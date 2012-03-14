By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 When the consumer
price index is released later this week, it's likely to look
scary because of the run up in gasoline prices that hit at the
end of February.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the CPI to be up 0.4
percent in February, double the January rate, mainly on oil
price increases that were 11 percent in February. In both
January and February, the index would have gone up half as much
if food and energy prices were excluded.
Economists in and out of the Labor Department, which
publishes the CPI, will try to say that "core inflation" doesn't
include those everyday expenses. But not much is more core to
the consumer experience than eating, staying warm, and getting
to work.
Now, some economists are taking issue with the way the Labor
Department measures prices. That could have huge implications
for family budgets, especially for budgets (like those reliant
on Social Security benefits) that are dependant on CPI-pegged
adjustments.
A group called the American Institute for Economic Research
has started publishing a new index it calls the "everyday price
index" that measures day-to-day costs of consumer life. In 2011,
it says, day-to-day costs for most Americans rose about 8
percent for the year, while the official CPI logged a 3.1
percent increase for the year.
Of course, it's not really statistically valid to ignore the
cost of housing, cars, furniture and other items that people buy
all the time, just not every day. But the "everyday price index"
shows that there's more than one way to measure inflation.
Another measure, developed within the Labor Department and
called the CPI-E, measures inflation as it affects senior
consumers. It has a higher weighting for healthcare costs and
has grown faster than the regular CPI for most of the last
decade.
Your own personal CPI might be better or worse than the
national average. If you are a long-distance trucker or taxi
driver, a double digit increase in oil prices could kill your
business. If you bought your house 25 years ago, it probably
doesn't affect your monthly budget if home prices are rising or
falling. If you have teenage sons, recent big declines in milk
prices are as good as a bonus on your paycheck.
With folks at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere predicting
more economic stability and continued job market recovery,
prices could grow faster than they have in recent years. That
could happen quickly if oil prices keep rising rapidly, or if
the decline in housing prices reverses.
Here are some thoughts about what to do about it.
-- Come to your own conclusions about how quickly inflation
can take hold once it starts showing up. The Fed isn't
particularly worried. The central bank said it expects the
effects of oil price increases to be temporary and for inflation
to stay at or below its 2 percent target.
In other periods of economic growth, however, inflation has
risen rapidly. In 1976, consumer prices rose 4.9 percent,
according to the Labor Department. In the next three years, they
went up 6.7 percent, 9 percent and 13.3 percent. It then took
three years and a bruising recession, engineered by the Federal
Reserve to contain inflation, to bring them down to 3.8 percent.
-- Stockpile the items you care about most. It's the most
basic of home economics that if you find your favorite brand of
soup or toothpaste on sale, you should buy a bunch. Not so much
that you eventually appear on the TV show "hoarders," but enough
so that your bottom line is helped by this habit.
-- Act as the Labor Department expects you to act. There's
another measure of prices called the "Chained CPI" that reduces
the overall inflation rate because it considers the way
consumers act when prices go up. According to this measure, for
example, if meat prices rise, consumers buy less meat and more
beans. If gas prices price, people economize by eating out less
or buying fewer treats. So act that way. If you spent 11 percent
more on gasoline and heat in February than you did in January,
skip some other expense. And eat more beans; they are good for
you anyway.
-- Economize on big things. It's hard to imagine a scenario
in which energy prices decline and stay low. So efficient cars,
less driving, storm windows and the like may be ways to hedge
rising prices. Preventive care and a solid flexible spending
account (or health savings account) may help you hedge rising
health care costs.
-- Do some investing against inflation by putting some of
your retirement kitty into the kinds of things that keep pace
with or beat inflation. Typically that includes real estate,
stocks, commodities and bonds that promise to keep up with the
CPI, however it's measured.
