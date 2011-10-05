WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) -- If tax season is that time in the spring when you do the math and pay your dues, this is anti-tax season -- the three months at the end of the year when you can do something about cutting your personal tax bill.

With three months left of 2011, it pays to be strategic about your spending, saving and giving. Here are the best moves to make now, to make sure you pay as little as possible later:

-- Learn your marginal tax rate. That's your most important number. If you're in the 28 percent tax bracket and you have a combined state and local tax rate of 8 percent, then your marginal tax rate is 36 percent. That means that every dollar you give to charity or stash in your 401(k) only costs you 63 cents. Doesn't that make you feel more charitable and frugal already? You can learn your marginal rate in most tax preparation programs and you can certainly ask your tax preparer to tell you what it is. Or you can find the federal brackets at IRS.gov and your state and local rates at the website of your state's treasurer.

-- Make your doctor appointments now. There are at least two reasons for this, suggests Mary Kay Foss, a Danville, California, CPA. You may have money left in your use-it-or-lose-it company flexible spending account. If you've already spent a lot on healthcare this year, it may make sense to squeeze in a little more, she says. That's because medical expenses are only deductible on amounts over 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income. If you think you're near that level for 2011, do the teeth cleaning, eyeglasses and doctor visits now. Furthermore, "doctors and dentists can get particularly busy now, as everyone tries to fit them in," so schedule something soon.

-- Order your windows and update your air conditioner. If you didn't take advantage of more generous energy-saving tax credits between 2006 and 2010, there are still some around for you to take in 2011, but they expire at the end of this year. You can get 10 percent of your costs on insulation, roofs and doors, windows, water heaters and some other products. But every item has its own limit and there are lots of rules. Study up on the government's Energy Star website, www.energystar.com.

-- Sell investments. If you have a taxable account, there's a decent chance you have capital losses, especially after the waves of stock market selling that started in mid-July. You can use those losses to offset gains and up to $3,000 in regular income on your 2011 tax return. Lock them in. You can reinvest that money right away; just don't reinvest it in the same exact security unless you've waited 30 days, or you'll not be able to claim that loss.

-- Do some long-range charitable giving. Many people like to make gifts around the holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas make us feel like sharing. But it makes sense to be strategic about your year-long, or even multiyear, giving and focus it. If you expect Congress to take some actions to either lower tax rates (via tax reform) or limit the use of deductions (via deficit cutting), then you have even more incentive to make bigger deductible gifts in 2011, before those changes take effect. If you want to front-load a big, multiyear gift, you can contact your favorite charity directly. Or you can make a deductible contribution to a charitable intermediary, like a community foundation or donor-advised fund -- most of the major no-load mutual funds run them -- and then allocate the actual gift over the next few years.

-- Roll into Roth. This is a good year for many people to move money from a 401(k) or traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. It won't save taxes now; on the contrary, it will cost you income taxes on the tax-deferred money you move over. But with many assets at beaten-down prices, you'll pay fewer taxes than you might have a year ago. And once moved into a Roth, those funds will grow tax-free.

-- Start year-end maneuvering. Squeeze an extra mortgage payment into December, and pay your property taxes and estimated state taxes this year, instead of in January. If you're going to get a year-end bonus, ask your boss if you can take it in January instead of now.

-- Pay ahead for college. If your child is newly enrolled this fall and you haven't already hit the $4,000 tuition and fees deduction maximum, pay for next semester before January. If your kids are small, consider making a contribution to a 529 account, especially if your state offers a tax break for it.

-- Change your withholding. It's a good idea to make sure you're on the right track with the amount of taxes you've already paid for 2011. Look at last year's return, and look at your latest paycheck to see how your income tax withholding compares with what you ended up paying. If it looks like you're way under budget, adjust your withholding now for the rest of the year, so you won't have to write a big check in April, the tax-paying season.