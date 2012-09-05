By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, Sept 5
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Here's a happy headache to
have: A chunk of money might fall into your lap and you will
have to figure out how to manage it.
There are many reasons for that: For starters, tens of
thousands of auto industry retirees have been offered lump-sum
pension buy-outs from General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.
Workers in other industries may be offered early retirement
buy-outs, lump sums in lieu of monthly pension payments or
simply 401(k) rollovers when they leave their jobs. There are
legal settlements, life insurance payouts and the rare big
lottery prize. There's also the $8 trillion to $11 trillion that
baby boomers are expected to inherit over the next 25 years or
so.
Some financial advisers are gearing up programs and products
aimed at people who suddenly have enough money to worry about.
That can be a mixed blessing. Good financial advice can save you
from yourself, but whenever you are a marketing target, that can
be scary.
Here are some tips from financial professionals about how to
approach the big lump sum.
-- Decide if you really want it. If you have the choice of a
lifetime pension or a lump-sum distribution, you may prefer to
stick with the pension. That's what almost all of the
auto-industry retirees have decided, says David Kudla, a
prominent Detroit-area money manager whose firm, Mainstay
Capital Management, has many of them as clients.
There's a reason for that: A company pension often is the
cheapest and safest way to get the promise of lifetime income.
"I have not yet seen in the commercial marketplace an annuity
benefit that was higher than a defined benefit pension payout
option," says Sheryl Garrett, a financial adviser whose Shawnee
Mission, Kansas, business is run as an independent hourly
fee-for-service model. Furthermore, company pension benefits are
usually fully guaranteed by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.,
she says; an independent annuity is likely to be covered only up
to certain levels by the state-backed insurance fund.
-- Tuck it away safely. There is almost never a reason to
rush when you are committing new money to an investment or
product. You can keep it all in a bank account (up to $250,000
per individual account and account holder would be backed by the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.). Or you could keep it in a
brokerage money market mutual fund or ultra-short-term bond fund
while you decide how to deploy it.
-- Think about taxes early. If you're taking a pension
distribution or 401(k) payout, make sure you roll it over
quickly into an appropriate tax-deferred rollover individual
retirement account.
If you are inheriting securities, know that you could
benefit from the so-called "step up in basis" tax rule. That
means that the shares will be valued on the day you inherit
them, and any big gains your benefactor logged would simply be
rolled into their estate. That allows the estate to avoid
capital gains taxes.
You are free to sell those securities as soon as they become
yours, and they will be considered long-term holdings, without
your having to wait the customary year. So, if you inherit them
and the market drops immediately, you could sell all of the
investments that fall below the level where you inherited them,
and use the loss to cut your income taxes. You could also sell
the investments that rise or stay level, and be subject only to
long-term capital gains taxes for the amount the shares moved
after you inherited them.
-- Treat the money as special, but in your own way. You may
inherit shares of a company that was important to your parents
or grandparents, but that doesn't mean that you should own the
stock forever. Garrett suggests using unwanted shares to make a
contribution to a church or organization that is important to
your family, or selling the shares and using some of the money
for a valued purpose: adding space to your house that will
remind you of your benefactor, or using it to put children or
grandchildren through college.
-- Deploy it gradually. Generally speaking, new money
should be invested so that it fits your overall retirement and
investment strategy. But unless the new money is a very small
percentage of everything you own, don't invest it all at once.
Use a technique such as dollar cost averaging, so that you are
investing some percentage every month or so... for six months to
a year or more. That's an approach that both Garrett and Kudla
recommend, though they concede that in an up market, you could
give up a bit of gain that way.
"At the end of the day, it's about where your comfort zone
is," says Kudla.
-- Follow that rule for annuities, too. Rande Spiegelman,
vice president of financial planning for the Schwab Center for
Financial Research at Charles Schwab Corp., often recommends
immediate fixed annuities for retirees with lump sums that they
have to make last. Those annuities do guarantee monthly payouts
for a lifetime that are hard to match on your own with
withdrawals. But committing all of the money at once could put
you into an annuity at the worst possible time, in terms of its
yield. (Generally, annuity yields are low when interest rates
are.)
Furthermore, investing all of your annuity money (which
shouldn't be your entire windfall) with one insurance company
can expose you to the risks of that company going under.
Spiegelman recommends people split up their annuity funds into
thirds and lock up those thirds at three different times, with
three different companies.
-- Get help. Especially if you're dealing with a
life-changing amount of money, it's a good idea to get impartial
advice from a planner who is knowledgeable about taxes and
investing and who does not sell products. Says Spiegelman, "If
the answer to every problem you have is an insurance product,
you might want a second opinion."