By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The big boys like Bank of
America and Citibank are having problems with share prices and
profitability, and the upstarts are hitting them while they're
down.
New banks and bank-like companies including BankSimple and
PerkStreet are creating cheaper online accounts. Traditional
niche players like credit unions and community banks are
banding together in networks to grab your business. Online-only
banks like ING Direct and Ally Bank are pushing their higher
interest rates on savings.
With the major banks regularly changing (by which I mean
raising) their fee structures and paying minuscule rates of
interest on savings, it's worth asking: Is it time to go small,
new and different?
That's a tough call for most consumers, because bank
industry offers, terms and services change daily. But here are
some ways to approach that decision.
-- Check out the newbies. BankSimple hasn't even launched
yet, though it will very soon. It's an intermediary firm that
looks like a bank and partners behind the scenes with smaller
banks. It will offer checking without monthly or overdraft
fees. PerkStreet is an Internet bank offering big rewards for
debit card users. New banks and quasi banks are coming on line
more frequently; there may be more competition from them going
forward.
-- Figure out how much you are willing to pay for
convenience. The big banks do offer everything under one roof
and state-of-the-art bill-paying. They have wide networks of
ATMs and branches, allow you to easily move money from one
account to another and offer specialized rates and deals to the
customers who keep the most money and accounts all in one
place. For all of that, you may end up paying higher fees or
giving up the best possible deal on your savings and mortgage.
If you really want that convenience, and have enough money
in play to get their best rates and fee waivers, stay big. But
be aware "that bundled pricing is not optimal pricing," says
Bankrate's Greg McBride.
-- Resist that urge to consolidate, especially if you have
less cash to play with. Everyone wants all of your money and
all of your accounts under their roof, so they can cross-sell
to you and see at an algorithmic glance what you're likely to
buy and how much you're willing and able to pay for it.
But there are benefits to spreading the money around, says
Steve Schultz of Pageonce.com, an on-line account aggregator
and personal finance management service. If you maintain
accounts at more than one institution, you may get access to
the better credit card or auto loan when you need it.
-- Consider a credit union, even if you have another bank.
They tend to have lower fees and better rates on loans, says
Ken Tumin of DepositAccounts.com, a comparison Website. The big
criticism of credit unions -- that they lack the big footprint
needed for convenience -- is no longer such a problem, because
they have joined into national branch and ATM networks like the
Credit Union Service Centers Network
(www.creditunion.net.) With one credit union account,
you can make deposits and withdrawals at branches or ATMs all
over the country now. And if you're hooked on using your debit
card, consider switching to a credit union or small bank --
they won't be as affected by the new limits on debit card fees
as the big banks will.
-- Keep your personal accounting and bill-paying
independent. Once you've arranged to have all of your bills
sent to your bank and paid automatically by your bank, how
likely are you to switch to a different institution? On-line
bill-pay and spending reports makes bank sites "sticky." If you
use independent accounting services, like Quicken or Mint, and
bill-paying services like Paytrust from Intuit or MyCheckFree
from Fiserve, you'll be a little bit freer to move your money
from one institution to another as your bank terms change.
You'll only have to change one account number in the program,
and not dozens of them.
But that's a space you will have to keep revisiting.
Independent bill-pay services are fledgling, and not currently
at the level offered by the major banks. New services are in
the offing and should be announced in coming weeks and months.
So, watch that space.
