(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own)
By Robert Campbell
VIENNA, June 13 It is no exaggeration to say the
impact of the pending U.S. and European sanctions against Iran
are one of the most taboo subjects at an OPEC meeting in years.
A visitor from Mars could well walk away from the day to day
events in Vienna under the impression that the impending U.S.
and European sanctions regimes has nothing to do with Iranian
oil exports.
Ministers and delegates are extremely reticent to discuss
the subject of the sanctions, set to take effect July 1, which
may well force Tehran, OPEC's No. 2 producer, to slash output.
Already Iranian crude shipments are down by an estimated 1
million barrels per day, according to the International Energy
Agency, as Tehran's customers in Europe and Asia cut back
purchases ahead of the sanctions.
Instead, ministers focus, at least publicly, on the risks to
world economic growth due to Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
debate the real size of the growing overhang of oil stocks in
consumer nations.
The problem for OPEC on Iran is twofold. First, and
foremost, no one really knows what the ultimate effect of the
sanctions will be so there's no real grounds to make a policy
decision.
Secondly, despite historical antagonism between Iran and
some members of OPEC, notably Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf
Arab states, there seems to be at least a tacit agreement not to
politicize OPEC policy.
Although the market has coped well in recent months with
lower Iranian oil exports, this has come at a period of
traditionally slack demand for crude.
No one is ready to venture an opinion about what will happen
July 1.
There is genuine relief amongst most delegations that the
sanctions have not yet triggered a spike in oil prices. But this
is also accompanied by an element of disbelief.
How can it be that oil prices have fallen $30 a barrel at
the same time as 1 million bpd of Iranian oil exports have been
knocked out of the market?, delegates ask.
(For related story, click: )
Much will depend on third quarter demand, which is expected
to get a boost from normal seasonal upswings plus Japanese and
Middle Eastern consumption for power generation.
So the risk is higher demand, plus an additional drop in
Iranian oil exports could transform the situation in the oil
market quickly.
But this concern has to be tempered among OPEC policymakers
by a realization that the last thing the world economy needs
right now is a spike in the price of crude.
Although cheaper oil is helping moderate fuel costs in the
United States, for instance, the sliding Euro has cut into the
benefit for Europe, which imports 80 percent of its oil.
It is not just the developed world that is struggling with
oil costs. India's surging import bill for oil comes as it
battles a growing current account deficit that has emerged as a
drag on growth.
ABOVE THE PAY GRADE
The other factor that seems to be keeping Iran out of the
discussion is the fact that this issue is being dealt with at
the highest levels.
Oil ministers, if they have received any instructions from
their superiors, appear to have been told to do their best to
keep OPEC relatively harmonious and avoid anything that could
send crude prices sharply lower.
Of course, there is nothing unusual about a certain amount
of unreality defining the public agenda of OPEC meetings.
This is, after all, the same group that currently has a 30
million bpd production target that is likely to be rolled over
even though it stands 750,000 bpd below what OPEC's own experts
believe production levels need to be just to keep the market
balanced.
A Saudi suggestion that the ceiling should perhaps be raised
went over rather badly, even if it would hardly have made an
impact on the amount of oil actually going to market.
Oil output by the OPEC members governed by the ceiling is
currently 1.6 million bpd over the target, and no one suggested
raising to that level.
But OPEC will not be able to avoid the topic of the Iran oil
sanctions for long. Past experience with Iraq under Saddam
Hussein shows that once oil sanctions are in place, they are
very difficult to lift.
Barring a last-minute breakthrough in talks between Iran and
Western governments over Tehran's disputed nuclear program, the
curtailment of Iranian crude exports looks set to become a long
term feature of the oil market.
That might be something that the world economy can handle
during this period of weakness but it lays the groundwork for
longer term challenges to sustainable oil prices in the future
once growth revives.
(Editing by William Hardy)