(Linda Stern is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own)
By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, July 11 Not everybody gets happy
every time Federal Reserve policymakers promise to hold interest
rates low for years to come.
Savers suffer, and retirees worry about where they will get
any income in an era when 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, at 1.5
percent, are near record lows and one-year certificates of
deposit are averaging 0.32 percent interest, according to
Bankrate.com.
Yield-hunters can at least be glad they don't live in
France, where the government issued negative-interest bonds this
week. Yes, negative-interest bonds - meaning that some savers
are so anxious to keep their money safe with the French
government that they will pay a premium to keep it there. If
investors hold those bonds to maturity, they'll get back less
money than they paid for them.
U.S. savers can still do a little bit better than that.
Here's how:
-- Separate the concept of yield from income. Savers who
want to stash away some rainy day money in secure spots want to
squeeze out more yield. Retirees need to draw regular income
from their investments, but they don't need it to be interest
income, says Christopher Van Slyke, an Austin, Texas, financial
adviser.
"My clients don't care if it is capital gains income,
dividend income or interest income, as long as they get their
income," he says.
-- Comparison shop for the highest yielding Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp-backed savings accounts. You can do that at
DepositAccounts.com ( www.depositaccounts.com ), a
website that lists CDs offering rates like 1.5 percent on
one-year CDs.
-- Buy individual bonds, and spread out their maturities.
"My father retired on his bond portfolio in October 2008," says
Cliff Edelmann, an adviser with HJ Sims & Co Inc, in Boca Raton,
Florida, who specializes in putting together bond portfolios for
retirees. He recently put together a portfolio of 19 different
bonds - mostly corporate and with borderline or sub-investment
grade ratings - that is yielding 6.76 percent. The maturities in
his portfolio range from 2016 through 2038.
He says that investors who buy individual bonds don't have
to worry about bond prices falling if rates rise; as long as
they hold individual bonds to maturity, they will get their
initial investment back.
-- Trust key dividend-paying sectors. Instead of looking for
interest where there is none, invest in funds that buy stocks
that pay dividends, suggests Tom Roseen, an analyst with Lipper,
a Thomson Reuters company. That means equity income funds
(currently yielding 2.1 percent on average, says Lipper), global
real estate funds (yielding an average 2.29 percent) and
international real estate funds (yielding 3.69 percent on
average).
-- Consider closed-end mutual funds. They typically sell at
a discount and that automatically boosts their yields, says
Roseen. For example, Lipper data shows that the average
closed-end real estate fund is now yielding 7.27 percent, while
the average open ended real estate fund is yielding 1.97
percent.
-- Get regular payouts. Some closed-end funds have managed
distribution policies, meaning they say (in a way that stops
short of a guarantee) that they will regularly pay out the same
percentage or same amount to fund holders. It's easy to find
managed distribution plans now paying out more than 6 percent a
year, and sometimes way more than that. (There's a list on the
website of the Closed-End Fund Association website, www.cefa.com
)
But be aware that all of that payout may not be income,
warns Roseen. It can be made up of capital gains and even
returning some of a fundholder's initial investment. "It's
important to know what you are looking at," he says. An
unusually sized payout rate can reflect a special one-time
distribution or an unsustainable drain on principal. These funds
can be a good option for retirees looking for a steady monthly
payout, but wouldn't be the best choice for a person simply
looking to eke out higher returns on their rainy day fund.
-- Forget about yield and just take income you need from
total return. That is Van Slyke's strategy. He has clients
invest in a diversified mix of U.S. stocks, foreign stocks and
bonds. They pull between 4 and 5.5 percent of their total
portfolios out every year for their "income" even though it is
coming from a mix of dividends, interest and capital gains, and
Van Slyke says that is sustainable for 20 or 30 years of
retirement.
Some mutual funds will do that for you. Vanguard was a
pioneer of that strategy with its managed payout funds. Invest
in the funds and the company will send you monthly payments that
roughly add up to between 2.7 percent a year and 6.7 percent a
year, depending on which fund you choose. There's a calculator
on the firm's website ( here
). It's not "yield" but it is income.
-- Mind your fees and your risks. Stretching into 'junk'
bond status for yield raises the risk that your lender will
default on your bonds. Going to a longer maturity means bonds
could lose value if rates rise. Stocks that pay dividends can
fall in price. And mutual funds that promise high yields but
charge abnormally high management fees to deliver them aren't
worth it. Bottom line? Diversify carefully to earn a bit extra,
but don't make big bets in a low-rate environment without being
willing to take big hits, too.
(The Stern Advice column appears weekly, and at additional
times as warranted. Linda Stern can be reached at
linda.stern@thomsonreuters.com; She tweets at www.twitter.com/lindastern
.; Read more of her work at blogs.reuters.com/linda-stern;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn)