James Saft
his own.)
By James Saft
Feb 9 - Ambitious plans to regulate money market funds
could reshape the face of investment, raising market interest
rates and cutting overall portfolio returns.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering two
plans, both hotly debated, to cut systemic risk in the $2.6
trillion money market fund business, according to reports.
One plan would force funds to hold a capital buffer of 1
percent of assets, as well as putting gates to stop investors
from pulling all of their money from a fund at once. Under this
plan, a fund would hold back 3 percent of an investor's funds
for 30 days after a redemption request.
An alternative plan would force funds to have a floating net
asset value, rather than the buck per share convention used
currently, which lulls investors into a false sense that money
market funds are as safe as cash or demand deposits at a bank.
The reforms, if enacted, will eviscerate the money market
fund industry and will leave investors with less exposure to
risk, while raising the cost of financing for many types of
borrowers.
Arguably, those are not just reasonable outcomes. They are,
in light of recent history, entirely predictable and probably
welcome. A run on money market funds in 2008 led to the Treasury
insuring the $1 net asset value for many money fund holders.
This is not to say that the reported reforms will happen, or if
they do they will be without costs. The industry, as represented
by the Investment Company Institute, is implacably opposed, and
may well succeed in softening regulations.
Assuming that something close to the proposed plans makes it
onto the books, expect the money fund industry to shrink
rapidly, fundamentally reshaping not just investment but the
banking system and finance.
A Fidelity survey found that about 60 percent of
institutional investors, who hold two thirds of money fund
assets, said they would move all or some of their assets out of
money funds if the net asset value was allowed to fluctuate, as
would 47 percent of retail investors.
Fidelity also asked investors about "holdbacks" on
redemptions, and 52 percent of retail fund holders said they
would invest less or not at all in money funds if such measures
were put in place.
Think of this as part of a huge awakening to risk which is
happening across society, in which investors and others are
realizing the extent to which what they considered risk-free, be
it U.S. Treasuries or a money fund, are shown to be anything
but.
Regardless of how forthright disclosures are or have been,
investors have treated money funds as being as good as deposits,
despite the industry's track record of occasionally venturing
into the woollier end of risk taking.
That risk was there, but was socialized when the authorities
took extraordinary measures to support money fund liquidity in
the aftermath of the failure of Lehman Brothers. To the extent
that the risk gets put back on investors, they, looking at the
thin rewards on offer, will step back, putting money into banks,
and, I'd bet, even under the proverbial mattress.
LOWER CEILING OF GROWTH, RETURNS
The beneficiaries, and they may not count themselves as
being that lucky, will be banks. Banks, which can earn a
genuinely risk-free 25 basis points on deposit at the Federal
Reserve, won't buy any commercial paper yielding less than that,
something that will drive short-term rates up.
Further, they may find themselves so swamped with deposit
cash that they start to try to fend some of it off, as BNY
Mellon did for a time last year when it actually charged
institutional clients for large deposits.
There is no free lunch, and if investors take less risk and
borrowers pay higher risk premia then the ceiling for overall
economic growth will be lower. That said, volatility in growth
and in investment also will fall. As we've seen, the costs of
economic volatility from too much risk taking can be huge.
A more subtle effect may be to retard flows of funds into
riskier stock and bond-based investments. Retail investors use
money market funds in a variety of ways, from de-facto checking
accounts to holding pens ahead of large purchases to integrated
parts of an overall asset allocation strategy.
Most money market funds are held at brokerages and fund
companies, which of course make it as easy as possible for
investors to "upgrade" to riskier and more profitable
investments.
Investors will be far less likely to move money from a bank
account to an emerging market fund than they are now when it can
be done at the press of a button. Money funds are part of the
ecology of financial markets, and their decline will be felt
across asset classes.
The result for investors will be safer portfolios, with
lower return ceilings, something that will ultimately cause a
higher savings rate. That is a good or a bad thing, depending on
the price you put on volatility.
It is hard to defend the current set of regulations of the
industry, much less the expectation among investors that they
can both earn a higher return and have unlimited access and no
risk. Fixing that is going to impose heavy costs, via higher
interest rates and lower returns.
(At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did
not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this
article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.
For previous columns by James Saft, click on )
(Editing by Walden Siew and James Dalgleish)