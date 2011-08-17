By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON Aug 17 Tax advisers are telling
well-heeled clients the time is ripe for giving away big bucks
to the kids. The convergence of a relatively high $5 million
federal lifetime exclusion from gift taxes, a zero percent rate
on some capital gains, and depressed prices of real estate and
stocks mean that families considering estate planning can make
some real headway.
"You literally have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to
transfer wealth and grow it for a long, long time without any
gift or estate taxes being paid on the amounts being
transferred," said Scott Ditman, a partner with New York
accounting firm Berdon LLP. "The savings for the family could
be unbelievable."
But it's not all easy-peasy. Give away money or assets the
wrong way, and you can run afoul of tax rules.
Many states may tax some of these transactions, even if the
feds don't. The Internal Revenue Service is said to be looking
into intra-family real estate transfers to make sure that the
right transfer taxes are being paid.
And, of course, you want to make sure your child is grateful
and responsible with her bounty, and doesn't squander it or
change all the locks as soon as you give her the family beach
cottage.
Here's how to proceed.
-- Act now. "Use it or lose it," says Bob Carlson, a
Virginia adviser and editor of Retirement Watch newsletter.
The $5 million lifetime gift tax exemption expires Dec. 31,
2012, and it could revert to $1 million then. Furthermore, your
assets could grow in the intervening years to exceed those
limits. And current low interest rates mean you can leverage up
those gifts more effectively by crafting part of the gift as a
loan.
-- Make the most of that 0 percent capital gains rate, which
applies to taxpayers in the bottom two tax brackets. It was
supposed to disappear after 2010, but got extended through
2012. If your single children have $34,500 or less in taxable
income ($69,000 for marrieds), they can sell profitable stocks
and other investments and pay no capital gains taxes. That
means that instead of handing them cash for college or a car,
you can give them appreciated shares of stock. They'll be able
to sell the shares and avoid the taxes you would pay.
Make sure you don't hand over such a big gain that they get
elevated beyond the income limits that qualify them for that 0
percent rate. And don't forget that this strategy works only
with "kids" over the age of 21 (or 23 if they are full-time
students), reminds Bob Carlson, a financial adviser and editor
of Retirement Watch newsletter. That's because younger children
are taxed at their parents' rate.
-- Take advantage of lower values. Maybe the family vacation
home was worth $600,000 in 2007, but it's worth $400,000 now.
All other things being equal, that makes it a good time to hand
it over to the next generation, especially if there's a large
estate in the offing. The lower value will use up less of the
lifetime gift tax limit and also will make any transfer taxes
lower.
-- Do a self-check first. Can you afford to give away these
assets? It's not worth saving money on taxes if you're going to
have to turn around later and beg your kids to take care of
you.
-- Target the gifts. Even small gifts can bring big returns
for years. For example, Carlson recommends that parents who
want to help their kids offer to pay the taxes due when the
kids convert their IRAs into Roths. That sets up a tax-free
retirement stream of income that can grow exponentially between
now and the time when the kids actually retire. And with the
assets in that IRA likely at a lower value than they used to
be, it's an opportune time to make that transfer.
-- Think really big. Ditman and his colleagues have designed
a strategy for very wealthy clients who have big holdings to
transfer. The accountants tie together several different
strings: the ability of families to do intra-family loans at
ultra-low interest rates, generation-skipping trusts, that new
$5 million lifetime gift limit, and more. Families trying to
transfer large real estate holdings or businesses can transfer
a minority share and have the gift "discounted" by 40 percent
or more because it doesn't come with controlling interest.
(That's a break that could well disappear permanently after
2012, says Ditman.)
The whole strategy is very complex, but Ditman says the end
result is the ability to leverage that $5 million and move $75
million or more without any gift or estate tax consequences.
That's worth working with a top-notch adviser.
-- Go by the book. Even if you aren't going to owe estate or
gift taxes on your transfer, you may owe local or state
transfer taxes, and you still should file the proper forms,
including a federal gift tax return. The IRS is looking very
carefully at transactions in which families have turned over
real estate for "less than full consideration" according to the
newsletter TaxNotes and reports from independent tax
professionals. The last thing you want to do is get audited or
penalized for your generous impulses. File that under "no good
deed goes unpunished."
