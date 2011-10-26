By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON Oct 26 The typical reverse mortgage
borrower isn't who you think she is. Instead of the elderly
woman you may be picturing, think of a married couple who is a
bit younger.
New reverse mortgage applicants tend to be clustered around
ages 62 and 63, according to Peter Bell, president of the
National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association. And they are as
likely to be couples as singletons.
That's a change from 15 years ago, when the recently
widowed 75-year-old woman was their most common applicant.
In a typical reverse mortgage arrangement, a homeowner will
borrow money against the equity in his home, but not have to
make any payments on it until the home is sold.
The new younger borrowers often pay off these loans more
quickly than the elderly borrowers of yore. They use them as a
transitional way to fund retirement, says Bell -- living off of
reverse mortgage income during the early retirements and then
selling their homes, paying off loans and downsizing later.
That may make sense for a boomer generation that is said to
hold half of its net worth in home equity. But it can also be a
costly strategy and one laden with upfront fees and
complexities.
The newly created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is
studying the risks of reverse mortgages and the AARP has filed
lawsuits claiming bad behavior on the part of lenders and
federal agencies in the way they have administered reverse
mortgages.
"My observation is that you have to be very, very, very
careful with a reverse mortgage," says Susan Fulton, a
Bethesda, Maryland, fee-only financial adviser. "Before you
take one out, get at least two opinions from experts who can
look it over."
Jean Constantine-Davis, the attorney who has pressed
litigation on these mortgages for the AARP, doesn't think they
are always a bad idea. "I'm not down on the product," she says.
"I just think it's a product for a very narrow group of
people."
If you think you might be in that narrow group, here are
some considerations.
-- Look at the numbers. Bell's group offers a full-featured
reverse mortgage calculator at www.reversemortgage.org.
Put in your zip code, age and home value, and you will be able
to see how much you can borrow AND how much it will cost you.
For example, a 62-year-old with a $500,000 Maryland house
could borrow as much as $306,323 at a variable rate starting at
3.99 percent. But it would cost as much as $27,701 in up-front
closing costs and reverse mortgage insurance. Note that the
vast majority of reverse mortgages are part of the Home Equity
Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program guaranteed by the federal
government, and while some lenders may charge somewhat more or
less than others, some of the fees are established by HUD.
-- Think very long term. Obviously, if you're going to
spend that much money upfront to nail down one of these loans,
you need to make sure you're going to use it for a long time.
If you end up selling the home a year later, you will have paid
an effective interest rate that is more than 10 percent. The
longer you're in the loan, the less costly those upfront fees
will be.
-- Weigh the choices. That same borrower could pay less up
front if she were willing to borrow less and take a so-called
HECM Saver loan. You can also opt for a fixed-rate reverse
mortgage, which could protect you if you expect to hold it for
many years and rates rise. But it could end up being expensive,
because in the typical reverse mortgage, you don't have to tap
all of the money at once, but if it's a fixed rate loan, you do
have to borrow the full amount when you take the loan.
-- Don't go solo if you're married. Most of the problems
Constantine-Davis has seen involve older couples where the
lender convinced the borrower to remove the younger spouse from
the home deed and therefore, the loan. That enables the
borrower to get more cash out of the house, but also makes the
loan become due when that borrowing spouse dies. It can leave
the second spouse in the lurch. It's safer to make sure both
homeowners are on the deed.
-- Look at other alternatives. If you have home equity and
are not squeezed to the max, consider a regular home equity
line of credit first, suggests Fulton. You'll have to make
payments, but you will have extra cash available for home
repairs and emergencies, typically at lower rates and costs,
than you will with a reverse loan. She tells strapped retirees
that they are better off selling their home, pulling out their
equity and downsizing than hanging onto a home they cannotafford. When you have a reverse mortgage, you still have to
make sure you have enough cash to keep up with the real estate
taxes or home insurance.
-- Don't take a reverse loan just to invest money. Some
folks have been talked into borrowing against their homes just
to hand money to an unscrupulous salesperson pushing expensive
annuities. It's rarely a good idea to pull money out of your
house at comparatively high costs, just to buy another
financial product. If the same person that's peddling the loan
is also telling you what to do with the proceeds, beware.
