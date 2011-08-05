BRAGA, Portugal Aug 5 To Portugal, where I'm
nominally taking time out for some well deserved R&R. But it
just so happens that the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund (a.k.a the Troika) followed
me here so I couldn't resist writing a dispatch from the
front-line, which I must admit doesn't happen that often when,
like me, you cover investment banking! The Troika is checking on
the progress of the government's austerity plans. More
specifically, they're going over the banks' books in fine detail
to get a sense of their liquidity, leverage, exposure to real
estate, and their overall solvency levels.
The issues facing Portugal and its banks are pretty serious.
Just think about what's happened in the past few months. The
introduction to Banco Espirito Santo's first-half earnings
statement laid it out neatly: "The second quarter of 2011 was a
particularly adverse period for Portuguese banks: [the] previous
government resigned, Portugal requested international financial
aid, new minimum core capital ratios were established for
Portuguese Banks, a new government was elected, new austerity
measures were announced, stress tests results were released,
Moody's downgraded Portugal to below investment-grade... in a
period of huge volatility and turbulence in the markets". Wow!
I should show my hand right up front: I've been coming
regularly to Portugal for more than 30 years now and am very
fond of the place and its people. My current trip takes in the
northern town of Braga, as well as Oporto and Lisbon so it's a
good opportunity to gauge some broad views about what's going
on. The Portuguese tend not to be overly demonstrative so it's
hard to spot any obvious signs of trouble or concern at first
sight. But it doesn't take a lot of quizzing to figure out that
people here feel a mixture of worry, fear and anger.
There's a real sense here that the economy is moving
inexorably and inescapably towards tougher times. Everyone's
bracing themselves for a lot worse to come and they're likely to
be right. Austerity measures haven't really had an impact yet
but they will undoubtedly lead to higher unemployment, higher
taxes and fewer perks at a time of low economic growth and poor
overall prospects. People here get that. And it's bothering the
hell out of them.
Corporate bankruptcy rates are rising, and companies are
finding it hard to make ends meet. Living in and trying to make
your way in a country that has had to be rescued has got to be
tough.
Portuguese banks are very concerned in particular that the
Troika will force the value of real estate and other assets held
on their books to be marked down to the point where collateral
values fall below the loans extended against them, which will
force further write-downs and undermine capital levels. The
banks are already under the cosh on capital levels since the
Bank of Portugal forced them to higher minimum capital adequacy
standards as a condition of the bailout.
Unlike Spain and Ireland, banks here didn't engage in
frenzied real estate lending to developers or households leading
to an unsustainable bubble in asset values, so applying the same
logic to Portugal would be wrong. I do almost feel sorry for
Portugal's embattled. In fact strike that; I don't feel sorry
for them at all. But it is clear that the banks' room for
manoeuvre has been undermined by profligate government spending
and fiscal imbalances. That, and the severe economic downdraught
here, has trapped them in a cycle of low credit demand and
accelerating levels of delinquent and overdue loans.
A report by the Diario Economico noted that bad debt
provisions at the four largest private banking groups
(Millennium BCP, Banco BPI, BES and Santander Totta) rose by 57
percent in the first half of 2011 to over a billion euros,
equivalent to more than three times their combined profits over
the same period.
The banks have all been working overtime to get themselves
straight. They've tapped the equity market with rights issues,
engaged in liability management (hybrid debt buybacks etc.),
marked out billions of euros worth of loan portfolio sales,
re-strategised to focus in core activities, offloaded non-core
subsidiaries or affiliates, sold third-party equity stakes in
order to reduce risk-weighted assets and capital charges,
reduced loan-to-deposit ratios to obviate the need for wholesale
funding and are generally doing everything they can to
deleverage.
So where has it got them? Well, they passed the stress tests
(although the European Union pass mark was below the bar set by
the Bank of Portugal). But by the same token, they're shut out
of funding markets and their shares are trading as penny stocks.
Shares of BCP, BPI, and Banif were all trading below one euro on
August 4. BCP, the country's largest listed banking group,
closed at a pretty alarming 28 euro cents on August 4. The
banks' first half earnings statement didn't make for
particularly pleasant reading, to be sure, but 28 cents? The
problem with bank shares at this level is that they can often
succumb to a death-spiral. Cash has been earmarked from EU
bailout funds to recapitalise the banks, but still.
Corporate Portugal is about to spend two years in the
wilderness as far as wholesale markets are concerned. No matter
how you look at it, it's hard to escape the ignominy of penury.
