimal Social Security claiming is most often tied to
incorrect expectations about longevity and misunderstandings
about risks and fairness issues in the Social Security system.
Here are their key takeaways:
- Aversion to perceived loss is strong. Despite the big
gains available through delayed filing, people are uncomfortable
waiting to take possession of Social Security benefits because
they fear a loss of total accumulated lifetime benefits if they
don't live long enough. "People see it as something that already
belongs to them," says Suzanne Shu, co-author of the study and
an assistant professor at UCLA's Anderson School of Management.
"The longer you have to wait, it feels like a loss."
Shu and co-author John Payne of Duke University's Fuqua
School of Business found that people who didn't like gambles are
more likely to claim early. But most would be better off waiting
to file, maximizing their current benefits, rather than worrying
about the lifetime payouts.
"I could get hit by a bus and won't get the money," Shu
says. "But that's a loss when you're dead, so it's defensive
regret. Does anyone really lie on their deathbed thinking, 'Oh,
I didn't take Social Security benefits early enough.'?"
More important, Shu and Payne found their survey respondents
tend to underestimate the odds of living past certain ages, and
that even people who expect to live longer don't push out their
claiming dates as far as they should.
- Patience pays. Not surprisingly, patient people are more
willing to delay filing. "We asked people to imagine that they
had some money coming to them - and that they could have $1,000
today, or wait a year and get $2,000," Shu says. "People who
were more willing to wait the year also were more likely to
claim Social Security after age 65."
People who expect to live longer also are doing a better job
saving for retirement, are more willing to invest in stocks to
build their nest eggs and are more interested in annuities,
which can be another important hedge against the risk of
outliving your money.
- Perceptions of ownership and fairness color people's
decisions. Americans feel - correctly - that they have worked
for, and earned, Social Security benefits. "The view is, 'It's
mine, and I want my money out,'" Shu says.
That view is part of the problem. Social Security is an
earned benefit, resulting from years of work and payroll tax
contributions. But it's not a personal account with a specific
dollar amount earmarked for you. Rather, it's a promise of a
specific benefit that will be paid over the course of your life
in retirement, no matter how long you live. Any benefit system
that makes an open-ended longevity promise of that kind - think
pensions or annuities - depends on pooled mortality risk. Some
participants will live longer, some shorter.
I asked Shu if she could recommend any particular form of
Social Security psychotherapy to help Americans adjust their
approach to claiming - and reap the financial rewards.
"I wish I knew the answer to that," she said. "But I do
think it would be useful for people to think of Social Security
as something that we're all in together. We need to get people
to change their thinking about Social Security from something
that's due to them as income, and start seeing it as an
insurance policy protecting them from the risk of longevity."
"If I die tomorrow and don't get my money's worth, someone
else who is a part of the system will be the beneficiary of what
you gave up. It's not like the government gets to keep it and do
something bad with it. It goes to other retirees who are also
playing this gamble."
RESOURCES
Several online Social Security benefit estimators can
provide projections. T. Rowe Price's Social Security Benefit
Estimator can be found here:Also
check out the Social Security Administration's estimator
() and AARP's ().
Married couples seeking to optimize their benefits can get a
more sophisticated, custom plan for a small fee from
SocialSecuritySolutions.com ().