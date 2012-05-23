By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 If you work with an
investment adviser, there's a decent chance that sometime during
the last year, you've had a conversation about alternative
investments.
There's also a decent chance you emerged from that
conversation without understanding exactly what your adviser was
talking about. Don't feel bad - there's a lot of jargon
surrounding what Robert Maloney, a Holderness, New Hampshire,
financial adviser, calls "the flavor of the day."
Strictly speaking, an alternative investment can mean
anything that isn't a plain vanilla stock or bond, but now it
represents a trendy grab-bag category that can include
everything from gold or currency to mutual funds that employ
hedges, leverage, options, short-selling, derivatives and more.
This entire category is being heavily promoted to financial
advisers, who are in turn pitching it to their clients, as a way
of limiting portfolio risk -- and justifying the adviser's fees.
"Alternative investing today is a dominant theme at all the
conferences I go to," said David Wright, a managing director at
Sierra Investment Management, in Santa Monica, a firm that
advocates and employs alternative strategies. "A whole lot of it
is market hype."
Money has been flowing into these funds, even as it flows
out of traditional stock funds. In 2008, alternative funds held
$78 billion in assets; that number almost tripled in three years
to $218,700 in 2011, according to Cerulli Associates, a research
firm that sees the market continuing to expand.
A majority of advisers -- 66 percent of a mix of
commissioned brokers and fee-only advisers -- are inclined to
employ alternative investment strategies, even for middle market
clients, according to a study released earlier this month by
Natixis Global Asset Management.
The most widely held alt category - absolute return funds,
which aim to provide low but steady returns year in and year out
- has grown hugely popular in the last two years, says Tom
Roseen of Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. The first absolute
return fund was launched in 2000, he says. Now there are 117
different absolute return portfolios holding more than
$69-billion in assets. (There may be more funds than portfolios,
because different share classes of the same fund count as one
portfolio, in Lipper parlance.)
So, they are getting lots of money and lots of attention.
The question is, should they get yours? Here are some points to
ponder when your adviser tries to have "the conversation."
-- Not all alts are the same. Some, like those absolute
return funds, aim low and steady. Others use leverage to
actually increase risk and potential return. The latter may
include funds that triple the return of the Standard & Poor's
500 stock index, for example. You wouldn't want to buy a fund
like that if you were looking to de-risk your portfolio.
In the month which ended May 17, for example, traditional
large capitalization stock funds lost 5.58 percent, absolute
return funds (one kind of alternative) lost 0.93 percent, and
equity leveraged funds (another kind of alternative) lost 12.04
percent, reports Lipper.
-- Beware the "this time it's different" argument. There's a
lot of talk about the "new normal" swirling around alternative
investments. Wright, for example, makes the argument that
traditional buy-and-hold investing in stocks and bonds is a
discredited strategy and it's a "big myth" that you need stocks
for the long haul.
But investors who buy into the idea that market fundamentals
are changing tend to get burned when those markets regress to
their mean. It's probably not a coincidence that the Natixis
survey found that veteran advisers with more than 15 years in
the business were far less likely - 59 percent to 76 percent -
to recommend alternative strategies to their clients.
-- Define your terms. If you don't understand a product,
don't buy it. If your adviser can't explain what's inside of the
fund so you can understand it, it doesn't mean he's a super
sophisticated adviser and you should pay him extra. It means (1)
he doesn't understand it either; or (2) he'd prefer that you not
understand it; or (3) he's not so good with descriptions. None
of those is a good reason to give someone your money.
-- Follow the money. In many cases, these funds are being
sold because they are really expensive compared with plain
vanilla mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The
average equity market neutral fund (another category of
alternative that aims to provide steady returns by using hedging
strategies like buying some stocks while shorting others)
charges 2.89 percent of assets in expenses every year, according
to Lipper data, and they have a 3-year annualized return of 2.08
percent.
Another low-risk choice (albeit one that might not correlate
with market neutral funds under every scenario) is the Vanguard
Short-Term bond Index Fund, which has a three-year annual
average of 3.4 percent a year, and charges 0.22 percent in
expenses.
"Fees are even more important in these categories," says
Josh Charney, a Morningstar analyst. "Some of these funds have
low-risk, low-return profiles you would see in a bond fund, but
they charge an egregious amount for that risk profile. We want
to see funds with a low-risk profile be cheap."
-- Put them in their place. It may not hurt to have some
kind of alternatives, such as commodities, in your portfolio for
ballast, says Charney. Keep the allocation below 15 or 20
percent, and make sure you alter the rest of your portfolio to
adjust for that. For example, if you load up on calm, steady
alternatives that correlate to bond funds, you might hold fewer
assets in bond funds.
-- Recognize that you might miss out. If you buy a
triple-leveraged stock fund and the market tanks, you'll lose
money twice as fast. But if you put a lot of money into a calm,
hedgey risk-averse alternative fund and stocks take off like
gangbusters, realize that you'll be left behind. "I don't know
if people realize that when the go-gos are going, they aren't
going to participate." That might be something else to ask your
adviser about, when you have the conversation.
