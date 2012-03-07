(Corrects spelling to Dreman (from Dremen) in paragraphs 6-8,
By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, March 7 Three years after a
market rout sent investors scurrying in every direction but Wall
Street, some financial advisers are tentatively starting to put
their clients back into stocks, according to recent reports.
"Gun-shy advisers tiptoe back into equities," read one of
these stories, here at Reuters (link.reuters.com/nag96s).
The gist of it was that investors, who had been afraid to
invest in stocks since the market tanked in 2008, were coming
back now that shares were rising briskly. And their advisers
were accommodating them.
That seems like particularly bad timing on the part of the
experts. Since the market bottomed three years ago this week,
the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gone up roughly 100
percent. And now they're tiptoeing back.
It used to be that one of the main benefits offered by
advisers was their calming presence when clients were panicking,
according to Louis Harvey, president of Dalbar, a research firm
that monitors investment behavior. He said that clients got
better about not panicking and so advisers aren't so needed now
for their hand holding and countervailing advices.
But during the last three years, terrified investors have
been bringing their apocalyptic visions to advisers. And,
instead of quoting Baron "Buy when blood is running in the
streets" Rothschild or even hanging tough, too many advisers
just gave clients what they said they wanted. They have been
moving clients into bonds, selling them guaranteed annuities,
and doing other things to make sure those doors are locked
tight, well after that horse has bolted.
"The dash to Treasuries since 2008, and the move out of
stocks after stocks were just hacked to pieces was an amazing
mistake," says David Dreman, a well-known contrarian investment
manager and author of "Contrarian Investment Strategies: The
Psychological Edge."
Dreman, who claims to have profited greatly by buying beaten
down stocks in 2008 and 2009, charges that most paid advisers
don't have the fortitude to buck the trends. "Investment
advisers tend to run with the market, so if the market is down,
they'll run down; if it's up, they'll run in late."
Harvey suggests that maybe Dreman and I are being a little
bit unfair to advisers. The credit and stock market meltdown of
2008 and 2009 was so extreme "the entire investment community
had no idea what to do," he says. "You're talking about the must
unusual period I've ever seen."
Maybe so, but Harvey's own research shows that individual
investors allow their mood swings and fears to cut their
investment earnings. Why pay an adviser big bucks to do the
same?
Here are some thoughts about being contrarian.
-- It helps to watch values. Price-to-earnings ratios,
price-to-book value ratios and the like are a good way to tell
how fairly priced the market is. At the peak of the dot-com
frenzy in 2000, the Nasdaq PE/ratio was around 200. Yikes! A
more typical PE ratio for the Dow Jones industrial average is
between 15 and 18; right now it's slightly above 14.
"When it gets up to 22 or 23 or 24, that means the market is
overvalued as a whole," says Dreman. "Even for a company with
tremendous promise, I would never pay much more than 20 or 25
times earnings."
-- It's probably not too late. Maybe those advisers
tiptoeing into stocks now haven't completely missed the party,
because valuations are nowhere near bubble-like levels. Dreman
believes there are still bargains to be had in stocks and that
we are in for a long bull. "We're closer to 'the world is coming
to an end' extreme than the overvalued extreme," he says. "The
Standard and Poor's 500 stock index is selling around 13 times
earnings right now; that's well below average."
-- Avoid hyperbolic advisers. A real red light is an
adviser who tells you that "this time it's different" or "stocks
will never be what they were before" or "this one's going
through the roof."
-- Avoid advisers who won't challenge you. If you go to an
adviser and say you're scared, or excited, or ambitious, and she
pulls out a product just for that situation, that's probably not
going to be a great fit. A really good adviser takes in all of
your concerns and then figures out what's best for you long
term, given your financial situation and the economic situation.
She doesn't just sell to your moods.
-- Don't try to catch every wave. Contrarian investing is a
long-term approach, but not one that you can be on top of every
minute. If a stock that you really like falls, and you're on top
of the reasons why, you may be able to pick up a bargain. But if
the market is experiencing high volatility and seems to be
getting whipsawed by rapid automated trading, you can get burned
buying or selling. By the time you enter your trade, the price
may have moved beyond your target and you'll end up buying too
high or selling too low.
-- Listen to your adviser. Ask a lot of questions about his
investment philosophy. Find out where he was putting money in
2009 and 2010 and 2011. If he didn't do anything you couldn't
have done on your own, then maybe you don't need the help.
