By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The longer you work, the
better, retirement experts will tell you. Plow on until you're
70 and you'll make more, have fewer years of retirement to
fund, and collect a fatter Social Security check. But that's
not always desirable, or possible.
People often retire in their early 60s because they can't
get a job, they aren't healthy enough to work, or they're just
sick of the 9-to-5 grind and want to begin the next part of
their lives.
The question for them is how to pay for it. Early retirees
can start collecting Social Security early, or defer their
Social Security by using money from their 401(k) account or by
buying an annuity.
The question is complex, and the wrong answer could really
constrict your 80s and 90s. But it also seems like a question
that should have a mathematical answer: Given enough data,
shouldn't you be able to optimize your spending in your 60s toprotect the cash flow you'll need for the decades you'll
probably spend in retirement.
I asked David Hultstrom, a spreadsheet-loving financial
adviser with Financial Architects in Woodstock, Georgia, to
help me find the answer. Then I ran the question by a few other
experts. Here's the latest, best advice on how to fund your 60s
without impoverishing your 80s. There are, of course, some
exceptions.
-- Spend your savings first. Your regular savings and
investments, sitting in taxable accounts, are the most
efficient place for a 60-something to find spending money, even
though it might be difficult psychologically to take those
withdrawals. You'll allow your tax-deferred savings as well as
Social Security benefits to grow. And you'll be able to
minimize your taxes by selling losing securities (and taking
capital losses) to get spending money.
-- Then hit your tax-deferred accounts. This would include
a traditional individual retirement account, rollover IRA and
401(k) plan. Every dollar you withdraw will be subject to
income tax. So, if you are in a high tax bracket, you may want
to switch this category with the next and pull enough money out
of your Roth IRA to keep your overall taxes down. (Roth IRA
withdrawals are not taxed in retirement.)
-- At 70, start your Social Security benefits. You may not
be able to hold out until then, but deferring Social Security
as long as possible does make sense -- for a variety of
reasons. Your benefit increases almost 8 percent a year for
every year you defer it, and in this market it's hard to make
that kind of return in any other instrument. Furthermore,
Social Security is the rare retirement benefit that will be
adjusted for inflation.
Finally, if you defer Social Security benefits until full
retirement age -- currently 66 -- you'll be able to work around
the edges and earn income without it reducing your benefits.
The Government Accountability Office has determined that
deferring Social Security benefits is a cheaper and more
efficient way of getting a guaranteed source of income than
buying an annuity.
Now for the exceptions: You may want to turn on that Social
Security tap earlier if you have health problems and are fairly
confident they will shorten your life expectancy. The
break-even point for deferring Social Security until you are 66
is age 78, says Hultstrom. You may also opt to take benefits
earlier if you're married and have a higher-earning spouse who
is deferring benefits.
-- Buy an annuity. This is at the bottom of the list
because giving up a large sum of money now to pay for a steady
and increasing income stream is expensive. When Hultstrom
compared a moderately priced inflation-adjusted immediate
annuity to deferring Social Security, he found that the annuity
buyer wouldn't break even until age 83 or 84. Even if the
recipient lived to age 99, the annuity would still be more
expensive than deferring Social Security. (The annuity he
studied provided $1,400 in monthly income, indexed every year
for inflation, for a 66-year-old man at a cost of $289,000
(available through the Vanguard Annuity Access platform;
here).
The exceptions? Annuities work if you need more money every
month than Social Security can provide and you aren't
well-heeled enough to pay for that stream out of your
investments. And some new annuity products aim to lower fees or
add features that can make them more useful to investors. New
York Life offers a new feature, called the "changing needs
option" which would allow an annuity holder to take a larger
monthly benefit in the first few years of the annuity, allowing
the recipient to delay Social Security benefits. Then, when the
Social Security benefits kicked in, the monthly annuity amount
could be reduced. That may not be worth buying just to defer
Social Security benefits but may make sense for a retiree who
expects to supplement their Social Security with an annuity.
-- Use tools and advice. These are general rules of thumb,
but every individual and couple faces a unique set of numbers
and considerations. Some online tools, like the new Fidelity
Income Strategy Evaluator
(here),
can bring you close to figuring out your own retirement income
stream. But a good numbers-savvy, fee-only adviser (not someone
who makes money selling insurance products) can help you figure
out how to optimize your own 60s and, all those other
retirement decades that may lie ahead.
(The Personal Finance column appears weekly. Linda Stern
can be reached at linda.stern(at)thomsonreuters.com)
(Editing by Gunna Dickson)