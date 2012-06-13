By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The variable annuity market
has been sending some very mixed signals lately. Sales are down,
several key players have exited the market, yet assets in the
insurance products reached an all-time high of $1.61 trillion in
the first quarter of the year.
What does that mean? One simple answer is that investors are
holding a lot of money in older variable annuities that grew
along with the stock market in the beginning of the year.
Perhaps the policies are so old the holders may be free of the
surrender charges faced by investors who dump annuities within
the first few years of holding them.
That means that a lot of people may be wondering whether to
stick with the plans they bought or shake things up a bit and
trade for something newer. Or they may be getting pressure from
an annuity salesperson to do that.
To refresh, variable annuities are a mash-up of life
insurance, mutual funds, and tax-deferred retirement plans. A
typical deferred variable annuity conveys a death benefit,
allows the purchaser to invest in a variety of mutual fund-like
sub accounts, get tax deferral on account income until the
proceeds are cashed out, and then, via a policy rider, take a
guaranteed monthly payment after retirement.
All of those benefits are wrapped up in a package that was
typically so fee- and commission-laden that variable annuities
became the subject of complaints from consumers and warnings
from the securities industry self-regulator, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Some experts, like
Mattawan, Michigan, fee-only insurance adviser Peter Katt, still
claim they are mostly without value to investors.
"In a good world, variable annuities wouldn't be allowed,"
he says. "People don't understand them." Katt says that variable
annuities are too expensive, carry risks of the underwriting
insurer not being stable, and - in a low-tax environment -
create a tax burden by subjecting withdrawals to income taxes
instead of allowing investors to take capital losses and low-tax
capital gains during their investing years.
"The only time they make sense is if you are a very active
trader and you want to do market timing in an account that won't
produce short-term taxable gains," he says.
Of course, a variable annuity also make sense if you already
own one - investors who simply bail out of their annuities risk
getting hit with surrender charges on top of a huge income tax
hit. Hence, the question: Should you stick with what you've got
or trade?
Here are some pointers:
- Your old annuity might actually be better than a new
annuity.
"The people who purchased variable annuities pre-financial
crisis got a pretty good deal, on a relative basis," says Tom
Cochrane, publisher of Annuity Digest.
In the late 1990s and 2000s, some optimistic insurers sold
variable annuities with guaranteed living benefits and promised
step-ups in value, says Kevin Loffredi, an annuity expert at
research firm Morningstar. For example, a typical contract might
have promised that if you put $100,000 in, then seven years
later you could annuitize at least $160,000 for monthly payments
adding up to 6 percent a year. For that guarantee, you might
have been charged 0.25 percent a year.
Now? Loffredi reports that instead of guaranteed benefits
calculated off of a base that might be higher than your initial
investment, many new contracts offer guaranteed lifetime
withdrawal amounts of - for a 65-year-old - roughly 5 percent a
year of the balance. And the charge for that less-rich offering
is typically around 1 percent a year.
"Variable annuities today are more expensive than they were
10 years ago and more restricted," observes Michael Kitces, a
Columbia, Maryland, fee-only financial adviser. Newer plans have
more rules about how account holders can invest their money.
- How safe is your insurer? Cochrane says that five of the
top 20 variable annuity companies - Sun Life Financial Inc
, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc,
Jackson National Life Insurance Co, ING and
MetLife Inc - are either dialing back their variable
annuity exposure or getting out altogether. The problem for the
insurers is that those old promises were pricey ones that they
have trouble hedging against during times of low stock market
returns and low interest rates.
That doesn't mean any individual company is on the verge of
default; Loffredi says the overall living benefit liabilities
are small compared with the overall assets in these annuities.
But it can't hurt to check the ratings and viability of the
company that is holding on to your retirement dreams.
- Follow the fees. Even though new annuities charge more for
benefits like the lifetime income riders, they may charge less
in management fees for all of the underlying index funds. So
comparison-shop your variable annuity against low-cost providers
like Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard and Jefferson
National.
- Figure out what generation you are in. Variable annuities
went through several different iterations, says Kitces. He often
finds that the variable annuity advice he delivers to clients
depends on which "time cohort" they bought. People who bought in
the mid-1990s might have generous payouts. Those who bought in
2009 (and many did) may have seen their cash value outpace the
guarantees in their plan.
Policies sold in 2007 and 2008 had varying rules in terms of
how much of a base they would guarantee; some ratchet up every
year automatically, others don't. So check the specific details
of your contract, says Kitces.
- You can switch into a different product. Tax law allows
annuity holders to trade their old plan for a different kind of
policy under what's called a "Section 1035 exchange" and still
avoid getting hit with income taxes.
Someone taking a variable annuity into retirement may want
to consider trading it for a fixed immediate guaranteed lifetime
annuity, suggests Katt, if these conditions are met: There is
more money in the variable annuity than is guaranteed by the
benefit promised by the insurer; the payout on the new annuity
would be higher in dollar terms than the payout for the variable
plan; the account holder is healthy and looking at a long life
expectancy; and the account holder can designate a spouse and
then children as beneficiary and secondary beneficiaries. That
will keep the taxes at bay and the benefits flowing for a long
time.
