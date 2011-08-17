THE RISK TO POWER TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS

High voltage power transformers, the heart of many power transmissions and distribution systems, are the weak link.

During a geomagnetic storm electric lines act as giant antennas, passively capturing ground induced currents (GIC). The amount of GIC captured dependents on storm intensity, wire length and line voltage. Longer, higher voltage lines are at the greatest risk.

Once a ground current reaches a transformer it can overheat components, melt the copper windings, and destroy the unit.

Over time the U.S. power system has increased in both physical size and capacity. In 1950 the system included about 10,000 miles of high voltage lines. Today, it consists of about 155,000 miles of line. In the 1950's the grid operated at between 115 and 230 kilovolts. Now portions of the system operate at between 345 kilovolts and 765 kilovolts.

Larger ground induced currents in higher voltage lines can overwhelm a system and create extreme voltage regulation problems and transformer failures. It can take months to obtain replacement extra-high-voltage transformers.

RISK TO COMMAND AND CONTROL SYSTEMS

Ironically, state-of-the-art systems management tools and sixty years of transmission system design evolution has increased grid vulnerability to space weather.

High-tech communications and digital equipment are sensitive to electromagnetic pulses including critical components of transmission system supervisory control and data acquisition, or SCAD, systems. Solar winds can also damage communication satellites, computer hardware and cellular communications systems.

A NATION AT RISK

According to NERC "Severe-impact geomagnetic disturbance events present risks and vulnerabilities that are not fully addressed in conventional bulk power system planning, design, and operating processes." NERC says that many organizations have procedures in place to address the potential impacts of GMS but "the extent of protection from these actions is not well understood."

Not much comfort with trillions of dollars of economic activity at stake.

A solution would be to build the next generation of generating units closer to consuming centers and provide an incentive to reinforce existing and build new transmission systems capable of withstanding ground induced currents.

The alternative? Stockpile a six-month supply of food in the garage, lay in a supply of firewood, keep plenty of liquid assets on hand, have a well with a hand pump, and go outside and enjoy a colorful display in the northern night sky. (Editing by Alden Bentley)