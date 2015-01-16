(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Hilary Johnson
Jan 16 Municipal bonds remain a favorite of
financial advisers and tax-conscious clients, even though they
could be vulnerable to interest rate hikes later this year.
Munis - notes issued by states, cities, and counties to
finance infrastructure and other projects - can offer a
near-guaranteed return to clients, with slightly higher yields
than treasuries, investment advisers say. They also offer
federal, and potentially state and city, tax benefits.
Kevin Ashworth, an adviser and investment director at EP
Wealth Advisors in Torrance, California, helps to generate
tax-free income for clients through federally tax-exempt
municipal bond mutual funds, or local general obligation bonds.
Many clients are now eager to sell fixed-income investments
before rates increase, Ashworth said.
But he tells them they "can't abandon fixed income
altogether," and stresses the benefits of munis. "We view
municipals as the safe asset for clients."
Ron Weiner, president and founder of RDM Financial Group in
Westport, Conn., says advisers who recommend muni bonds
shouldn't shortcut the calculations needed to see whether an
individual client will reap worthy after-tax returns.
"You have to do the math of the individual tax bracket," he
said, noting that clients sometimes end up with a higher
after-tax yield if they forgo muni tax breaks and pay income
taxes on corporate bond interest.
Even when owning an individual municipal bond makes sense,
it can be challenging for a client to find the right vehicle,
given strong demand and relatively few issues, advisers say.
NOT SEEKING THE 'HOME RUNS'
Mutual funds can offer a wider mix of muni bonds, said Jay
Sommariva, senior portfolio manager of fixed income at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
But he recommends mostly high-grade bonds with good track
records issued by local cities and school districts, that offer
the greatest tax benefits for area clients.
"We're not looking for the home runs," Sommariva said. He
focuses, instead, on quality and a nominal coupon that provides
a reasonable spread over Treasuries, and a return.
Clients may expect more of a return from municipal bonds
than they perhaps should, after a year in which the securities
did particularly well. The Standard & Poor's Municipal Bond
Index, for example, returned over 9 percent in 2014, as the risk
of defaults in Detroit and other cities faded and interest rates
and yields were low.
Advisers must help clients realize that outsized returns are
not the point of municipals, or any fixed-income investment.
A fixed-income portfolio is supposed to produce reliable
income, said Brian Battle, analytics group director at
Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
Battle believes strongly in the tax and near-guaranteed
returns offered by municipals. He tells clients the municipal
sector is a high quality one, and "unique to the U.S."
Educating clients about the purpose of fixed-income and
municipals can be difficult right now, but it must be done, said
Weiner of RDM Financial Group.
"We're settling clients into the idea that bonds are for
safety," he said.
