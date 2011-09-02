LONDON, Sept 2 Consulting firm McKinsey put out a fascinating report (or a disturbing one, depending on who you are) called 'Day of Reckoning? New regulation and its impact on capital markets businesses.

In essence, the report concludes that regulatory reform in Europe and the United States could kill capital markets as a profitable business line for some firms by decimating returns on equity.

For the purposes of the study, McKinsey focused on Bank of America/Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Barclays Capital (BARC.L), BNPP (BNPP.PA), Citibank (C.N), Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) HSBC (HSBA.L), JP Morgan (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), RBS (RBS.L). SG (SOGN.PA) and UBS.

The consulting firm says the return on equity of this group before any mitigation actions could plummet to 7 percent from about 20 percent. Even after such actions are taken, ROE will still almost halve to 11 percent-to 12 percent.

And after expected changes to pricing and business models, it will settle in the 12 percent-to-14 percent area. That's pretty hard-hitting stuff. And pretty worrying if you're a shareholder, since a dramatically reduced return on the business is likely to be reflected in the share price. And let's face it: bank share price performance has been pretty lousy already.

McKinsey says the changes to ROE are principally driven by the Basel Committee's new market-risk framework, "which raises capital requirements in many businesses by a factor of two to three", as well as increased counterparty credit risk charges, new minimum capital ratios, and liquidity and funding requirements.

We've all seen the earnings out of the investment banks/CIBs over the past two quarters; they've amply illustrated that trading businesses are in a bit of a funk, with revenues way down as institutional investors and hedge funds shun market uncertainty and volatility by sitting on their hands. Investment banks trying to figure out how to get out of the rut will find McKinsey's findings depressing.

The firm reckons that the ROE of structured credit and rates businesses could fall by up to 85 percent, potentially below the cost of equity - even after mitigation actions. Ouch!

FX and cash equities will fare marginally better. These businesses,

McKinsey says, "will likely remain quite profitable, after a relatively moderate decline in ROE of 40 percent to 45 percent". "The profitability and viability of a business, after cost of capital, will be driven by its capacity to be capital efficient," McKinsey says.

"Banks that deploy a full menu of immediate mitigation actions can rebuild ROEs, but only if they can organize a concerted response among several functions, including business, risk management, finance and treasury, IT, and operations."

Beyond internal operational improvements, this issue comes down to fundamental questions of which businesses and/or geographies investment banks/CIBs believe they should be in and why. Regulatory reform has already wreaked significant changes on investment banks' businesses (particularly in the US with changes to things like prop trading etc following Dodd-Frank).

Regulators prohibiting an investment bank from running a given business is one thing; leaving it to the CEO to make a decision about a product or service based on its profitability and weighing up the extent to which exiting will impact reputation or credibility in - let's not forget - a business heavily driven by vanity is altogether another thing.

But the reality is that there are far too many players in almost every product of service line that are marginal at best. I argued back in July (Capital markets overbanked: time for some pruning) that there were simply too many firms fighting for business in the capital markets. My view hasn't changed. "Why don't some of the second-tier firms just call it a day?" I suggested; "time for some judicious pruning." That time may be approaching.

If McKinsey's numbers are borne out, I can't help but think that CEOs and internal strategists will be forced to come very quickly to the one obvious conclusion and act on it. And the conclusion is this: if the cost of operating a business is greater than the returns it generates, or if it's break-even or marginally break-even plus, you should shut it down or sell it, unless you can prove categorically that running it as a loss-leader feeds real and durable revenues elsewhere in the business.

"We expect long-term structural changes to the capital-markets industry as a result of regulation. To compete successfully in the future, banks must build their capital-markets businesses around core competencies such as scale and operational strength, innovation skills and sophisticated product and structuring capabilities, or geographic reach and customer relationships," McKinsey says.

If you don't have the client profile, internal synergies or efficiencies of scale to operate profitably, get out now and focus on a narrower product set where you can add real value - i.e. where you can garner a decent chunk of wallet share. In a competitive arena, it's going to be difficult to pass on higher operating costs to customers, unless you can prove superior execution, ideas and overall quality of service that customers will pay for.

CEOs know how each business line makes out on an internal capital allocation basis. The bigger issue is at what point they bite the bullet and make requisite changes. There's likely to be little perceived upside or first-mover advantage around reducing service or cutting product or business lines; as much as anything else, because any such changes will be trumpeted from the rooftops by competitors.

Getting one's head around the emerging regulatory and operating ecosystem against a backdrop of higher capital costs and more limited market access is no easy feat. The notion that regulatory change is going to cost firms a ton of money is hardly new, but in monetising the impacts, the McKinsey report has brought the issues to the fore. A halving of ROE infers a dramatic reduction in revenues. Time for some big decisions