(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Aug 4 Connor Murphy, 23, owns a fresh
produce company and is about to lease a 2015 Mercedes C-Class.
The price is a factor. He is paying just $381 a month with no
money down.
The cost to buy the same car: $38,500 or about $627 per
month.
Twenty-five-year-old Sharif Alkatib, an engineer in Los
Angeles, California, also prefers leasing over buying for the
lower payments.
"I get more car for less money and limit my exposure to the
used car market," says Alkatib.
Millennials like Murphy and Alkatib may have a reputation
for not being as materialistic as previous generations, but when
it comes to what they drive, they like a nice set of wheels -
even if it means sacrificing the long-term financial benefits of
car ownership.
A recent study by Edmunds.com found the percentage of
millennials (ages 18-34) who are leasing cars is up 46 percent
over the last five years compared to 41 percent for all car
shoppers.
Leasing accounted for almost 29 percent of all new car
purchases by millennials in 2015 so far, according to the
survey.
"In most cases, leasing opens the door to the bells and
whistles that they couldn't otherwise afford," says Jessica
Caldwell, Edmunds.com director of industry analysis.
Millennials have a reputation for doing the math and not
overspending. They just want more for their money in the short
term. That is why Nicholai Moguet, 31, who is an information
technology specialist in Irvine, California, just leased his
second car.
"It definitely allowed me to get a better car than I would
have if I chose to buy, which was important to me because I
prefer driving to be something as enjoyable and looked forward
to as possible, Moguet explains.
A friend introduced Moguet to the idea of leasing with the
motto: Yes, I will always have a car payment, but I will always
have a new car.
Most of the Edmunds.com survey respondents said they would
not put down more than about $3,000 for a new car purchase, and
that they were willing to pay no more than about $300 per month.
That budget will get a new car buyer a vehicle worth
$20,000, according to Edmunds.com calculations. But if they are
willing to lease? They can drive away with a vehicle priced as
high as $35,000. Not a bad trade up for the same cash outlay and
budget.
Millennials see other reasons to lease. Murphy, for example,
does not want to invest in a depreciating asset. Technology gets
outdated quickly these days, so it does not make sense to hold
on to cars for more than a decade even if, in theory, it is a
better financial move, Murphy notes.
"I firmly believe in the adage: 'Rent depreciating assets,
buy appreciating ones,' " Murphy says.
Leasing gives him the flexibility of a pre-determined
budgetary expense and takes away the risk of resale value, he
notes. "If I get into an accident, the car will have significant
diminished value when re-sold."
This thinking is a radical change from the traditional
advice that owning a car, and keeping it until the bitter end,
is always the better financial move. The average car on the road
today is about 11 years old. The typical buyer who pays off a
car loan in five years comes out ahead financially.
But millennials are at a time in their lives when their
needs are constantly changing. So the small inexpensive car that
they can afford to buy might not be the right car a few years
down the road (pun intended) if they get married or have kids.
The other big game changer: Technology. Millennials want to
stay up to date. And leasing offers the smartest way to stay
ahead of the curb.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Cynthia Osterman)