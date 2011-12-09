(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON Dec 9 Two years after Athens overcharged the Brussels circuit board, did the historic 'make-or-break' EU Summit achieve anything we weren't expecting at the end of its first marathon Thursday-into-Friday session?

Well, no. What hadn't been fully telegraphed ahead of time didn't amount to anything more than details and nuances. Were we surprised? Well I wasn't. Had expectations been overdone? Well the market's certainly had been.

Participants didn't know which way to turn into Friday's European open after a slightly weird Asian session, and after they'd put so much faith into a meaningful outcome. There was some rapid short covering in European govvies by fast-money accounts in otherwise lacklustre, thin trading but there was little else to report.

Asked if the euro was safe, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said: "I'm not sure". Thanks for the reassurance, Donald. Sarko, ever the optimist said: "This summit will go down in history". Hmmm. Maybe, but not for the reasons you think.

According to a Reuters poll, 33 out of 57 economists believe the euro zone will probably survive in its current form, while 38 expected the summit would fail to deliver a decisive solution to the debt crisis. Hang on, that means 19 expected it would deliver a decisive solution. I wonder what planet they inhabit.

Here's a recap of where we got to by the end of the European morning session on Friday:

* 26 EU members signed up for the new fiscal compact that ties countries into "significantly stronger co-ordination of economic policies in areas of common interest". As expected, the UK was the only hold-out; all other early dissenters (Hungary, Sweden and the Czech Republic) fell into line by the end of the summit.

* EZ government budgets to be balanced or in surplus; latitude on 'balance' allows structural deficits of up to 0.5 percent of GDP. Budget rules to be enshrined in national legal systems and governments required to report national debt issuance plans in advance. Breaches of the 3 percent deficit ceiling likely to attract as-yet undefined sanctions.

* Introduction of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to be fast-tracked to July 2012 (as per Franco-German plan) but no banking licence hence no access to ECB windows (German veto). The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to remain active until mid-2013. Overall combined ceiling of 500 billion euros to be reviewed in March 2012. (Hopes on increase dashed.)

* Acceleration of ESM's 80 billion euros in paid-in capital (scheduled to have been provided gradually over five years) "to maintain a minimum 15 percent ratio between paid-in capital and the outstanding amount of ESM issuance and to ensure a combined effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros," according to the leaders' statement.

* Euro area and other EU states to confirm within 10 days provision of bilateral loans of up to 200 billion to the IMF to help deal with the crisis (150 billion euros from EZ countries).

* Flexibilisation of ESM voting rules. Decisions made by qualified majority of 85 percent in emergencies. Finland is threatening to exit the ESM if this goes ahead

* Private Sector Involvement (PSI) in sovereign debt restructuring consigned to the dustbin. (As expected.) "... from now on we will strictly adhere to the IMF principles and practices," Herman Van Rompuy said. "Or to put it more bluntly: our first approach to PSI, which had a very negative effect on the debt markets, is now officially over."

* Standardised and identical Collective Action Clauses included in terms and conditions of all new euro government bonds to prevent minority bondholders from employing blocking tactics

* Three-year Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs) from the ECB, watered down collateral requirements and required reserves. (As expected.)

* No change to ECB mandate vis-a-vis monetising sovereign debt. Wonderful closing remark from Mario Draghi at the ECB meeting: "I wish all our leaders the best. The ECB is here... but this doesn't mean the ECB will respond."

EBA, RATING AGENCIES VIE FOR ATTENTION

On the sidelines of the summit, the European Banking Authority (EBA) massaged upwards its bank capital shortfall numbers from 106.4 billion euros to 114.7 billion and irritatingly started moving the goalposts on what counts as capital. The additional amount principally affects banks in Germany; but those in Italy, Austria and Belgium also need to find more. In a new twist, the super-regulator now wants national regulators to exclude deleveraging from capital calculations.

To ram home the point, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned his country's banks not to reduce business to hit capital requirements. "In particular there are no grounds for trying to improve capital ratios by selling sovereign bonds," he said. German banks now need to find a much higher 13.1 billion euros (Deutsche Bank 3.2 billion; Commerzbank 5.3 billion).

Ironically, the French bank shortfall fell from 8.8 billion euros to 7.3 billion; ironic because Moody's downgraded BNP Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agriciole on Friday, after S&P had stolen too much of the limelight by putting the three banks on CreditWatch negative on December 7, and after its rival's sovereign announcements earlier in the week.

Interestingly, Moody's said its ratings took into account the fact that all three French banks were likely to benefit from state support if the crisis deepened. Doesn't say much about Moody's view of the French government, does it? Double A anyone? (Editing by Joel Dimmock)