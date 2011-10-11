-- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. --

By Robert Campbell

NEW YORK, Oct 11 New curbs on sulfur content in heating oil in several Northeastern U.S. states are a major factor behind the impending closure of as many as three regional oil refineries.

From the middle of next year, heating oil sold in New York state will be restricted to a sulfur content of 15 parts per million, down from today's 2000 ppm specification.

This means that in New York, heating oil, a formerly easy product to make, will become very similar to ultra-low sulfur diesel, a more costly product.

Other jurisdictions are set to follow later, but New York state's early move may prove decisive for the whole market.

Although heating oil is a declining market as consumers switch to natural gas, it has played a key role for cash-strapped refiners as a dumping ground for higher sulfur distillate streams that can no longer find a place in the diesel pool.

Nearly 40 percent of East Coast refiners' distillate fuel output last year was high sulfur. Without investments in desulfurization capacity to upgrade these streams, refiners are facing a big hit to profitability.

So as the heating oil specifications tighten, tens of millions of dollars in investment will be needed just to stay in business.

Of course today the three refineries up for sale --two Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) plants in the Philadelphia area and a nearby ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) facility-- are already losing money, so the new investment would merely allow them to continue losing money at roughly the same pace as today.

Currently Sunoco's two refineries do not have any diesel desulfurization capacity, according to the U.S. government. Some other units may be suitable for conversion to diesel desulfurization.

Conoco's refinery has some diesel desulfurization, but less proportionally than other sweet crude oil refineries, suggesting that it too would need investment.

So anyone buying either of these refineries would have to be ready to continue to absorb the current rate of losses, invest in new desulfurization capacity and be prepared to deal with the gradual decline in U.S. oil demand and ever more costly light, sweet crude.

Impossible? No, nothing is impossible. But what is all but certain is that at least two of these refineries will close. After all there can only be a few buyers brave, or foolhardy, enough to try to turn these plants around.

NEW YORK LEAD

The real problem is the New York deadline. Oil refiners have warned it will cause them problems, prompting some jurisdictions to slow down their transition plans.

But though some states, such as New Jersey, have opted for a more gradual transition, the market is aiming for a faster shift.

Critically, major pieces of infrastructure are jumping the gun. The Buckeye Partners LP ( BPL.N ) pipeline, a major regional shipper, will restrict sulfur in heating oil in parts of its system from April. [ID:nS1E78P0MV]

Although higher sulfur heating oil will remain deliverable in other parts of the Buckeye system, past experience shows that lower sulfur specifications tend to crowd out other grades as infrastructure operators try to keep operations simple.

Given these challenges it is hard to see buyers for the three refineries up for sale or closure emerging.

Even PBF Energy, Tom O'Malley's latest contrarian refinery bet, is unlikely to step in. After all, having bought two East Coast refineries at knock-down prices he has the most to gain if his competitors go out of business.

And he has his own problems. O'Malley told Platts in September that neither of his two East Coast refineries can make heating oil able to meet the stringent specifications set to go into effect in New York.

Upgrading the two plants could cost $700 million and take until 2015, Platts reported.

It would be too big of a stretch to blame the heating oil rules for these potential closures. At best they have only accelerated an inevitable process.

Other public policies, such as mandatory biofuels blends and higher fuel economy ratings for passenger cars, are doing more to kill off refineries.

But the heating oil question does highlight risks for refiners. Once heating oil joins the low sulfur club, jet fuel may be similarly targeted.

New rules due to be fully implemented by 2015 ban high sulfur bunker fuel in ships in most North American waters.

Indeed, these changes are not invisible to refiners but, at least on the East Coast, many chose to not upgrade their facilities due to cost considerations.

The market will now pay the price for these decisions in higher cost fuels. (Editing by Andrea Evans)