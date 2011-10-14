(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large for International Financing Review. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON Oct 14 The bank recap picture is becoming clearer but there are some flaws in the proposals unveiled by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso.

In essence, new core Tier One capital adequacy requirements are being brought forward to 2012 in a hybrid Basel III arrangement. Banks will have to hit 9 percent after accounting for market levels on sovereign debt holdings. Under the proposals, euro zone taxpayers will be forcibly and inextricably tied to backstopping banks that fall below minimum CT1 ratios. With the shaky state of government finances throughout the euro zone, that could be a burden too far for some.

The proposals are certainly going Angela Merkel's way. Banks that fall below 9 percent will be required to seek capital from the market or, failing that, have capital foisted on them by their governments. Only if the respective government is potless will the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- or more specifically the 500 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which will kick in in 2012 rather than 2013 as per Germany's request -- step in to provide funds.

The first problem is that market-based solutions to the expected 200 billion euro-plus capital shortfall will not be available. Investors see little, if any, upside, in buying bank equity, which is heavily depressed at the moment. This won't change in the near tem, even less so in light of Barroso's proposal that banks needing recapitalisation can't pay dividends, which creates massive disincentives for investors.

The second problem stems from the first. The fact is that many governments in the euro zone are indeed potless or close to being potless. The additional burden of forcibly having to recapitalise banks that can't get private investors to fund them will put even more pressure on public finances. And from the perspective of process, I can't wait to see exactly how governments force banks to take extra capital, particularly if they say they don't want or need it.

It happened under TARP, but the EU is a complex many-headed beast where consensus on the way forward on anything is nigh on impossible. This is taxpayers' money. I wonder how the court of public opinion will judge the notion not only of giving money away to people and institutions hated by the general populace - bankers and banks - but also giving money away to bankers and banks they hate AND which say they don't want it.

The third problem is that there's unlikely to be much of a market for positions that banks want to offload if they opt for the deleveraging route and look to reduce risk-weighted assets. Investors will low-ball if huge amounts of paper come onto the market from, effectively, forced sellers.

FUNDING GROWTH

I anticipate a long period of confusion, argument and uncertainty. But even assuming banks do raise their capital adequacy to required levels in the medium term, what are they expected to do with it? The UK government has been attempting to browbeat banks into lending to the real economy, with mixed results. I wonder if, Europe-wide, those banks that have been forced to take government capital will be 'required' to lend it out to small businesses to get the economy growing again.

It seems a rather circuitous route to fund economic growth. It occurs to me that if governments are hell bent on micro-managing the sources and channels of finance to such an extent why don't they just cut out the banks altogether and lend directly to SMEs, with returns paid back to taxpayers?

Banks are going to be loath to lend during a period of low growth, threatening recession, and while the sovereign debt crisis is raging. Which brings me to the other key point in all of this: having an adequately capitalised banking sector is a good thing but it doesn't solve the sovereign debt crisis. That's going to take time.

Greece will get the next bailout tranche - even though it blew the conditions - but creditors are now being steered towards a 30 percent to 50 percent haircut. I doubt that even that is going to be enough. When Greece defaults, as it inevitably will, I reckon it'll be closer to 70 percent. Heavy losses for private creditors will, of course, create knock-on effects for other peripheral euro zone sovereigns. The assumption will be that their creditors will also be forced to take big hits if governments have to resort to the ESM for funds. This is another investment disincentive and a sure sign that peripheral EZ sovereign debt will continue to be seen as a risk asset with high event-risk.

So how will banks fare under these tighter capital levels? It's not looking good. The EBA's updated stress tests, based on end-June numbers, assuming market levels for EZ debt and targeting a 7 percent CT1 ratio, will see dozens of banks fail. Under the original stress tests - i.e. no stress applied - 41 banks fell below the 7 percent floor, including Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, RBS, SocGen and Unicredit. A further 23 fell between 7 percent and 9 percent, including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and HSBC.

If you mark to market the piles of sovereign debt sitting on banks' books, it looks likely that few of the 90+ banks that took part in the original stress tests will come out looking good. The only conclusion to draw is one we already knew: a lot of banks are potentially screwed. (Editing by Joel Dimmock)