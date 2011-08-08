-- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK Aug 8 Canadian oil sands producers
exposed to the heavy crude market are quaking as West Texas
Intermediate crude oil futures slide dangerously near their
break-even levels.
Although no production shut-ins have been announced and
managers are likely to opt to ride out the storm in the hope
the current downturn is short-lived producers operating at the
margin will almost certainly trim investment budgets.
Oil sands bitumen is either upgraded or sold into the
market as a raw product that is then blended with lighter crude
oil or condensates to make it marketable.
The most common bitumen blend is Western Canada Select --a
mixture of heavy conventional crude oil, bitumen and sweet
synthetic produced by oil sands firms with upgraders.
WCS currently trades at a $17 a barrel discount to WTI in
Alberta, but the bitumen component is far below these levels.
With the recent tumble in WTI prices, WCS sellers are
looking at prices around $65 a barrel. Bitumen producers are
getting even less.
A further slide taking WCS prices into the $50 range could
well prove decisive and prompt producers to shut marginal wells
and suspend development programs.
That could relieve some of the pressure on the spread
between WTI and Brent crude futures although the spread is more
likely to narrow as softening global oil demand pushes marginal
Brent buyers out of the market rather than due to a supply
response on the WTI side of the equation.
Heavy oil sands blends are expected to make up more than 40
percent of Western Canadian oil production this year, according
to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
RAIL CANNOT SAVE THEM
At 1.2 million barrels per day, heavy oil sands blends are
a significant chunk of North American crude output and one of
the reasons, along with shale oil in North Dakota and
elsewhere, that the continent's crude oil output is on the
rise.
The biggest names in oil sands, such as Suncor (SU.TO),
have upgraders that transform the heavy bitumen that is mined
from the oil sands into sweet "synthetic" crude oil.
Others, like Cenovus (CVE.TO) and Husky (HSE.TO), own
refining capacity in the United States that lets them offset
weak crude prices with strong refining margins.
A few smaller producers have lined up rail shipping
capacity that allows them to bypass clogged inland markets and
sell their crude on the U.S. Gulf Coast, where refiners pay a
premium due to the high cost of regional and imported crude
that tracks the price of Brent.
For instance Rock Energy RE.TO, a junior Canadian heavy
oil producer, says rail boosts its realized crude price by
around $8 a barrel.
But amid the continental frenzy for shipping crude oil by
rail most, if not all, tank cars are already under contract.
In recent years most smaller Canadian firms have eschewed
costly investments in upgraders and refineries, opting for a
"pure play" structure as bitumen producers.
This business model was cheered by stock markets a few
years ago when the price gap between bitumen and light crude
was much smaller and when the cost of upgrading facilities was
soaring.
Equity analysts argued, as they do today with the oil
majors, that "pure play" companies, would achieve a premium
value because investors would better understand their
business.
For oil sands producers, that brief fashion among equity
analysts is now coming back to bite them.
Pure play producers are now badly exposed to weak pricing
with no option but to accept what the market is offering to pay
or to curb production.
No doubt this latest episode of pricing weakness will
redouble enthusiasm in Canada for new pipelines to new markets,
such as the the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts, as well as routes
that enable producers to sell to Pacific Basin refiners.
But these lines are at least two years off in the future.
Should the present price weakness prevail oil sands producers
will either have to roll with the market's punches or cut
investment and production.
