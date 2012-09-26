By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Much was made of
multimillionaire candidate Mitt Romney's tax status when he
released his 2011 tax return on Sept. 21. It showed an effective
tax rate of 14.1 percent; many middle-income working Americans
and the average wealthy person pay at higher rates than that.
To be sure, tax experts didn't find anything illegal or
underhanded about Romney's return. In fact, he and his wife,
Ann, could have had an even lower tax rate had they not left
money on the table, declining to take his full deduction for
charitable gifts.
But there's no need to get mad when you can get even:
Middle-income taxpayers can use a lot of the same write-offs
that Romney used, and they don't have to go to Switzerland or
the Cayman Islands to do it.
Here are some ways that the uber-rich cut their taxes that
you can use, too.
-- Invest in stocks directly. Middle-income people tend to
make most of their investments via mutual funds and 401(k)
plans. Those retirement funds do give you an immediate write-off
of your contribution, but here's what else they do: They turn
capital gains, taxed at a maximum rate of 15 percent, into
ordinary income, taxed at a maximum rate of 35 percent.
And mutual funds that own portfolios full of stocks are
required to distribute their taxable gains annually. Average
investors who own mutual funds (outside of tax-deferred
retirement funds) therefore have to pay taxes on those gains
every year, whether they sell shares and withdraw money or not.
Here's the way rich folk do it: They buy shares of solid
dividend-paying companies directly. They take the dividend
income, also typically taxed at a 15 percent maximum. They let
the stocks roll. When a share price falls, they sell the stock
at a loss, and use the loss to offset other gains. When they
eventually sell stocks that have long-term gains, they only pay
15 percent tax on the gain.
-- Work for yourself. Romney made his fortune and avoided
big taxes by founding his own investment company, Bain Capital.
But even small kitchen-table businesses confer tax breaks on
their owners. If you turn your hobby into a business, work as a
consultant, or provide services like childcare, lawn mowing or
driving, you can cash in on some of them. Self-employed people
can buy all of their equipment, supplies and services and deduct
the costs; they can travel to conferences and clients and write
off their trips. They can deduct the cost of their health
insurance and the costs of acquiring and maintaining a home
office.
More importantly, they can set aside more money on a
tax-deferred basis than the typical employee. Using defined
benefit retirement plans and simplified employee pensions,
people who own companies can set aside substantial amounts of
money for their retirement. When they leave (or simply close)
their companies, they can roll that money over into tax-deferred
individual retirement accounts.
-- Be charitable. As Mormons who tithe and go beyond that
with big gifts to numerous nonprofits, the Romneys have
substantial charitable donations that are tax deductible. They
didn't even take full advantage of that write-off on their 2011
tax return; perhaps to avoid having to show a return with an
effective tax rate near 10 percent, according to some reports.
But the charitable deduction is a valuable one for less
well-heeled taxpayers, too. People can donate money to groups
that advance their own policy stances, such as Planned
Parenthood or Project Ultrasound. They can donate to their own
religious organizations, or their children's private schools and
camps, or their local library and symphony orchestra. And so,
they can reap benefits from those donations, and still deduct
them from their taxable income.
In addition, individuals can reap surprisingly substantial
deductions by donating their old clothing, housewares,
electronics and vehicles to charitable organizations.
And those stocks that have accumulated big gains? If you
give a charity an appreciated stock, you can deduct the whole
gift and you don't have to pay money on the gain. So, shares
worth $1,000 that you paid $500 for can be deducted at $1,000
when you give them away to a legitimate nonprofit.
-- Help the kids. The super wealthy are widely known to use
trusts and other estate-planning vehicles to transfer money to
their children and grandchildren in ways that avoid taxation.
But less wealthy folks can do that too. Children are allowed to
receive up to $1,900 in investment income before it is taxed at
their parents rate. If your children are older than 19 (or over
24 if they are full-time students) and earn $35,350 or less,
their tax rate on capital gains is zero. You can give them those
same appreciated stocks and they will owe no taxes on the gain.
If you decide to do that, do it this year; the zero percent
capital gains tax rate expires at the end of 2012, and it's
renewal is far from certain.