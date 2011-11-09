By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 Last week, for the second
year in a row, I decided to pass on my employer's generous
health insurance plan and buy my own privately.
I did that even though (1) my husband is self-employed and
we buy our own coverage in the often-critized public market;
and (2) the coverage provided by my employer is a good,
generous, union-negotiated plan; and (3) we are probably going
to spend about $2,500-a-year more in premiums and co-insurance
than we would if we were buying into the company plan.
Why would I do that? My case may be very specialized. I'm
in my late 50s (I have my faults, but lying about my age isn't
one of them) and we've been buying the same coverage for more
than a decade. So, our monthly premiums are comparatively low,
and our coverage is decent.
If I were to leave this job anytime between now and my
Medicare-eligible 65th birthday (NOT that I'm considering that,
boss!), I'd have a very hard time going back into the public
market and buying a comparable and affordable plan. At least
until 2014, when state exchanges are supposed to spring up in
response to the Affordable Care Act.
Furthermore, we buy one of those very-high-deductible plans
that are paired with a health savings account, and we use the
health savings account to stash away some $8,000 a year -- tax
free -- for retirement. Our workplace plan doesn't offer that
option, so I'm taking a pass.
That's just me.
In general, if you're in a job that has a good health-care
plan, it's usually a good idea to sign up. Employer-provided
plans typically offer a high level of coverage, and they have
to take you regardless of pre-existing conditions that could
doom your attempts to buy private health insurance between now
and 2014 (or thereafter, if the Supreme Court strikes out
portions of the healthcare legislation.)
But sometimes, buying your own coverage makes sense. Here
are some considerations about when you may want to do that, and
how to go about it.
-- You may decide to split up the family. It may seem like
a convenience to have every member of your family on the same
health-care plan, but that convenience isn't really worth much.
Increasingly, employers are paying for their employees'
coverage, but making workers pay out of pocket to add spouses
and children to the plan. In cases where both spouses each have
their own subsidized health insurance, they may find that the
best deal is for each spouse to sign up for his or her own
company plan.
You can cut your kids loose, too. Laryl Hutchin is a single
mother working for a nonprofit in Denver, Colorado. She was
unpleasantly surprised to discover that while her health
insurance was free, it would cost her some $240 a month to
enroll her son, then 4 years old, in her company plan. Hutchin
found a policy from Rocky Mountain Health Plans that covers her
son for about $50 a month. "It's been great," she says, one
year later.
-- Your young-adult offspring may be partially launched.
It's true you're allowed to keep them on your plan up to the
age of 26, but if they live in another state, that's not always
practical: Your employer's health insurance plan may not work
with their providers, leaving them with the kind of reduced
coverage that "out of plan" visits typically get. If your
20-something is basically healthy and in a typical no-benefits
starter job, you can probably buy him an affordable plan that
works locally.
-- You may want healthcare coverage that fits you. Check
out your employer's plan carefully. If it's stingy on maternity
benefits and you're planning to get pregnant, or it won't pay
for the drugs your doctor wants you to take, that's another
reason to check out private plans.
-- You may just want to save money. Employers are
increasingly shifting healthcare costs to their workers, so
that makes private plans more competitive. According to the
latest customer survey from eHealthInsurance, an online
brokerage, the average monthly premium paid for individual
policies bought at the site in February was $183, with an
average deductible of $2,935. The average for family policies
was a premium of $414, with a deductible of $3,879. Half of all
policy holders paid under $150 a month for an individual policy
and under $354 for a family policy, so compare your work plan
with those rates.
Those high-deductible plans, when coupled with a healthcare
savings account, are another good opportunity for folks who can
afford to take advantage of them. Workplace flexible spending
accounts and so-called health reimbursement arrangements are
typically organized on a use-it-or-lose-it basis. But
individually owned healthcare savings accounts are yours to use
forever. (Some employer-provided high-deductible plans allow
you to open your own take-it-with-you HSA). With an HSA, you
can set aside pre-tax money to fund out-of-pocket healthcare
costs, but you can also save it from one year to the next and
use it years later, in retirement, when your healthcare might
get really costly. Withdrawals are tax free when used for
health expenses.
-- You have to shop carefully. Whatever the reason for
passing up the company plan to buy your own, you have to be
really careful that you're buying a decent plan. Compare rates
at sites like ehealthinsurance.com and netquote.com. Look up
your state's insurance authority and see if it lists plans for
your state. Ask the bookkeeper who works for your favorite
doctors what it's like to work with those carriers you are
considering. Hutchin got good advice from the human resources
director at her company, though that's probably unusual.
Look through the policy to make sure your particular issues
are covered. And prepare to revisit it all next year, when open
enrollment season comes back around. Everything might be
different by then.
(The Personal Finance column appears weekly and at other
times when warranted. Linda Stern can be reached at
linda.stern(at)thomsonreuters.com)
(Editing by Gunna Dickson)