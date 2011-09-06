-- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. --

By Robert Campbell

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) bit the bullet on Tuesday, announcing it would get out of the brutally competitive oil-refining business as fast as possible and in the process possibly shut a huge chunk of the U.S. East Coast's refining capacity.

The company wants out of refining by July, which doesn't leave much time to find buyers for its 335,000-barrels-per-day Philadelphia refinery or the nearby 178,000-bpd Marcus Hook facility. [ID:nL3E7K622]

At a combined 513,000 bpd, the two refineries represent nearly a third of the "operable" refinery capacity on the East Coast, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Once a number of idled refineries are stripped out of that number, Sunoco looks like an even bigger piece -- maybe 40 percent -- of East Coast capacity.

With regional operating rates stuck at 80 percent, closures look likely.

Certainly Sunoco doesn't seem to be making an idle threat. The company is taking a charge of up to $2.2 billion to write down the value of its refining business, which would appear to represent the bulk of the carrying value of the refineries.

If they are sold, Sunoco clearly doesn't expect to get much for them. Moreover, management flagged that the additional charge for a full closure of both plants would be only $500 million. Much of the painful medicine is being taken up front.

SUNSET?

A closure of at least one of the plants seems likely and the shutdown of both would not be a surprise. After all, there are refineries for sale all over the United States and Europe and precious few buyers.

The only two companies buying refineries in the United States right now do not look like potential bidders.

Valero ( VLO.N ) has been buying refineries but bailed out of the East Coast and is unlikely to return.

Privately held PBF Energy, which bought two Valero plants, may be reluctant to add to its East Coast exposure and would likely face regulatory scrutiny if it bulked up further.

Other independents may be reluctant to get into a market where dwindling demand and tough competition from surplus Gulf Coast and European fuel supplies make for tight margins.

Sunoco's plants face additional challenges. Both are high-cost because they generally run light, sweet, imported crude oil, which has surged in price with the decline of North Sea production.

Crude costs have been lowered somewhat by switching to more acidic grades but this has resulted in longer and more expensive maintenance turnarounds.

Marcus Hook also requires tens of millions of dollars of environmental upgrades by 2013 to comply with a consent decree.

A "meaningful portion" of these expenditures has not yet been made, according to Fitch Ratings. That alone could be enough to deter buyers and kill off Marcus Hook.

Certainly, Sunoco's competitors will be hoping at least one of the refineries fails to find a buyer and closes. A Sunoco shutdown would hugely benefit PBF as well as ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ), which has a big presence on the East Coast.

It would also offer some relief to European refiners that rely on the U.S. East Coast market to get rid of their surplus gasoline. It would additionally remove a big competitor for light, sweet, West African crude, which Europe is likely to turn to increasingly as the North Sea declines.

And with Latin America and Europe already paying top-dollar for U.S. diesel, any reduction in East Coast refining capacity would add to pressure on the global diesel market.

Refinery closures in the United States, particularly on the East Coast, remain likely for several reasons.

European refiners are more reluctant to shut refineries and prefer to scrape by, exporting their surpluses to the United States.

East Coast refineries are also among the least sophisticated and highest-cost plants in the United States, making them prime targets for closure.

Public policy and demand destruction are cutting the amount of petroleum needed for gasoline -- ethanol has already taken a big share of a slowly shrinking market away from oil.

Further declines in gasoline demand are expected with increasing ethanol mandates and rising automobile efficiency.

Expect plenty of hand-wringing should Sunoco close one or both refineries. But don't expect them to be the last to shut. (Editing by Dale Hudson)