WASHINGTON Aug 17 Tax advisers are telling well-heeled clients the time is ripe for giving away big bucks to the kids. The convergence of a relatively high $5 million federal lifetime exclusion from gift taxes, a zero percent rate on some capital gains, and depressed prices of real estate and stocks mean that families considering estate planning can make some real headway.

"You literally have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transfer wealth and grow it for a long, long time without any gift or estate taxes being paid on the amounts being transferred," said Scott Ditman, a partner with New York accounting firm Berdon LLP. "The savings for the family could be unbelievable."

But it's not all easy-peasy. Give away money or assets the wrong way, and you can run afoul of tax rules.

Many states may tax some of these transactions, even if the feds don't. The Internal Revenue Service is said to be looking into intra-family real estate transfers to make sure that the right transfer taxes are being paid.

And, of course, you want to make sure your child is grateful and responsible with her bounty, and doesn't squander it or change all the locks as soon as you give her the family beach cottage.

Here's how to proceed.

-- Act now. "Use it or lose it," says Bob Carlson, a Virginia adviser and editor of Retirement Watch newsletter. The $5 million lifetime gift tax exemption expires Dec. 31, 2012, and it could revert to $1 million then. Furthermore, your assets could grow in the intervening years to exceed those limits. And current low interest rates mean you can leverage up those gifts more effectively by crafting part of the gift as a loan.

-- Make the most of that 0 percent capital gains rate, which applies to taxpayers in the bottom two tax brackets. It was supposed to disappear after 2010, but got extended through 2012. If your single children have $34,500 or less in taxable income ($69,000 for marrieds), they can sell profitable stocks and other investments and pay no capital gains taxes. That means that instead of handing them cash for college or a car, you can give them appreciated shares of stock. They'll be able to sell the shares and avoid the taxes you would pay.

Make sure you don't hand over such a big gain that they get elevated beyond the income limits that qualify them for that 0 percent rate. And don't forget that this strategy works only with "kids" over the age of 21 (or 23 if they are full-time students), reminds Bob Carlson, a financial adviser and editor of Retirement Watch newsletter. That's because younger children are taxed at their parents' rate.

-- Take advantage of lower values. Maybe the family vacation home was worth $600,000 in 2007, but it's worth $400,000 now. All other things being equal, that makes it a good time to hand it over to the next generation, especially if there's a large estate in the offing. The lower value will use up less of the lifetime gift tax limit and also will make any transfer taxes lower.

-- Do a self-check first. Can you afford to give away these assets? It's not worth saving money on taxes if you're going to have to turn around later and beg your kids to take care of you.

-- Target the gifts. Even small gifts can bring big returns for years. For example, Carlson recommends that parents who want to help their kids offer to pay the taxes due when the kids convert their IRAs into Roths. That sets up a tax-free retirement stream of income that can grow exponentially between now and the time when the kids actually retire. And with the assets in that IRA likely at a lower value than they used to be, it's an opportune time to make that transfer.

-- Think really big. Ditman and his colleagues have designed a strategy for very wealthy clients who have big holdings to transfer. The accountants tie together several different strings: the ability of families to do intra-family loans at ultra-low interest rates, generation-skipping trusts, that new $5 million lifetime gift limit, and more. Families trying to transfer large real estate holdings or businesses can transfer a minority share and have the gift "discounted" by 40 percent or more because it doesn't come with controlling interest. (That's a break that could well disappear permanently after 2012, says Ditman.)

The whole strategy is very complex, but Ditman says the end result is the ability to leverage that $5 million and move $75 million or more without any gift or estate tax consequences.

That's worth working with a top-notch adviser.

-- Go by the book. Even if you aren't going to owe estate or gift taxes on your transfer, you may owe local or state transfer taxes, and you still should file the proper forms, including a federal gift tax return. The IRS is looking very carefully at transactions in which families have turned over real estate for "less than full consideration" according to the newsletter TaxNotes and reports from independent tax professionals. The last thing you want to do is get audited or penalized for your generous impulses. File that under "no good deed goes unpunished."

(The Personal Finance column appears weekly. Linda Stern can be reached at linda.stern(at)thomsonreuters.com)

