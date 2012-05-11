(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own)
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, May 11 Offers of domestic sweet crude
(oil that can be delivered against the West Texas Intermediate
crude futures contract) on the Houston waterborne market are the
clearest sign yet that the North American oil market transition
is entering a new phase.
These are the first baby steps towards inland North American
sweet crude taking over the entire Gulf Coast market, and
possibly pushing up to the East Coast as well.
Let's not get ahead of things here, though. There are plenty
of infrastructure and legal restrictions that stand in the way
of this trade getting done.
It's one thing for a trader to offer a parcel of crude to
load from a wharf. It is another for the deal to get done.
Particularly when U.S. law prohibits the export of most
crude oil. Which, in turn, means the crude will have to move on
costly U.S.-flagged tankers to get from the Houston area to
another U.S. port.
(For a discussion of crude oil export regulations, see this
previous column here: )
The fact of the matter is that it may be a long time before
any WTI on offer actually makes it onto a tanker. Plenty of
buyers in the Houston area have a competitive advantage over
other potential buyers due to their much lower shipping costs.
But what is clearly happening is a metamorphosis of the
"Cushing syndrome," whereby the inland North American crude
markets are flooded with sweet crude oil.
Houston and parts of the Gulf Coast may now be about to join
this club.
HO-HO AND CANADIAN CRUDE
For now the logical buyers for Seaway-origin light sweet
crude are in the Houston area.
U.S. government data for February shows foreign light sweet
crude oil going to area refineries belonging to Phillips 66
, BP, Valero, Citgo, Petrobras
and the Shell-Pemex joint venture refinery at Deer Park, Texas.
So there are plenty of customers who have a huge logistical
cost advantage over more distant buyers.
We may not ever see WTI actually go on a tanker this year.
Even though Seaway is due to expand to 400,000 bpd by the end of
2012 or early 2013, Royal Dutch Shell's Ho-Ho reversal project
could easily absorb a large increment in supplies.
Shell wants to reverse the direction of its Houma-to-Houston
pipeline that currently moves crude from Louisiana to Houston by
the first quarter of 2013.
So there is not likely to be a rush of new U.S.-flagged
tankers getting built given the much lower cost of moving oil on
pipelines instead of tankers.
But as sweet crude supplies from Cushing and other regions,
notably Texas' Eagle Ford Shale, continue to grow and build up
in Houston, the possibility grows that a new glut will emerge in
Houston.
The prohibition on exports of U.S. crude oil and limited
tanker capacity means that the market could well struggle to
clear out excess supplies, particularly during seasonal refinery
maintenance.
Once the reversed Ho-Ho line enters service, offers of
waterborne domestic sweet crude from Houston will become a
critical indicator of the state of supply in Houston.
If the area market gets oversupplied, discounts might fall
rapidly if unwanted sweet barrels cannot be cleared out due to
infrastructure constraints.
Look no further than Midland, Texas and Clearbrook,
Minnesota for evidence that these sorts of regional
infrastructure blockages can have a huge impact on local crude
pricing.
But the Houston market will have a safety valve. U.S. law
might ban the export of domestically produced crude oil but oil
that can be shown to be exclusively foreign-origin can be
exported.
Thus Canadian crude may well emerge as a balancing factor at
Houston. Cheap U.S. crude will encourage Canadian barrels to
flow south for loading onto export tankers.
If so the North American oil boom will start to touch
foreign markets in a much more profound fashion.