NEW YORK, Aug. 12 Buy buy buy
Back in London Friday following a week and a half in
bailed-out Portugal. And what a week it's been. In my August 2
blog, I said August is shaping up to be more than seasonally
quiet. That was a fair call at the time, but boy, with the
benefit of hindsight, how wrong was I?
Mind you, I'm still not sure if I was more panicked by what
was happening in the stock market or by television pictures of
the mindless violence, looting and arson taking place very
close to where I live in South London. [Actually, that's not
really true; call me selfish but I was far more concerned about
my house].
To be honest, there were a lot of similarities between the
disparate events: Both were unexpected, and neither was
justified nor easily explained. But most annoyingly, both have
given rise to endless post-hoc rationalization by smug
'experts'.
As a veteran market-watcher (never professing to be an
expert and not at all smug), I never get tired of
market-watching, but by the same token, I never cease to be
amazed by how irrational market players can be.
Between the time of the US downgrade and the stock market
lows, around US$7 trillion had been wiped off company values.
That's a staggering number, but what has really changed? In
truth, very little.
Fine, so the US downgrade came earlier than most people had
expected, but it had been the most talked-about story for
weeks. The ultimate irony, of course, is what acted as one of
the triggers for the market rout created massive safe-haven
flows into the securities of the very same but less
credit-worthy government, squeezing 10-year US Treasury yields
as low as the 2.25% area.
Companies are no less solid. And for all the gossip about
weak banks and that Back to the Future nonsense about this
feeling like the post-Lehman period, we're not there, despite
the uptick in overnight borrowing from the ECB and admittedly
tighter interbank markets.
Banks are much better capitalized for a start and their
exposures are better understood, but we still get equity
markets winding up CDS markets and vice-versa in a continuum of
silliness.
And let's be clear: none of the rumors is new, whether it's
France losing its Triple A rating; an Italian bailout/emergency
Italian austerity measures; Spain in the firing line; the
outcome of the Troika visit to Portugal; the faltering global
economy; or the robustness of French and Italian banks etc.
Certainly, none justifies the dramatic mark-down in prices or
the huge price swings.
As of Thursday, the pendulum was up-swinging and by Friday,
the talk was of the selling having been overdone and of huge
buying opportunities. I agree.
My considered advice? Get your check book out and buy, buy,
buy.
I wasn't surprised, incidentally, by the temporary
short-selling bans imposed in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium
to curb the volatility. I'm aggressively opposed to governments
interfering in the functioning of financial markets and have
been very vocal about the long-term futility of such actions.
But I guess by the same token I can understand why
governments feel the need to act in order to improve confidence
and stop the insidious process of wealth destruction.
I support measures - underlined by ESMA in its statement about
the short-selling bans and already contained in the Market
Abuse Directive - to prevent the spreading of malicious rumors
, particularly in jittery markets. Rumors about banks pulling
lines to French banks is a case in point.
But ESMA's reference to 'harmonized action by national
competent authorities' came across as a little odd. I'm not
sure how harmonized it can be when only four countries
participate and the bans are different in scope.
I'm not sure, either, that the actions meet the aim (also
mentioned by ESMA) of achieving a regulatory level playing
field. And here's my gratuitous dig: competent authorities? Not
many of those around, but I'll allow it as an expression of
poetic license
.
And my coda on Portugal.The new government got the
thumbs-up from the Troika on Friday; not unconditionally, but
the next bailout tranche will be released.
On the banking side, there've been a lot of developments.
Banco Portugues de Negocios, nationalized in 2008 over
allegations of fraud, was sold in principal and as required by
the bailout to Banco BIC Portugues (owned by the same
shareholders as Angola's Banco BIC) for 40m - total cost to
Portuguese taxpayers 2.4bn.
A number of banks (BIC, Banco do Brasil, Barclays, BBVA and
Santander) are believed to be looking at buying a stake
(possible a majority stake) in Banif, Portugal's smallest
listed banking group; while BNP Paribas is rumored to be
weighing up a bid for the country's largest listed banking
group BCP, mainly to get to its Polish unit.
On the privatization front, British Airways/Iberia have
stated their intention to bid for national flag carrier TAP;
while there's a lot of interest in other sales including stakes
in power utility Energias de Portugal and national grid
operator Redes Energeticas Nacionais.
Things will undoubtedly get worse before they get better,
but I'm sticking my neck out again: I reckon rumors of a second
bailout for Portugal are overdone and prices are likely to be
depressed for some time. Does this infer an opportunity to make
money from other people's fears? Yes but in this case play with
extreme caution.