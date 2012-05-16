By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON
Commission is taking its own sweet time coming up with a rule
that would make all investment advisers put their clients'
interest first.
Almost a year and a half after saying it was going to pursue
this so-called "fiduciary standard," the agency seems stuck.
That's because it is trying to contort the standard in such a
way that brokers who are paid commissions to sell products could
fit under that definition.
For many individual investors seeking guidance, that defies
logic. How can an adviser put my needs first, if he is paid to
sell only one shelf-full of products? And paid more to sell some
than others?
It's no wonder that the financial services industry remains
among the least trusted the United States, according to an
annual survey by public relations firm Edelman. Fewer than half
of consumers said they trusted financial services firms, and
more than half of them said they think financial companies need
more government regulation.
In the meantime, the financial advice industry is moving on
without the SEC. Traditional brokers are leaving the field and
instead becoming independent registered investment advisers who
must adhere to a traditional fiduciary standard.
"The wirehouses (big brokerage companies)are losing their
grip on high net worth investors," Tom Nally, a senior executive
at TD Ameritrade, recently told a meeting of independent
advisers. TD Ameritrade is a brokerage company that holds assets
and does trades for clients of many independent advisers.
Nally told members of the National Association of Personal
Financial Advisers, or NAPFA, meeting in Chicago that his firm
has seen an 11 percent increase in the number of 'breakaway
brokers' since last year.
But the move by more advisers to a fee-driven model is just
one small step forward and hasn't really answered many questions
for individual investors. One reason is that a fiduciary is good
to have, but it is just one piece of the vetting process.
Another reason is that advisers themselves have clouded the
waters, with more than a dozen different designations and
several different business models.
"The real challenge is that consumers still don't know the
difference between a real fiduciary and a salesman because of
the convoluted and deceptive use of titles by many financial
services firms," Brightscope's Mike Alfred wrote recently in
Forbes. His company publishes data on advisers for consumers to
use to compare them.
So, yes, start with a fiduciary adviser, but then take it
from there. Here's how to find an investment adviser now.
-- Refuse to play semantics. Many advisers now call
themselves "fee-based." That's not the same as fee-only. It may
just mean that they charge you fees AND sell products to you
that then kick back extra to them. Ask, "Are you making money
from anyone but me on my account?" Ask them if they are
"fee-only."
Some companies are what's called dually-registered: They
have investment advisers registered with the SEC but also do
trading that has them registered as a broker with FINRA, the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Sometimes these dual registrants are just in transition from
brokers to advisers. But it's better to keep those functions
separate. "Don't go to a dually-registered adviser," says John
Ritter, a Cincinnati, fee-only adviser and chairman of NAPFA's
public policy committee. Use an adviser that is fee-only and a
fiduciary.
-- Go for a brand-name custodian. It's fine to have a
one-person company giving you investment advice or even making
trades for you. But don't let them hold your money directly.
That's the mistake that clients of Bernie Madoff (who was
nominally a fiduciary) made. Make sure that your account is
housed at a brand name SIPC-backed brokerage firm, like an
Ameritrade or a Charles Schwab or the like.
-- Don't overpay. Even when they take fees instead of
commissions, the big brokerage houses charge more than the
independents, says Cerulli Associates, a research firm. On
average, the big brokers charge about 1.1 percent of assets to
manage an account; the independents charge 0.9 percent, says
Tyler Cloherty, a Cerulli analyst.
Even those amounts may be high if you're just getting
generic mutual fund-picking advice, and if you're willing to do
your own trades. If you have a $1 million portfolio and are
paying an adviser 1 percent, that's $10,000 a year for investing
advice. "What exactly are you getting for that?" asks Sheryl
Garrett, a Shawnee Mission, Kansas, adviser who only bills
hourly or by the project. She says she typically gives a year's
worth of investment planning for clients for roughly $2,000 or
$3,000 a year.
-- Benchmark those returns. You might have an honest and
caring and affordable financial adviser, but if she's managing
your money, is she doing any better than you could do on your
own with a couple of generic mutual funds? That's hard to tell,
because there's no standard way in which advisers publish their
results.
Next week, Brightscope and Spaulding Group, a performance
measurement company, will announce plans to create a uniform
performance standard for advisers. Their idea is that they will
create a way for advisers to measure and report the performance
of the investments they manage in a way that will allow clients
and potential customers to compare them. That could take a
while, of course.
In the meantime? If you are investing for retirement, find a
proxy by which you can measure your adviser. Look at a low-cost
target date retirement fund for your age group, or use a web
site that allows you to monitor "play" portfolios to create a
no-brainer portfolio of low-cost stock and bond funds.
For example, you could check your adviser's performance
against that of the Vanguard Target Retirement Fund at h ttps://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/vanguard/TargetRetirementList.
Or you can create and follow a fake portfolio at Yahoo
Finance (h ttp://www.yahoo.com) or Morningstar
(ht tp://www.morningstar.com.
Over time, of course, your money manager should provide
higher returns, net of fees, than the DIY approach.
