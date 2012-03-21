By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, March 21
WASHINGTON, March 21 Reverse mortgages used to
be the last recourse of the little old lady: A way for her to
get money for household help and stay in her home until she
died.
But now, baby boomers are sniffing around these backwards
loans, looking for a way to pay off other debts and provide
bridge funding for the early years of retirement. In a reverse
mortgage, a lender pays money to a homeowner, but the homeowner
has no monthly payments. The loan, plus interest, is repaid when
the home is sold.
Almost half of the people now considering a reverse mortgage
are under the age of 70, and 21 percent are ages 62 to 64,
according to a new study by the MetLife Mature Market Institute
and the National Council on Aging. The average age of borrowers
is 73; in 1990 it was 76, according to the Department of Housing
and Urban Development.
MetLife hypothesizes that the increased demand from younger
borrowers is a result of the punishing economy: Reverse
mortgages don't require borrowers to have income or healthy
credit scores because they don't make payments. But there's
something else in play, too. As the Federal Housing Authority
has issued more consumer-friendly standards and lower cost
options for reverse mortgages, they are having some appeal to a
broader demographic.
Americans 62 and older (that's the minimum age for
qualifying for a reverse mortgage) have $3.19 trillion in home
equity, according to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders
Association.
Surely among them are some young retirees who may want to
stay in their homes for a few years, but not forever. By using a
reverse mortgage for those few years, they can wipe out their
existing regular mortgage, make home repairs, defer starting
their Social Security benefits and more. Those are the kinds of
strategies that experts see coming to the fore.
"In the future it is likely that tapping home equity will be
viewed as part of the entire retirement planning process," said
Barbara Stucki, vice president for home equity initiatives for
NCOA. "It is likely the reverse mortgage option will be
considered alongside some of the more traditional methods of
saving and investment."
So, it's a strategy, but is it a smart one? Here are some
considerations.
-- It can fill gaps. Ken Weingarten, a financial adviser
from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, had one couple in their mid-60s
take out a reverse mortgage so the 67-year-old husband could
defer his Social Security benefit for three more years. He
expects the couple, who had little savings, to pull no more than
$60,000 out of their reverse mortgage. But that 3-year delay
will increase the husband's permanent Social Security benefit by
about 8 percent a year for each of the three years he defers,
and that makes it worthwhile.
There's another way for a reverse mortgage to fill gaps. A
couple who expects to downsize and live off the proceeds of
their home sale in retirement can defer their move for a few
years by pulling money from a reverse mortgage and paying it
back when they sell the house.
-- It still isn't cheap. Even though FHA has created a lower
cost reverse mortgage called a "saver" loan, closing costs can
approach $20,000 or more on some reverse mortgages. And the
interest rates run higher than they do for typical mortgages.
Finally, because borrowers make no monthly payments, the balance
on these loans actually grows as interest is assessed.
Here's an example from Norberto Maldonado, a Paramus, New
Jersey, mortgage banker who acts as a broker for reverse loans:
A couple of 66-year-olds with a $500,000 home and a $100,000
balance on a traditional mortgage could get $304,513 in a
reverse mortgage. They would pay (after a rebate from his
company) around $10,000 in closing costs. Their interest rate
would be 5.06 percent, and after paying off their original loan
and closing costs, they would receive $194,513. After one year,
they would owe $321,000; after two years they would owe
$341,000. After five years, they would owe $412,000, and after
10 years, $565,000. After 20 years? "They would owe about a
million... it just keeps going up and up," he said.
-- These are no-recourse loans. That means that you won't
owe the lender more than the sales price of the home, even if
the loan eventually outstrips that. So if the couple above build
a loan balance of $1 million and sell their house (at a fair
market rate) for $700,000, it would be as if they got away with
a free $300,000. That could theoretically offer a strategic
opportunity for young borrowers, suggests David Hultstrom, a
financial adviser from Woodstock, Georgia. But it would be
risky.
-- You could keep it in the family. Joan Gagnon, a
Mansfield, Massachusetts, financial adviser, once helped clients
do an intrafamily reverse mortgage. The children, who (along
with siblings) expect to inherit the home, loaned money to Mom
so she could stay in it. Once she leaves and the home is sold,
they will get their principal and interest back, first, and then
the remaining value in the home would be divided among her
heirs. If family members can afford this, it can be a much
cheaper solution than a bank loan, says Gagnon. But siblings and
parents should all agree, work with a lawyer to make sure the
paperwork is done right, and know exactly what they are getting
into.
-- Couples have to be careful. Sometimes a married couple
will remove one partner from the home deed so the other can take
out a reverse mortgage. That's not a good idea: If the borrowing
spouse dies, the remaining spouse may be stuck with a balance
due and no affordable way to repay it.
-- There goes the backup plan. Traditionally, reverse
mortgages were viewed as last-ditch emergency funds. "People
need to understand that if they tap their home equity at a young
age, they may not have any left in 10 or 20 years, when they are
facing a different kind of financial emergency," says Lori
Trawinski, a reverse mortgage expert with AARP.
(The Stern Advice column appears weekly, and at additional
times as warranted. Linda Stern can be reached at
linda.stern@thomsonreuters.com; She tweets at www.twitter.com/lindastern.;
Read more of her work at blogs.reuters.com/linda-stern;
Editing by Gunna Dickson)