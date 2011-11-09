-- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own. --
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK Nov 9 Keystone XL, the oil pipeline
long seen as the key to easing the bottleneck at Cushing,
Oklahoma, may be further delayed, but this development is no
longer disastrous for inland North American producers.
Backed by TransCanada (TRP.TO), Keystone XL has run up
against fierce opposition from environmental groups determined
to stop the growth of Canada's oil sands sector.
With the State Department thinking about altering the route
of the pipeline to mollify some opponents, a delay of at least
a year from its proposed 2013 start date is now a big
possibility. [ID:nN1E7A80VR]
The environmentalists' victory, if it is one, is likely to
be rather hollow.
TransCanada's rivals look set to step into the breach. And
the competing pipelines will not require a presidential permit
since they will not cross U.S. borders, which should reduce the
political risk factor.
For instance Enbridge (ENB.TO) has been able to quietly
bundle an expansion of its U.S. network into the proposed
Wrangler pipeline proposal.
The expanded Enbridge line will almost certainly move oil
sands crude oil and allow for greater flows of Canadian crude
into the United States.
Wrangler, a joint venture between Enbridge (ENB.TO) and
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N), appears to have succeeded
where other pipeline proposals have failed and has secured
enough customers to proceed, Enbridge's chief executive said on
Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7A80QT]
Once operational in mid-2013, the 800,000 barrels per day
capacity Wrangler would likely rapidly drain Cushing stocks if
the current price structure in the market holds.
After all, new rail links are allowing producers to bypass
Cushing in favor of more-profitable markets, and the end of
seasonal refinery maintenance in the Midwest should encourage
refiners to boost runs, particularly with the market shifting
into a backwardated structure.
CANADIAN LINK
The big question is how a project as large as Wrangler has
gotten off the ground where less ambitious proposals, such as
Enterprise's Double E pipeline, have flopped.
Here Enbridge's participation appears to have been the key
in getting the line off the ground.
While previous proposals for a big link between Cushing and
the Gulf Coast have struggled for commercial backing, Enbridge
already transports the majority of Canadian oil exports as well
as a substantial chunk of North Dakota production.
These producers are looking for premium markets away from
Cushing and Enbridge is offering it.
Thus, the second part of the Wrangler project, Enbridge's
Flanagan South pipeline. Flanagan South essentially doubles the
capacity of Enbridge's existing Spearhead pipeline that runs
from the Chicago area to Cushing.
This will be the key to pulling even more oil sands crude
into the U.S. market as well as shifting rising production from
the Bakken formation in North Dakota to more-profitable
destinations.
Canadian and North Dakota shippers transporting crude on
the Enbridge mainline already enjoy competitive tariffs to
Chicago and strong netbacks.
Moreover, with Enbridge only requiring commitments to move
crude south from Flanagan, the financial burden on prospective
shippers is much less than on competing lines, the company
claims.
So if Wrangler really does happen in 2013 does Keystone XL
even matter? In short, yes.
Over the last year the pace of development of shale and
tight oil plays in North America has ramped up dramatically.
In December 2010, the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration predicted in its monthly Short Term Energy
Outlook that U.S. oil production would be 5.46 million bpd in
December 2011.
The latest forecast is now for 5.9 million bpd, a
staggering 8 percent increase on the December 2010 estimate.
Moreover this figure understates the massive growth in
onshore oil output, which has been partially offset by faster
declines in Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico.
Production from the Lower 48 states -- which exclude
Alaska, Hawaii and Federal waters -- is seen in the most recent
forecast reaching 4.05 million bpd by December.
A year ago the government expected Lower 48 output to be
only 3.38 million bpd in December 2011.
A pipeline as big as Wrangler will reduce the imbalances in
the North American market and likely boost the price of West
Texas Intermediate crude relative to Brent.
But that in turn will stimulate even more shale drilling.
With other plays in Ohio, Colorado and elsewhere in their
infancy even more increases in inland oil production are
possible.
If that happens, plenty more pipelines will be needed to
accommodate this growth.
(Editing by David Gregorio)