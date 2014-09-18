(Removes stray "and" in byline)
By Carlos Pascual
KIEV, Sept. 18 For two days last week political
leaders, academics and business leaders met in Kiev to focus on
ending Russian aggression toward Ukraine and helping Ukrainians
revive a war-torn economy. Tony Blair, Aleksander Kwasniewski,
Javier Solana, and Jose Manuel Barrosso were among the
international leaders gathered at the 11th annual Yalta European
Strategy group, this year convened at the Ukrainian capital
because Russia has annexed Crimea and injected Russian troops
and weapons into the conflict to spark nothing short of war.
The fighting in Ukraine has destroyed a major industrial
region, stopped the flow of coal to the power sector, and taken
thousands of lives. Perhaps the recent deaths of Russian
soldiers fighting in Ukraine may give President Putin the
impetus to abide by the most recent ceasefire. For Putin the
issue is a projection of Russian power. For Ukraine it is a
matter of national sovereignty and the integrity of the
Ukrainian state. The international community is slowly
recognizing that the viability of institutions of global and
regional governance may also hang in the balance.
War and politics have debilitated the energy sector of
Ukraine, one of the world's least energy efficient economies. In
June, Russia cut off all gas flows to Ukraine over a contract
dispute, the third such disruption since 2006. If there is a
bright side in this conflict, it is in provoking massive energy
reforms that will loosen the power Moscow can exert over Kiev.
The war alone has contracted natural gas demand by more than 15
percent. Implementation of gas pricing reforms passed in May
could compress demand by another 5 percent. With support from
the EU and United States, Ukraine has expanded "reverse" gas
pipeline flows from central Europe which allow it to tap
alternative gas supplies, most recently adding a 10 billion
cubic meter (bcm) line from Slovakia.
If all capacities are put to use, Ukraine could in the next
year make up more than half its Russian gas imports in 2013.
Combined with a focused effort to build gas inventories, Ukraine
could achieve a surprising outcome: it could have enough gas to
get through most of the coming winter. It still could use
Russian supplies, but this buffer creates more time for the EU
to help Russia and Ukraine broker a deal where all sides win:
Russia gets paid, Ukraine gets gas, and Europe gets stability.
But longer term, reducing Ukrainian and European reliance on
Russian natural gas must remain a top priority if the region is
to limit Moscow's ability to constrict and increase gas supplies
to further its political goals. Germany, Poland, Austria and
Romania got another reminder of this on September 11 when Russia
reduced gas flows under existing contracts, oddly at a time when
gas prices are low and alternative supplies are abundant. Was
this a clumsy attempt to suggest what further measures might
come if Europe continues to help Ukraine with reverse flows of
natural gas in the winter?
There could not have been a more poignant impetus for Europe
to accelerate a still unfolding strategy to diversify energy
supplies. While Europe depends on Russian gas for a third of its
consumption, Russia has almost no alternative to the 220 billion
cubic meters in gas export capacity it has built to Europe: a
mere 14 bcm to Asia, and the promise of another 38 bcm in ten
years through a recent supply agreement with China. If Europe is
to diversify, it should do it now as Russia uses the next decade
to respond to growing Asian energy demand. As part of its work
on the issue, Columbia University's Center on Global Energy
Policy will release a study next week that examines how US
exports of liquefied natural gas, along with European investment
and policy action, can weaken the impact of Russia's energy
weapon.
The international community is awakening every day to the
consequences of Russia's war in eastern Ukraine. Russia's veto
in the UN Security Council has made it a feckless tool in this
crisis. Russia's unwillingness to join consensus on many
meaningful measures at the Organization on Security and
Cooperation in Europe has blocked steps to put neutral observers
on the ground to defuse the conflict. Russia's games with gas
supplies will now heighten international concerns. These factors
are the wider backdrop to the tougher sanctions that the United
States and Europe announced this past week against Russia: the
issues have surpassed just a conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainians are seeking international help. They face a
daunting task of fixing an economy and political system wracked
by corruption and mismanagement during Viktor Yanukovich's
presidency. The Ukrainian people are now trying to find the
means to rectify their problems - on their terms. Pursuing
further energy reforms that can rebalance the relationship
between Russia and Ukraine is an essential first step.
(Ambassador Carlos Pascual is a Fellow and Senior Research
Scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
He previously served as U.S. Ambassador in Mexico (2009-2011)
and Ukraine (2000-2003). As Special Envoy and Coordinator for
International Energy Affairs, Pascual established and directed
(2011-2014) the State Department's Energy Resources Bureau and
was the senior advisor to the Secretary of State on global
energy diplomacy.)
