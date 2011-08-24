By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 24 You've got to put your money
somewhere, right? Under the mattress doesn't really work as a
retirement program. It's lumpy, vulnerable to theft and your
kids might find it.
But stocks are scary, bond yields are horrible, gold is
already stratospherically priced (and selling off as I write
this) and real estate? Even President Obama has been predicting
further declines in housing prices.
Cash? Pathetically low interest rates are the order of the
day, and some banks are actually charging customers to hold
their cash.
But there have to be some places that make sense, and some
opportunities even in this risk-laden market.
Here are some spots that analysts have identified as
promising and/or cautious. But start by defining your time
horizon. Are you investing for 25 years or for tomorrow? Keep
that in mind as you peruse this list.
STOCKS
Many analysts still have long-term faith in the performance
of good companies. "We believe the stock market selling has
gone a bit too far in light of where we believe we are with
economic growth," said Brad Sorensen, director of market and
sector analysis at Charles Schwab. That could lead to "a nice
rebound that we believe will be led by business cyclical
sectors," he said.
His firm likes industrial firms and tech companies now.
Jason Ware, an analyst with Albion Financial Group, also is
recommending tech companies -- particularly those that focus on
cloud computing and digital data consumption. And he also
thinks that agricultural equipment companies will sell to
farmers working overtime to meet demand from China and other
developing countries.
You can limit your risks in stocks by taking a defensive
stance. Sam Stovall of Standard & Poor's is recommending
utilities and consumer staples, because they have high dividend
yields and somewhat static demand, regardless of what happens
in the economy. And you can buy those shares gradually, on days
when stocks are selling off. "Many high-flying, once
supremely-rich stocks have now been put on sale by some 20
percent to 40 percent," says Ware.
BONDS
Lending money to the U.S. Treasury when it's paying at
interest rates near their all-time lows is purely a safety
play, but there are others that can bring you a bit more cash.
It's not quite time yet to jump into high-yield bonds or
emerging market bonds, says Kathy Jones, Schwab's fixed income
strategist. But there are spots between the safety of
Treasuries and the high-yield of so-called junk bonds where
investors can squeeze out extra returns, she says. She's
recommending investment grade corporate and muni-bonds, as well
as non-dollar denominated sovereign debt of developed markets.
To reduce risk, Jones suggests investors build "barbells"
by buying very short-term and long-term bonds, and staying away
from the middle range of the market. Alternatively, bond buyers
can build "ladders" in which they buy bonds all along a
maturity spectrum, and then, as they become due, reinvest them
long term. So, for example, after a "ladder" is fully built, an
investor might own a portfolio full of 10-year bonds, with
one-tenth of them maturing every year.
REAL ESTATE
It's hard to find an analyst who will tell you to buy a
house now, because most areas of the country still have weak
home prices, backlogs of foreclosures and unsold homes in
inventory. But, if you can afford the payments, have been on
the lookout for a vacation or retirement home, and have the
patience to wait for the right home at the right price, you
might find this an opportune time to hunt.
More immediately, there are pockets of commercial real
estate that are good bets right now, says Alexander Goldfarb,
an analyst with Sandler O'Neill + Partners. He's recommending
real estate investment trusts that build student housing (both
private dorms and companies that are partnering with
universities to build and manage on-campus housing),
top-quality malls, and apartment buildings.
COMMODITIES
With the most popular gold exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust Shares (GLD.P), now holding more assets than any other
ETF, it's hard to argue that gold is underbought. But there are
other commodities that could help protect your portfolio. Ware
likes "soft commodities" like corn and soybeans, that could be
used to supply the increasing demand for food, and specifically
protein, from China.
BANK ACCOUNTS
With short-term interest rates very near zero, there's no
real reason to pile money into an uninsured money market mutual
fund. Instead, put your safety cash in a bank-offered money
market deposit account, insured by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. You'll still make only negligible amounts of
interest, but your money will be safe for the bills you have to
pay over the next few months and years. And you'll have some
cash to spend when you're ready to commit to some new
investments and you find prices that you like. They're out
there -- or should be soon.
(The Personal Finance column appears weekly. Linda Stern can
be reached at linda.stern(at)thomsonreuters.com)
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)