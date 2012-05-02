By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON May 2 Pay off the house before you
retire. That's the conventional wisdom, and there's some
evidence that people are following it.
Older families aggressively rid themselves of mortgages
between 2007 and 2009, according to Federal Reserve data. Some
45.5 percent of households headed by people between 65 and 74
had mortgages in 2007; by 2009, only 41.6 of the same households
held home loans. Only 15.1 percent of households headed by
people over 75 (in 2007) still had mortgages in 2009.
That data is complex and could cover a lot of different
situations: mortgages being paid down as people age, borrowers
losing homes during the housing crisis, and more. But it does
point to a disinclination by retirement-age people to hold
mortgages.
The question is: Are they - and the conventional wisdom -
right? The answer: Maybe not.
With mortgage rates still skirting historic lows, the
"pay-it-off-before-retirement" argument is less compelling. It
may even make more sense to keep that mortgage as long as you
possibly can.
Pre-retirees who aren't sure how to handle their mortgages
should consider a lot of factors, including their tax situation,
what else they might do with the money, and how long they think
they will stay in their house.
Here are some ways to approach that calculation:
-- Holding a long-term fixed-rate mortgage is like selling a
bond. It helps you hedge against inflation and interest rate
increases. It changes your investment asset allocation, says
David Hultstrom, a Woodstock, Georgia, financial adviser. So, if
you have a retirement portfolio with $600,000 in stocks and
$400,000 in bonds, and you have a $200,000 mortgage, your asset
mix is really 75 percent stocks/25 percent bonds. Paying off the
mortgage, without changing the asset allocation on your
investments, would make your overall approach more conservative.
-- What does your future cash flow look like? A traditional
fixed-rate mortgage is far cheaper than a reverse mortgage. If
you think you're going to want to live on some of your home
equity in the early years of your retirement, you are better off
stretching out the mortgage. Once you pay it off, you'd be faced
with more expensive alternatives, like home equity lines and
reverse mortgages, if you then decided you wanted to take money
out.
-- What else would you do with the money? If you keep your
$200,000 mortgage and plow $200,000 into stocks, that's no
different than investing on margin, financial adviser Michael
Kitces argued in an article, "Housing: A Potentially Active
Player in client Wealth Strategies" published in the April issue
of the Journal of Financial Planning. And that's something most
investors would be reluctant to do.
But many other advisers quoted in the same piece said they
would tell their clients to do just that: Over decades, stocks
tend to return roughly 10 percent annually, according to
Ibbotson Associates data. Why pull money from the market to pay
off a fixed-rate mortgage charging less than half that in
interest?
-- How well do you sleep at night? If you are a safety
player who worries about paying bills and you keep large sums of
money in the bank, you may be better off paying off your
mortgage with those bank account proceeds. If you're getting 0.8
percent on your bank savings and paying 4 percent on your
mortgage, it will be like bumping up your return by an
additional 3.2 percentage points.
-- Taxes are a big part of this equation. If the only cash
you have to pay down your mortgage with is your 401(k) or
tax-deferred individual retirement account, don't do it, says
Hultstrom. You'll have to pay income taxes on those withdrawals,
and it may even bump you into a higher tax bracket.
You may still have to make taxable withdrawals every month
to make your regular mortgage payment, but that slow approach
still allows you to enjoy tax deferral on most of your
investments.
Note, also, that withdrawals from a tax-deferred account can
also bump your taxable income up to a level where a greater
percentage of your Social Security benefit becomes taxable.
(When your income, calculated by a special Internal Revenue
Service formula, tops $34,000 for an individual or $44,000 for a
couple filing jointly, as much as 85 percent of your benefits
are taxable.)
-- Might you get sued? Or go bankrupt? Every state has its
own bankruptcy rules, but there are federal rules that protect
retirement accounts, too. As a result, they often have greater
protections than houses. If you think you're vulnerable to
losing everything, you may want to keep your money in your
retirement account and not use it to pay off your mortgage.
-- How long will you stay? If you expect to sell your home
and move within five years or so, the mortgage payoff decision
matters less. You'll pay it off anyway when you sell your home,
so letting it ride until then could offer you greater
flexibility without too much cost.
