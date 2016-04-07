(Repeats April 6 story for wider distribution.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 6 A friend called recently
looking for advice about her 401(k). Kate had decided to leave
her job to pursue new career options, and money was tight during
the transition. Should she roll over her $250,000 nest egg and
withdraw some of the funds to help her through the career
transition?
An adviser at a brokerage firm was proposing that she close
out her 401(k) account and open an IRA that would cost three
times as much in annual fees. I explained to Kate (not her real
name) that this "adviser" was not acting in her best interest.
The 401(k) cost her 45 basis points annually, while the
broker-managed IRA would cost 150 basis points. His proposal
would cost her at least $74,000 in fees over the next 20 years,
compared with $23,000 in the 401(k) - based on a simple
back-of-the-envelope calculation assuming no asset growth. In
all likelihood, the total fees would be far higher.
What would she be getting in return for that huge bite from
her nest egg? Not much, just a mediocre mix of mutual funds and
quarterly rebalancing, with no broader plan for retirement. We
left the 401(k) where it is - and adjusted the investment mix to
get the costs down further (around 17 basis points). That will
cut her 20-year expenses even further, to around $7,400.
This type of predatory marketing underscores why the
conflict-of-interest rule unveiled on Wednesday by the U.S.
Department of Labor is so badly needed. The rule will impose
fiduciary requirements on stockbrokers, requiring that they act
in the best interest of clients whenever a tax-advantaged
retirement account is involved (taxable retail accounts are not
affected directly by the new rule).
The new rule, which will not be fully implemented until the
end of next year, will sharply curtail the industry's pitching
to persuade retirement savers to roll over their 401(k) accounts
when they switch jobs or retire.
KEY BATTLEGROUND
"Any advice to do a rollover must now be in the best
interest of the investor," said Kate McBride, who chairs the
Committee for the Fiduciary Standard, an organization of
financial professionals. "It means that many people will stay in
their 401(k)s instead."
IRA rollovers are the key battleground. Nine out of 10 new
IRA accounts are rollovers, according to the Investment Company
Institute (ICI). The President's Council of Economic Advisers
estimates that $300 billion is rolled over annually, and the
cash surge is accelerating as more baby boomers retire.
Rollovers make sense if you are in a bad 401(k) plan with
mediocre investment options or high costs. The best plans tend
to be the large ones offered by major corporations. In 2013,
plans with more than $1 billion had total participant-weighted
costs of 0.29 percent of assets, compared with 1.17 percent for
plans smaller than $10 million, according a study by Brightscope
and the ICI.
Fees will not be the only consideration in the new fiduciary
era. For example, Kate's would-be adviser could still recommend
a solution with a higher cost if it is justified by the services
provided. "Maybe the adviser will be providing planning services
beyond what the client can get in the 401(k) - that's
defensible," said Jason Roberts, chief executive officer of the
Pension Resource Institute, a consulting firm that works with
advisory and brokerage firms.
That would require the type of holistic retirement plan
typically provided by fee-only Registered Investment Advisors -
not only investment recommendations, but projections that
integrate savings with other sources of retirement income, such
as Social Security or pensions - and how they balance against
living costs and health care expenses.
CONCESSIONS
The final rule also contains some important concessions to
the financial services industry that could allow some
business-as-usual practices to continue. The rule grandfathers
in existing accounts that may be conflicted, requiring only a
brief notification to clients of the new rule. It also allows
continued sales of investment products that are inappropriate
for most IRAs - such as nontraded REITs and variable annuities -
as long as advisers guarantee they are putting their clients'
interests ahead of their own.
Investors will need to be especially wary of something
called a "Best Interest Contract Exemption." These are documents
clients may be asked to sign which would waive the fiduciary
requirement in some cases.
Yet most retirement savers do not understand the different
business and regulatory models used in the advisory
profession. A recent survey by Financial Engines, a fiduciary
provider of workplace investment help, found that 46 percent of
Americans think all financial advisers are already required to
meet a best-interest-of-the-client standard. Among people who
already work with an adviser, 41 percent could not say if their
adviser was a fiduciary.
Unless you are a lawyer with expertise in fiduciary matters,
I would simply refuse to sign these exemption agreements. Ask
for a better, fiduciary-compliant solution or take your business
elsewhere.
How to be sure? Ask any potential adviser to sign the
Fiduciary Oath, a simple, legally enforceable contract created
by the Committee for the Fiduciary Standard. The adviser simply
promises to put the client's interest first, exercise skill,
care and diligence, not mislead you and to avoid conflicts of
interest. You can download the oath here. (bit.ly/1PtGy4w)
