Back in London Friday following a week and a half in bailed-out Portugal. And what a week it's been. In my August 2 blog, I said August is shaping up to be more than seasonally quiet. That was a fair call at the time, but boy, with the benefit of hindsight, how wrong was I?

Mind you, I'm still not sure if I was more panicked by what was happening in the stock market or by television pictures of the mindless violence, looting and arson taking place very close to where I live in South London. [Actually, that's not really true; call me selfish but I was far more concerned about my house].

To be honest, there were a lot of similarities between the disparate events: Both were unexpected, and neither was justified nor easily explained. But most annoyingly, both have given rise to endless post-hoc rationalization by smug 'experts'.

As a veteran market-watcher (never professing to be an expert and not at all smug), I never get tired of market-watching, but by the same token, I never cease to be amazed by how irrational market players can be.

Between the time of the US downgrade and the stock market lows, around US$7 trillion had been wiped off company values. That's a staggering number, but what has really changed? In truth, very little.

Fine, so the US downgrade came earlier than most people had expected, but it had been the most talked-about story for weeks. The ultimate irony, of course, is what acted as one of the triggers for the market rout created massive safe-haven flows into the securities of the very same but less credit-worthy government, squeezing 10-year US Treasury yields as low as the 2.25% area.

Companies are no less solid. And for all the gossip about weak banks and that Back to the Future nonsense about this feeling like the post-Lehman period, we're not there, despite the uptick in overnight borrowing from the ECB and admittedly tighter interbank markets.

Banks are much better capitalized for a start and their exposures are better understood, but we still get equity markets winding up CDS markets and vice-versa in a continuum of silliness.

And let's be clear: none of the rumors is new, whether it's France losing its Triple A rating; an Italian bailout/emergency Italian austerity measures; Spain in the firing line; the outcome of the Troika visit to Portugal; the faltering global economy; or the robustness of French and Italian banks etc. Certainly, none justifies the dramatic mark-down in prices or the huge price swings.

As of Thursday, the pendulum was up-swinging and by Friday, the talk was of the selling having been overdone and of huge buying opportunities. I agree.

My considered advice? Get your check book out and buy, buy, buy.

I wasn't surprised, incidentally, by the temporary short-selling bans imposed in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium to curb the volatility. I'm aggressively opposed to governments interfering in the functioning of financial markets and have been very vocal about the long-term futility of such actions.

But I guess by the same token I can understand why governments feel the need to act in order to improve confidence and stop the insidious process of wealth destruction. I support measures - underlined by ESMA in its statement about the short-selling bans and already contained in the Market Abuse Directive - to prevent the spreading of malicious rumors , particularly in jittery markets. Rumors about banks pulling lines to French banks is a case in point.

But ESMA's reference to 'harmonized action by national competent authorities' came across as a little odd. I'm not sure how harmonized it can be when only four countries participate and the bans are different in scope.

I'm not sure, either, that the actions meet the aim (also mentioned by ESMA) of achieving a regulatory level playing field. And here's my gratuitous dig: competent authorities? Not many of those around, but I'll allow it as an expression of poetic license .

And my coda on Portugal.The new government got the thumbs-up from the Troika on Friday; not unconditionally, but the next bailout tranche will be released.

On the banking side, there've been a lot of developments. Banco Portugues de Negocios, nationalized in 2008 over allegations of fraud, was sold in principal and as required by the bailout to Banco BIC Portugues (owned by the same shareholders as Angola's Banco BIC) for 40m - total cost to Portuguese taxpayers 2.4bn.

A number of banks (BIC, Banco do Brasil, Barclays, BBVA and Santander) are believed to be looking at buying a stake (possible a majority stake) in Banif, Portugal's smallest listed banking group; while BNP Paribas is rumored to be weighing up a bid for the country's largest listed banking group BCP, mainly to get to its Polish unit.

On the privatization front, British Airways/Iberia have stated their intention to bid for national flag carrier TAP; while there's a lot of interest in other sales including stakes in power utility Energias de Portugal and national grid operator Redes Energeticas Nacionais.

Things will undoubtedly get worse before they get better, but I'm sticking my neck out again: I reckon rumors of a second bailout for Portugal are overdone and prices are likely to be depressed for some time. Does this infer an opportunity to make money from other people's fears? Yes but in this case play with extreme caution.